YEXT, INC.

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Yext : Sky News Interview with Yext CEO Howard Lerman

07/09/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

On June 18th, 2020, Yext Founder and CEO Howard Lerman joined Ian King on Sky News to discuss misinformation online and the importance of delivering official answers to consumer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full interview below.









Disclaimer

Yext Inc. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 03:00:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 M - -
Net income 2021 -131 M - -
Net cash 2021 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 143 M 2 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart YEXT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Yext, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YEXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,46 $
Last Close Price 18,20 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Lerman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Distelburger Co-President & Director
James Steele Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Michael Walrath Chairman
Steven M. Cakebread Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YEXT, INC.26.21%2 119
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.89%664 009
NETFLIX, INC.55.39%221 125
PROSUS N.V.30.92%160 495
NASPERS LIMITED44.87%82 514
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.09%58 834
