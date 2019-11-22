MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Irish Stock Exchange > Yew Grove REIT YEW IE00BDT5KP12 YEW GROVE REIT (YEW) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Irish Stock Exchange - 11/20 04:20:28 am 0.96 EUR -1.03% 02:18a YEW GROVE REIT : Proposed Placing PU 11/01 YEW GROVE REIT : IDA Ireland Building Acquisition PU 09/04 YEW GROVE REIT : Half-year results CO Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Yew Grove REIT : Proposed Placing 0 11/22/2019 | 02:18am EST Send by mail :

The Share Issuance Programme is intended to fund the acquisition of assets that fit the Company's investment policy, and the increase in capital, together with acquisitions of good quality income‐generating assets, will help to increase the Company's dividend capacity and improve cost ratios.

The issue will enhance Yew Grove's position as first mover in its target market, allowing it to take advantage of the market's strong occupier demand driving rents for office and industrial property higher.

The Company has identified eight attractive properties that are available for acquisition, with a total cost of approximately €72 million in aggregate, representing a net investment yield ("NIY") of between 5.0%‐6.0%, and with a short‐term reversionary yield of between 7.0%‐9.5%.

Additionally, the Company has identified a pipeline with a total cost of approximately €130m which is being progressed.

The Board continues to believe that consolidation within the Company's target market offers the opportunity to build a €300‐500 million portfolio of high‐yielding, high‐quality assets over the medium term. Jonathan Laredo, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Since our IPO last year we have built a strong portfolio of diversified and differentiated Irish commercial property, offering attractive yields. With the new funds we are raising as part of our Share Issuance Programme we have the opportunity to significantly expand this portfolio and take advantage of the investment opportunities we see in our target areas of the Irish commercial property market. Our first mover advantage in consolidating the market will allow our shareholders to benefit from the strength of the Irish economy and the tenant led market demand dynamics outside of Dublin's CBD. "We have already identified a strong pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities and we continue to review further investments. Jonathan Laredo, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Since our IPO last year we have built a strong portfolio of diversified and differentiated Irish commercial property, offering attractive yields. With the new funds we are raising as part of our Share Issuance Programme we have the opportunity to significantly expand this portfolio and take advantage of the investment opportunities we see in our target areas of the Irish commercial property market. Our first mover advantage in consolidating the market will allow our shareholders to benefit from the strength of the Irish economy and the tenant led market demand dynamics outside of Dublin's CBD. "We have already identified a strong pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities and we continue to review further investments. Enquiries: Yew Grove REIT plc +353 1 485 3950 Jonathan Laredo, Chief Executive Officer Michael Gibbons, Chief Investment Officer Charles Peach, Chief Financial Officer Background to the Share Issuance Programme and portfolio overview Since the successful initial private placement and admission of Ordinary Shares on AIM and Euronext Growth in June 2018, raising gross proceeds of € 75 million (the "IPO"), Yew Grove has established a diversified and differentiated Irish commercial property portfolio, with IPO proceeds and substantially all of the debt facility fully invested within 12 months. On 13 June 2019, the Company announced a 100 million Share Issuance Programme and subsequently raised approximately €10 million (before expenses) via an initial placing announced on 12 July 2019. The Company is focused on buying industrial and office buildings, with a targeted cost of between €5 million and € 15 million, at attractive initial yields and often offering additional reversionary value which should drive increasing rental income and revaluation gains . The Company's geographical target market is focused on Dublin (other than the traditional Dublin CBD), the Dublin catchment area, major Irish cities and towns (especially those identified as hubs for industrial development under Project Ireland 2040), and IDA Ireland Business and Technology Parks. The Irish commercial property market continues to provide opportunities for Yew Grove to expand its asset base. The Company currently owns 19 property assets across Ireland with a portfolio mix of approximately 66 per cent . office assets, 30 per cent . industrial assets and 4 per cent. retail assets, as set out below: Asset Type Location Area Value Yield to Reversionary WAULT WAULT WAULT to Vacancy (€'m) Yew Yield to Yew to Lease to Lease Reversion Grove Grove Break End (Years) (Years) (Years) One Gateway Office Dublin 51,497 18 . 6 6.9% 7.8% 1 . 7 4 . 0 1 . 5 0.0% IDA Letterkenny Optum Office North West 90,798 16 . 0 9.0% 9.1% 8 . 4 8 . 4 0 . 0 0.0% Three Gateway Office Dublin 43,212 14 . 3 6.4% 8.0% 1 . 2 1 . 2 1 . 2 0.0% Ashtown Gate Office Dublin 33,149 10 . 0 7.8% 7.8% 3 . 7 7 . 9 2 . 8 0.0% Airways Ind Est. Industrial Dublin 87,963 4 . 8 6.4% 10.1% 5 . 9 10 . 9 0 . 5 0.0% IDA Athlone KCI Industrial Midlands 46,872 4 . 4 10.9% 11.4% 3 . 