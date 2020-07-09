Yext : Sky News Interview with Yext CEO Howard Lerman

On June 18th, 2020, Yext Founder and CEO Howard Lerman joined Ian King on Sky News to discuss misinformation online and the importance of delivering official answers to consumer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full interview below.

On June 18th, 2020, Yext Founder and CEO Howard Lerman joined Ian King on Sky News to discuss misinformation online and the importance of delivering official answers to consumer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full interview below.