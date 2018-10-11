Yext : Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), announced that Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, will sit down for a fireside chat at Yext's ONWARD18 annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. DexYP will also host a breakout session for agencies catering to small businesses entitled "Empower Your Clients to Thryv" and be a key participant in the ONWARD Partner Summit on October 25th.

"Joe Walsh is one of America's great entrepreneurs," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "He is leading DexYP forward and powering small business growth at a critical moment in the rise of intelligent technology. We're proud to host Joe for a conversation about his experience in championing small business success in the Intelligent Future."

DexYP provides business automation software and digital and print marketing solutions to more than 500,000 local businesses. Its flagship product, Thryv, allows small business owners to automate essential business functions. Walsh will share insights from his journey from print to digital and share how businesses can grow in the era of AI-powered digital discovery.

Registration for ONWARD18 is now open. Visit ONWARD18.com to learn more.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.



Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-walsh-ceo-of-dexyp-to-speak-at-yexts-onward18-conference-300729114.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.