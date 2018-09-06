Log in
Yext : Summer '18 Product Release Now Available for General Access

09/06/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced that its Summer '18 Product Release is now live for all Yext customers and partners. The Summer '18 Release includes new skills for the Yext Knowledge Assistant, new Publisher Suggestion capabilities on Facebook, and Google User Photo monitoring and analytics via the Yext platform. Yext for Events, Yext's new solution that allows businesses to manage, publish, and promote event information on their own digital properties and across the web, became available to customers for purchase on August 9.

The Summer '18 Release includes the following features, now live for customers and partners:

  • 11 New Knowledge Assistant Skills: The Knowledge Assistant — Yext's conversational user interface — can now nudge Yext customers to make updates to their information, so consumers and services like Google, Alexa, Bing, Facebook, and more always have the most current data. In addition, Yext customers can now ask the Knowledge Assistant, "Show me reviews that I haven't responded to" or "How many phone calls have I received from Google?" to learn about their performance as easily as texting a friend.
  • Publisher Suggestions on Facebook: Businesses can now view suggestions that Facebook users make to their Facebook location Pages inside the Yext dashboard, and can choose to accept or reject those suggestions.
  • Google User Photos: Businesses can now monitor photos that Google Maps users post from their stores or locations, directly inside the Yext dashboard. They can also see analytics, like photo views.

"The ways people look for and interact with businesses online are changing with the evolution of AI-powered services, and businesses need to take control of the facts about their brand everywhere consumers are looking," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "Today's release is a major step forward for Digital Knowledge Management, as we continue to deepen our integrations with the world's leading AI-powered services to drive more value for our customers and give them more control than ever before."

Yext for Events, launched earlier this month, is a central source of truth for event information allowing businesses to publish, update, and measure events across the digital ecosystem. Businesses like Ben & Jerry's use Yext for Events to manage key details like event start and end times, locations, and descriptions, and create Event Pages, add them to the business's website, and publish events broadly to event discovery sites like Facebook and Eventful, as well as event ticketing platforms like Eventbrite.

For more information on the Summer '18 Product Release, visit the Summer '18 Release Notes.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo.  For more information, visit www.yext.com.

 

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-summer-18-product-release-now-available-for-general-access-300707446.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