9 14 . 9 4 . 4 0.0% Blackwater House Office Cork 29,088 2 . 3 10.3% 13.6% 2 . 2 5 . 3 1 . 5 28.9% Bridge Centre Retail Midlands 6,238 1 . 9 12.1% 9.5% 1 . 6 2 . 1 1 . 3 13.8% Holly Avenue Industrial Dublin 16,990 1 . 9 9.1% 10.0% 1 . 2 8 . 2 3 . 2 0.0% Naas Enterprise Park Industrial Dublin 33,723 1 . 8 9.5% 10.8% 3 . 3 3 . 3 3 . 3 0.0% Mixed Listowel u s e South West 11,743 1 . 6 15.5% 12.5% 6 . 9 9 . 2 2 . 9 0.0% Mixed Canal House u s e Midlands 8,928 1 . 0 11.2% 6.4% 7 . 2 7 . 2 1 . 9 0.0% Heather Road Industrial Dublin 5,107 1 . 0 9.7% 5.6% 9 . 8 9 . 8 0 . 2 0.0% Centre Point Industrial Dublin 6,384 0 . 9 12.4% 5.8% 6 . 8 6 . 8 6 . 8 0.0% I D A W a t e r f o r d T M SE2 Office South East 28,027 4 . 1 8.6% 10.3% 4 . 3 15 . 2 4 . 3 0.0% Cork Airport Bus Park Office Cork 40,967 6 . 0 0.0% 9.8% 0 . 0 0 . 0 0 . 0 100.0% IDA Athlone Unit A Office Midlands 33,693 3 . 8 6.6% 8.8% 1 . 3 11 . 2 1 . 2 0.0% IDA Athlone Unit B Office Midlands 54,358 6 . 2 8.5% 8.5% 3 . 3 13 . 3 3 . 3 0.0% IDA Athlone Unit C Office Midlands 26,447 3 . 0 9.3% 8.8% 4 . 9 9 . 9 0 . 1 0.0% Total 655,183 103.475 7.7% 8.9% 4.1 7.7 2.4 7.65% Market The Company operates in a segment of the market that provides good investment yields, rising rents and good quality tenants. The focus on commercial property outside the Dublin CBD continues to provide significant opportunities and attractive returns for investors. Non‐core office yields are still below previous cyclical highs, with similar trends evident in industrial properties, providing headroom for potential future growth. Rental levels in commercial real estate outside of the Dublin CBD remain attractive, with provincial commercial rents generally remaining below previous cyclical highs and in many cases considerably below the level which would justify new construction. The Company continues to target these opportunities, in a market with limited competition and restricted access to permanent capital. Acquisition Pipeline Eight potential property acquisitions have been identified, with a total cost of approximately €72 million in aggregate, representing a net investment yield ("NIY") of between 5.0%‐6.0%, and with a short‐term reversionary yield of between 7.0%‐9.5% (together the "Potential Acquisitions"). One of the properties is situated in the fringes of the Dublin CBD, six within the Dublin catchment area and one in the midlands. The properties are all offices. The weighted average lease term to first break is circa four years with a weighted average lease to maturity of c. 10.5 years. Additionally, a projected pipeline of acquisitions with a combined cost exceeding €130 million has been identified and is being progressed. The Board continues to believe that consolidation within its target market offers the opportunity to build a € 300 ‐ 500 million portfolio of high‐ yielding, high‐quality assets over a medium‐term period. The Share Issuance Programme and the Proposed Placing The purpose of the Share Issuance Programme is to raise further capital over a 12 month period from its launch enabling the Company to exploit the available pipeline of opportunities, thereby enlarging the Company's portfolio of assets and further supporting its dividend capacity. It is intended that the Share Issuance Programme will fund these investments; exploiting the benefits associated with growing the size of the Company's portfolio with high quality assets meeting the Company's investment criteria. The Company plans to issue approximately 20 million Placing Shares as part of the Proposed Placing which will represent the second Tranche of the Share Issuance Programme. The Proposed Placing is being launched today. Benefits of the Share Issuance Programme and the Proposed Placing The Directors believe that the Share Issuance Programme, the Proposed Placing and Potential Acquisitions have the following principal benefits for shareholders: ∙ On completion, the Potential Acquisitions and Proposed Placing together are expected to be earnings accretive; ∙ Following completion, reduction of total expense ratio as fixed costs are spread over a larger capital base; ∙ Following completion, the expanded portfolio's increased revenues, offset by a modest increase in running costs, will combine to further support future dividend capacity; and ∙ Future capacity to raise further equity against targeted property acquisitions. The Proposed Placing The Company plans to issue approximately 20 million New Shares as part of the Proposed Placing which will represent the second Tranche of the Share Issuance Programme. The Proposed Placing is being launched today. The Placing Price is €0.97 per Placing Share. The Placing Price represents a discount of 3.7 per cent. to the last reported ex declared dividend NAV of 100.76c per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2019. The Company intends to announce the results and size of the Proposed Placing on 4 December 2019. The Placing Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will be identical to and rank pari passu in all respects with the Ordinary Shares, including with respect to the right to receive all future distributions, declared, paid or made in respect of the Ordinary Shares following the date of Admission. If the Proposed Placing is successful, the Company will submit an application for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will become effective, and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence on 6 December 2019. Conditions to the Proposed Placing The issuance of any Placing Shares pursuant to the Proposed Placing is conditional upon: Admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth; and

