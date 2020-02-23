YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING; AND (2) EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
02/23/2020 | 05:09am EST
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01558)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON
THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM,
2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND
2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING;
AND
EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
References are made to the notice of 2020 second extraordinary general meeting and the notice of 2020 first H shareholders class meeting dated 10 January 2020 (collectively, the ''Notices'') and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING
The Company hereby announces that, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, travel arrangements of the Shareholders and delivery of the forms of proxy are disrupted in China or between China and Hong Kong, the 2020 2nd EGM, the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting (together with the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the ''Class Meetings'') will be postponed, to consider and, if
thought fit, approve relevant resolutions as set out in the Notices. Details of the postponement of the 2020 2nd EGM and Class Meetings are as follows:
Original Schedule
Postponed Schedule
Time and date of the 2020
10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,
10:00 a.m. on Friday,
2nd EGM
25 February 2020
6 March 2020
Time and date of the 2020
10:00 a.m. or immediately
10:00
a.m. or
immediately
1st H Shareholders
after the conclusion of the
after the conclusion of the
Class Meeting
2020 2nd EGM (or any
2020 2nd EGM (or any
adjournment thereof) on
adjournment
thereof)
on
Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Friday, 6 March 2020
Time and date of the 2020
10:00 a.m. or immediately
10:00
a.m. or
immediately
1st Domestic Shareholders
after the conclusion of the
after the conclusion of the
Class Meeting
2020 2nd EGM and the 2020
2020 2nd EGM and the
1st H Shareholders Class
2020
1st H
Shareholders
Meeting (or any adjournment
Class
Meeting (or
any
thereof) on Tuesday, 25
adjournment
thereof)
on
February 2020
Friday, 6 March 2020
EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
The register of members was originally scheduled to be closed from Saturday, 25 January 2020 to Tuesday, 25 February 2020 (both days inclusive). In order to determine the entitlement for the shareholders of H Shares to attend and vote at the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the last day for the closure of the register of members of the Company will be extended from Tuesday, 25 February 2020 to Friday, 6 March 2020 (inclusive). Accordingly, no transfer of H shares will be registered during the period from Saturday, 25 January 2020 to Friday, 6 March 2020 (both days inclusive).
FORM OF PROXY
Saved for the aforesaid changes, the form of proxy for the 2020 2nd EGM and the form of proxy for the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting despatched to Shareholders together with the Notices on 10 January 2020 remain unchanged and valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting. Shareholders who have not returned the forms of proxy shall complete the forms of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for holders of H Shares or, to the Company's Board office at Securities Department, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the PRC for holders of Domestic Shares not later than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). For the avoidance of doubt, the forms of proxy duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by
the Shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the forms of proxy again.
REPLY SLIPS
Saved for the aforesaid changes, the reply slip of the 2020 2nd EGM and the reply slip of the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting despatched to Shareholders together with the Notices on 10 January 2020 remain unchanged and valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting. For the avoidance of doubt, the reply slips duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by Shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the reply slips again.
The venue, convening method and resolutions etc. of the 2020 2nd EGM and the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting shall remain unchanged. For details of the resolutions to be considered at the 2020 2nd EGM and the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the qualification to attend the 2020 2nd EGM and the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the registration procedures and other relevant matters, please refer to the Notices and the Circular.
On behalf of the Board
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
TANG Xinfa
Chairman
Hubei, the PRC
23 February 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive Directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive Directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. ZHAO Dayao as independent non-executive Directors.
