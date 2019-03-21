Yext : Appoints George Murphy As SVP, Global Strategic Alliances

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), has appointed George Murphy as SVP, Global Strategic Alliances. Murphy brings 25 years of experience across the technology, financial services, and energy industries to the role.

"George architected transformative partnerships for iconic companies from Salesforce to GE, and we're proud to welcome him to Yext," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "George's leadership and experience will be instrumental in forging the alliances we need to accomplish our mission to make sure that when consumers search, they get perfect answers everywhere."

Prior to joining Yext, Murphy served as Global Head of Alliances and Channels at Baker Hughes, a GE company. Murphy was responsible for building out the Global Digital Partner ecosystem. In this role, he sealed crucial partnerships around the world, including across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Murphy held leadership positions at Salesforce for over ten years in client delivery, customer success, and strategic alliances and channels in the U.S. and Latin America. Prior to Salesforce, Murphy spent eight years at Morgan Stanley, where he worked in Wealth Management and Investment Management in Chicago and New York.

"Yext is at the forefront of a tidal shift in how brands reach and engage with consumers, and I wake up every day feeling confident and excited about the power of Yext's technology to help our customers grow," Murphy said. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else right now in tech."

About Yext:

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Our mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and the Washington, D.C. Area. For more information, visit yext.com .

