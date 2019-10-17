Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yext, Inc.    YEXT

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
Yext : Named A Great Place to Work on Fortune's 2019 Best Companies to Work For List

10/17/2019 | 10:04am EDT

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, has been named a top workplace on the 2019 list of Best Small and Medium-sized Companies by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. This year marks the sixth in a row that Yext has ranked on the list, which is based on anonymous survey responses from more than 125,000 employees of various companies around the United States.

Two years after its successful IPO, Yext continues to grow on a global scale. The company has previously announced plans not only to hire 500 employees in New York, 500 employees in Virginia, and 200 employees in Germany over the next five years, but also to move to a new nine-floor headquarters, the Yext Building, in Chelsea in 2020.

Yext offers active employee resource groups, internal mobility opportunities, stocked kitchens, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and mentoring programs, among many other benefits.

In addition to being ranked a Best Small and Medium-sized Company to Work For, Yext has been named a Best Workplace in New York, Best Workplace in Technology, Best Workplace for Women, and more by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

To learn more about Yext's award-winning workplace and open positions, visit our careers page.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans to hire employees and the growth of our business. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'seeks to' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual events or results may differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and these differences may be material and adverse. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including but not limited to those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 14:03:08 UTC
