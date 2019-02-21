Log in
Yext, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 6, 2019

02/21/2019 | 06:41pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on that day to discuss its financial results.  The company plans to issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Yext's website at http://investors.yext.com.  Interested participants may also access the conference call by dialing 1.877.883.0383 (domestic participants) or 1.412.902.6506 (international participants) using the passcode 7870330.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, March 13, 2019, and may be accessed by dialing 1.877.344.7529 (domestic participants) or 1.412.317.0088 (international participants) and using the passcode 10129114.

About Yext
Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-financial-results-on-march-6-2019-300800149.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
