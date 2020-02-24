Yext, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results will be released on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com . A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 883-0383 and internationally at (412) 902-6506, passcode 1335406.

A replay will be available domestically at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, passcode 10139053, until midnight (ET) March 10, 2020.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

