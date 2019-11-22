YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT INSIDE INFORMATION PROPOSAL ON APPLICATION FOR "FULL CIRCULATION" OF THE DOMESTIC SHARES OF YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. HELD BY GUANGDONG HEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSAL ON APPLICATION FOR "FULL CIRCULATION" OF THE DOMESTIC SHARES OF YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. HELD BY

GUANGDONG HEC TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

This announcement is made by YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 15 November 2019, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") issued the "Guidelines on Application for "Full Circulation" of Domestic Unlisted Shares of H-share Companies" (CSRC Announcement [2019] No. 22) (《H股公司境內未上市股份申請「全流 通」業務指引》（中國證券監督管理委員會公告[2019]22號）) and the supporting catalogue of materials for application for "Full Circulation" of H shares and key points for review and of concern, to comprehensively roll out the "Full Circulation" reform of H shares.

On 22 November 2019, Guangdong HEC Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ("HEC"), a shareholder of the Company, held the eighteenth meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors at which the Proposal on Application for "Full Circulation" of the Domestic Shares of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. held by Guangdong HEC Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (《關於申請廣東東陽光科技控股股份有限公司持有的宜昌東陽光長江藥 業股份有限公司內資股股份「全流通」的議案》) was considered and approved, pursuant to which HEC decided to convert all the domestic shares of the Company held by it to overseas listed shares and list the same on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong