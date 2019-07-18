Yext : Named A Top 10 Great Place to Work on Fortune's 2019 Best Workplaces in New York List

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, has been named a top 10 workplace on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

To accommodate its global growth, Yext will be moving from its longtime headquarters in the historic Metropolitan Life Insurance Clocktower building in Manhattan's Flatiron District, to the Yext Building in Chelsea in 2020. The new nine-floor building has high ceilings, private terraces on every floor, and a rooftop park overlooking the Hudson River.

Yext offers active employee resource groups, internal mobility opportunities, stocked kitchens, inter-company sports teams, in-house meditation classes, and mentoring programs, among other perks.

To compile the ranking, Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than 70,000 New York-based employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees rated their employers' performance along Trust Index dimensions such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is just one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune. Yext has also been named a Best Workplace in Technology, Best Medium Workplace, and 2018 Best Workplace in New York.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question. And consumers expect answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT) puts businesses in control of their facts online with brand-verified answers in search. By serving accurate, consistent, brand-verified answers to consumer questions, Yext delivers authoritative information straight from the source — the business itself — no matter where or how customers are searching. Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar Land Rover, and businesses around the globe use the Yext platform to capture consumer intent and drive digital discovery, engagement, and revenue — all from a single source of truth. Yext's mission is to provide perfect answers everywhere.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

