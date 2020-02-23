YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING; AND (2) EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM,

2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND

2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING;

AND

EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

References are made to the notice of 2020 second extraordinary general meeting and the notice of 2020 first H shareholders class meeting dated 10 January 2020 (collectively, the ''Notices'') and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

The Company hereby announces that, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, travel arrangements of the Shareholders and delivery of the forms of proxy are disrupted in China or between China and Hong Kong, the 2020 2nd EGM, the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting (together with the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the ''Class Meetings'') will be postponed, to consider and, if