the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms and it becoming unconditional in accordance with its terms. Directors' participation in the Proposed Placing The following Directors have indicated their intention to subscribe for the following Placing Shares at the Placing Price: Name Position Number of Ordinary Shares Placing following the Shares Proposed Placing Barry O'Dowd Chairman 10,309 50,309 Jonathan Laredo Chief Executive Officer 25,773 2,575,396 Charles Peach Chief Financial Officer 25,773 277,213 Eimear Moloney Non Executive Director 25,773 70,773 Garry O'Dea Senior Independent Non Executive Director 25,773 75,773 Brian Owens Non Executive Director 25,773 70,773 Expected timetable of principal events Launch of Proposed Placing 22 November 2019 Anticipated date of Book closing 4 December 2019 Announcement of result of Proposed Placing 4 December 2019 I s s u e o f t h e N e w S h a r e s p u r s u a n t t o t h e P r o p o s e d P l a c i n g a n d 6 December 2019 Admission and crediting of CREST accounts in respect of New Shares issued in the Proposed Placing Expiry of Share Issuance Programme Authorities 10 July 2020 The times and dates set out in the expected timetable and mentioned throughout this Announcement may, in certain circumstances, be adjusted by the Company, in which extent details of the new times and dates will be notified, as required, to Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, Shareholders, and an announcement will be made through a Regulatory Information Service and RNS. All references to times in this Announcement are to Dublin standard time unless otherwise stated. DEFINITIONS USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT "Admission" means admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth; "AIM" means AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange; "Announcement" means this announcement and the Appendix; "Board" means the board of Directors or a duly constituted committee thereof; "Directors" means the directors from time to time of the Company and Director is to be construed accordingly; "Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules" means the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA, as amended or re‐issued from time to time; "Dublin CBD" means the central business district of Dublin from time to time (as may be reasonably determined by the Company); "Estimated Rental Value" means the current estimated market rental value of a property; "Euronext Dublin" means The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin; "Euronext Growth" means the Euronext Growth Market, a market operated by Euronext Dublin; "Euronext Growth Advisor" means Investec Europe Limited trading as Investec Europe; "Investment Manager" means Ballybunion Capital Limited in its capacity as the Company's alternative investment fund manager; "IPO" means the Company's initial offering and listing of its Ordinary Shares on AIM and Euronext Growth in June 2018, raising €75 million through the issue of 75 million Ordinary Shares at an issue price of €1.00 per Ordinary Share; "Launch Announcement" means this announcement and the Appendix; "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE" means London Stock Exchange plc; "MAR" means Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014; "New Shares" means the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme; "NIY" means net investment yield; "Nomad" means Investec Bank plc; "Ordinary Share" means an ordinary share of €0.01 each in the capital of the Company; "Placees" means new and existing eligible investors under the Share Issuance Programme; "Placing Agent" means Guy Butler; "Placing Agreement" means the placing agreement between the Company and the Sole Bookrunner dated the same date as this announcement in respect of the Proposed Placing; "Placing Price" means €0.97 per Proposed Placing Share; "Placing Shares" means approximately 20 million New Shares that the Company is seeking to issue in the Proposed Placing; "Prohibited Jurisdiction" means any jurisdiction including, without limitation, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the Republic of South Africa, in which such offer or solicitation of New Shares is or may be unlawful; "Proposed Placing" means the placing of the Placing Shares pursuant to the second Tranche of the Share Issuance Programme; "Registrar" means Link Registrars Limited, in its capacity as registrar to the Company; "Reversionary Yield to Yew Grove" means the Estimated Rental Value of the property as a percentage of its current valuation; "Share Issuance Programme" means the share issuance programme approved by the Company's shareholders on 11 July 2019 to issue up to 100 million new Ordinary Shares; "Shareholder" means a registered holder of an Ordinary Share; "Sole Bookrunner" means Goodbody; "Subsequent Placings" means any issuance of New Shares by the Company following the Proposed Placing but prior to the closing date of the Share Issuance Programme; "Tranche" means a tranche of New Shares issued under the Share Issuance Programme; "WAULT" means weighted average unexpired lease term; and "Yield to Yew Grove" means the current rental income of the property as a percentage of its current valuation. 