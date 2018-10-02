Yext : CEO of Waze Noam Bardin to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), announced that Noam Bardin, CEO of Waze, will sit down for a fireside chat at Yext's ONWARD18 annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.



"Waze is the ultimate way to find the road ahead," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "Noam is an incredible leader who changed the world and made driving better forever. At ONWARD18, Noam will share what's next for Waze."

Waze was founded to save people time and hassle on every drive, with drivers sharing updates in real time. The community-driven platform quickly grew to become one of the most popular driving companions in the world, leveraging the idea that individual drivers can work together for the common good of everyone on the road. Bardin will share some of his insights from building Waze, and his outlook on the future of intelligent technology powered by people.

Visit ONWARD18.com to see the agenda and learn more.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com .

About Waze

Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning. Waze also works closely with tech and automotive brands to reimagine what transportation looks like today.

A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history. Learn more at www.waze.com .

