Yext : Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snap, to Headline Yext's ONWARD18 Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced that Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snap Inc., will speak at Yext's ONWARD18 annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.



"Imran Khan is one of world's most brilliant business leaders. His vision and knowledge were crucial in growing Snapchat from a promising social media startup into the icon of the Intelligent Future that made augmented reality part of our daily lives," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We are thrilled that he will be joining us at ONWARD18 to share his experience and outlook for the future."

Khan will sit down with Bloomberg technology reporter Sarah Frier for a fireside chat at ONWARD18 to talk Snap, how intelligent technology is changing our world, the future, and everything in between.

Khan serves as Snap Inc.'s Chief Strategy Officer, where he oversees the company's revenue, business operations, and overall corporate strategy. He joined the company in January of 2015. Previously, Imran was a Managing Director and Head of Global Internet Investment Banking at Credit Suisse. In that role, he advised on more than $45 billion of Internet M&A and financing transactions. Before joining Credit Suisse, Imran was a Managing Director and Head of Global Internet Research at JP Morgan Chase.

Visit ONWARD18.com to see the latest agenda and learn more.

