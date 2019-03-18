Yext : Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in digital knowledge management (DKM), today announced an underwritten public offering of 6,100,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to an effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, Yext expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Yext.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

Yext filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was automatically effective upon filing with the SEC on March 18, 2019, including a base prospectus dated March 18, 2019, and will file a preliminary prospectus supplement to be dated March 18, 2019, to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the related preliminary prospectus supplement and the other documents Yext has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Yext and this offering. The proposed offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus and prospectus supplements that form a part of the registration statement, copies of which may be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses may also be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yext

Yext is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. Area.

