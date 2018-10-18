Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yext Inc    YEXT

YEXT INC (YEXT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yext : Leaders from Google to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced that Maria Wang-Faulkner, Strategic Partner Development Manager, Google Assistant and Meagan Tanner, Head of Google My Business Strategic Partnerships, Americas, will speak at Yext's ONWARD18 annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)

"Google's innovations are driving the rise of artificial intelligence in every part of our lives," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're excited to have two leaders from Google speaking at ONWARD18, so guests can learn about the Intelligent Future directly from those who are defining it."

Speakers from Google will join three ONWARD18 sessions:

  • Wang-Faulkner will deliver a keynote called Brands in the Age of Assistance on the unique opportunity brands have to define their future as virtual assistants advance and impact every part of our lives. In this keynote talk, Maria Wang-Faulkner from Google will share insights about the age of digital assistance and how marketers can prepare for it.
  • Tanner will participate in a fireside chat at the ONWARD18 Partner Summit on what partners need to know about Google My Business.

Visit ONWARD18.com to see the latest agenda and learn more.

About Yext
Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo.  For more information, visit www.yext.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaders-from-google-to-speak-at-yexts-onward18-conference-300733728.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YEXT INC
05:46pYEXT : Leaders from Google to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
10/11YEXT : Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
10/09YEXT : Pei Wei, Kizuki, Curry Up Now discuss the challenge of showing up in unbr..
AQ
10/03YEXT : Leaders from Microsoft Search Advertising, Bing, and Cortana to Speak at ..
PR
10/02YEXT : CEO of Waze Noam Bardin to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
09/28YEXT : to Hold Investor Event at ONWARD18 Conference
PR
09/28YEXT : Joe Theismann to Keynote Partner Summit at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference
PR
09/27YEXT : Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snap, to Headline Yext's ONWARD18 C..
PR
09/26YEXT : Adds Speakers from World-Leading Brands to ONWARD18 Agenda
PR
09/21YEXT : Fred Wilson to Speak about New York City's CS4All Initiative at Yext's ON..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01YEXT : Capitalizing On Favorable Industry Conditions 
09/04YEXT : Knowledge Is Money 
09/01YEXT : Moving To Neutral On Valuation 
08/31Piper Jaffray adjusts its Yext target after "solid" earnings 
08/30Yext, Inc. (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.