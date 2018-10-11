Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yext Inc    YEXT

YEXT INC (YEXT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yext : Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), announced that Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, will sit down for a fireside chat at Yext's ONWARD18 annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. DexYP will also host a breakout session for agencies catering to small businesses entitled "Empower Your Clients to Thryv" and be a key participant in the ONWARD Partner Summit on October 25th.

"Joe Walsh is one of America's great entrepreneurs," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "He is leading DexYP forward and powering small business growth at a critical moment in the rise of intelligent technology. We're proud to host Joe for a conversation about his experience in championing small business success in the Intelligent Future."

DexYP provides business automation software and digital and print marketing solutions to more than 500,000 local businesses. Its flagship product, Thryv, allows small business owners to automate essential business functions. Walsh will share insights from his journey from print to digital and share how businesses can grow in the era of AI-powered digital discovery.

Registration for ONWARD18 is now open. Visit ONWARD18.com to learn more.

About Yext 
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo.  For more information, visit www.yext.com.

 

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joe-walsh-ceo-of-dexyp-to-speak-at-yexts-onward18-conference-300729114.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YEXT INC
04:01pYEXT : Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
10/09YEXT : Pei Wei, Kizuki, Curry Up Now discuss the challenge of showing up in unbr..
AQ
10/03YEXT : Leaders from Microsoft Search Advertising, Bing, and Cortana to Speak at ..
PR
10/02YEXT : CEO of Waze Noam Bardin to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
09/28YEXT : to Hold Investor Event at ONWARD18 Conference
PR
09/28YEXT : Joe Theismann to Keynote Partner Summit at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
09/27YEXT : Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snap, to Headline Yext's ONWARD18 C..
PR
09/26YEXT : Adds Speakers from World-Leading Brands to ONWARD18 Agenda
PR
09/21YEXT : Fred Wilson to Speak about New York City's CS4All Initiative at Yext's ON..
PR
09/20YEXT : Amazon Alexa Chief Evangelist Dave Isbitski to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 C..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01YEXT : Capitalizing On Favorable Industry Conditions 
09/04YEXT : Knowledge Is Money 
09/01YEXT : Moving To Neutral On Valuation 
08/31Piper Jaffray adjusts its Yext target after "solid" earnings 
08/30Yext, Inc. (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.