Yext : Summer '19 Product Release Now Available For General Access

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the platform for Brand Verified Answers in search, announced the general availability of its Summer '19 Product Release. All Yext customers and partners can now take advantage of new enhancements, which enable businesses to answer the questions customers ask about them: in search, using voice assistants and chatbots, and on their own websites. Brand reputations are increasingly at stake with what consumers find online, and so businesses need to be able to provide verified answers to their questions. Now any business can deliver an authoritative, brand-verified answer.

"Today's customer journey starts with a question, so it's more important than ever for businesses to be answers-ready. With the next generation of the Yext platform, they can be," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext. "By connecting all of the facts about themselves in a knowledge graph structured for search, businesses can provide brand verified answers to customers wherever they are searching."

This enhances Yext clients' ability to meet customers at the exact moment of intent. When constructing their knowledge graph, businesses can store and structure information specific to them with custom entities and fields. By establishing relationships between entities like job title, office location, and spoken languages, for example, a financial service organization can provide a brand verified answer to complex questions like "Who is a wealth advisor in San Francisco who speaks Mandarin?"

The Summer '19 Product Release includes the following features:

Custom Entities and Fields: The Yext platform can now be adapted to any business with the introduction of custom entities and fields. Businesses can store facts about themselves with specific characteristics and link them together in order to address complex customer questions with brand verified answers.



Added Partner Apps: New enterprise platforms, including Adobe Experience Manager and Podium Reviews, have joined the Yext App Directory. Businesses can connect Yext to these partner applications to extend the accuracy of their information across several platforms.



Instagram Functionality: Businesses that manage their facts on Facebook through Yext will see those facts transfer to Instagram's newly enhanced business profiles. Whether customers are tagging photos or searching for a brand's account, businesses can meet customers on the platform with consistent, up to date information.



Home Screen: With new modules presenting analytics and review summaries, businesses can tailor exactly what information they want to view when they log in to the Yext platform. The personalized dashboard helps businesses understand the status of their online presence from a bird's-eye view and pinpoint any actions they need to take in order to provide a better customer experience.



For more information on the Summer '19 Product Release, visit the Release Notes .

