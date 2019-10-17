Yext : Named A Great Place to Work on Fortune's 2019 Best Companies to Work For List

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, has been named a top workplace on the 2019 list of Best Small and Medium-sized Companies by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. This year marks the sixth in a row that Yext has ranked on the list, which is based on anonymous survey responses from more than 125,000 employees of various companies around the United States.

Two years after its successful IPO, Yext continues to grow on a global scale. The company has previously announced plans not only to hire 500 employees in New York, 500 employees in Virginia, and 200 employees in Germany over the next five years, but also to move to a new nine-floor headquarters, the Yext Building, in Chelsea in 2020.

Yext offers active employee resource groups, internal mobility opportunities, stocked kitchens, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and mentoring programs, among many other benefits.

In addition to being ranked a Best Small and Medium-sized Company to Work For, Yext has been named a Best Workplace in New York, Best Workplace in Technology, Best Workplace for Women, and more by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

To learn more about Yext's award-winning workplace and open positions, visit our careers page.

