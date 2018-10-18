Yext : Leaders from Google to Speak at Yext's ONWARD18 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced that Maria Wang-Faulkner, Strategic Partner Development Manager, Google Assistant and Meagan Tanner, Head of Google My Business Strategic Partnerships, Americas, will speak at Yext's ONWARD18 annual conference Oct. 23-25, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

"Google's innovations are driving the rise of artificial intelligence in every part of our lives," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "We're excited to have two leaders from Google speaking at ONWARD18, so guests can learn about the Intelligent Future directly from those who are defining it."

Speakers from Google will join three ONWARD18 sessions:

Wang-Faulkner will deliver a keynote called Brands in the Age of Assistance on the unique opportunity brands have to define their future as virtual assistants advance and impact every part of our lives. In this keynote talk, Maria Wang-Faulkner from Google will share insights about the age of digital assistance and how marketers can prepare for it.

Tanner will participate in a fireside chat at the ONWARD18 Partner Summit on what partners need to know about Google My Business.

Visit ONWARD18.com to see the latest agenda and learn more .

