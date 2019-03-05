Yext : Reveals New Oxford Circus London Headquarters, Substantial Team Growth

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), has revealed its new London headquarters for Northern Europe, and the company's plans to hire more than two hundred new employees over the next five years.

The new 15,600 square foot office is three times the size of the company's current Golden Square site, reflecting the company's rapid growth and the expansion of the team. Prominently located near Oxford Circus, in the heart of Noho, the new office will be in the center of a fashionable London neighborhood. The location is also home to many of the world's leading internet, fashion, media, and marketing companies including the BBC and Facebook.

"Off the back of opening a new and larger office in Washington D.C., and doubling our workforce in France, our new London office is yet another stride in Yext's global expansion," said Wendi Sturgis, CEO of Yext Europe. "We are expanding our presence in London to meet growing demand for our technology as businesses recognize the need for a platform to provide perfect answers to their customers."

In addition to providing a larger and more innovative workspace for the Yext team, Yext plans to use the new branded space to entertain clients, and to host marketing and technology industry events.

"We're seeing strong momentum in the U.K. as some of the biggest brands in the world partner with us to provide perfect answers to their customers everywhere," said Jon Buss, Managing Director for UK and Northern Europe. "Yext continues to invest in this market to support our rapid growth."



Yext will occupy the top (7th) floor of UK House, a landmark building sitting on an island site. The building itself offers a renovated lobby, common lounge, outdoor terraces, and modern amenities for employees. Situated between Oxford Street and Tottenham Court Road Underground station, and close to numerous bus routes, the office makes transportation easy for employees and is surrounded by local attractions.

Want to join the Yext team? Visit Yext Careers to learn more .

About Yext

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans to hire employees and the growth of our business in the United Kingdom. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "seeks to" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual events or results may differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and these differences may be material and adverse. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including but not limited to those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.