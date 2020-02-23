Log in
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING; AND (2) EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

02/23/2020 | 05:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

  1. THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM,
    2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND

2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING;

AND

  1. EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

References are made to the notice of 2020 second extraordinary general meeting and the notice of 2020 first H shareholders class meeting dated 10 January 2020 (collectively, the ''Notices'') and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

The Company hereby announces that, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, travel arrangements of the Shareholders and delivery of the forms of proxy are disrupted in China or between China and Hong Kong, the 2020 2nd EGM, the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting (together with the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the ''Class Meetings'') will be postponed, to consider and, if

- 1 -

thought fit, approve relevant resolutions as set out in the Notices. Details of the postponement of the 2020 2nd EGM and Class Meetings are as follows:

Original Schedule

Postponed Schedule

Time and date of the 2020

10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,

10:00 a.m. on Friday,

2nd EGM

25 February 2020

6 March 2020

Time and date of the 2020

10:00 a.m. or immediately

10:00

a.m. or

immediately

1st H Shareholders

after the conclusion of the

after the conclusion of the

Class Meeting

2020 2nd EGM (or any

2020 2nd EGM (or any

adjournment thereof) on

adjournment

thereof)

on

Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Friday, 6 March 2020

Time and date of the 2020

10:00 a.m. or immediately

10:00

a.m. or

immediately

1st Domestic Shareholders

after the conclusion of the

after the conclusion of the

Class Meeting

2020 2nd EGM and the 2020

2020 2nd EGM and the

1st H Shareholders Class

2020

1st H

Shareholders

Meeting (or any adjournment

Class

Meeting (or

any

thereof) on Tuesday, 25

adjournment

thereof)

on

February 2020

Friday, 6 March 2020

EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The register of members was originally scheduled to be closed from Saturday, 25 January 2020 to Tuesday, 25 February 2020 (both days inclusive). In order to determine the entitlement for the shareholders of H Shares to attend and vote at the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the last day for the closure of the register of members of the Company will be extended from Tuesday, 25 February 2020 to Friday, 6 March 2020 (inclusive). Accordingly, no transfer of H shares will be registered during the period from Saturday, 25 January 2020 to Friday, 6 March 2020 (both days inclusive).

FORM OF PROXY

Saved for the aforesaid changes, the form of proxy for the 2020 2nd EGM and the form of proxy for the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting despatched to Shareholders together with the Notices on 10 January 2020 remain unchanged and valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting. Shareholders who have not returned the forms of proxy shall complete the forms of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for holders of H Shares or, to the Company's Board office at Securities Department, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the PRC for holders of Domestic Shares not later than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). For the avoidance of doubt, the forms of proxy duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by

- 2 -

the Shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the forms of proxy again.

REPLY SLIPS

Saved for the aforesaid changes, the reply slip of the 2020 2nd EGM and the reply slip of the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting despatched to Shareholders together with the Notices on 10 January 2020 remain unchanged and valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting. For the avoidance of doubt, the reply slips duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by Shareholders shall remain valid for the postponed 2020 2nd EGM and the postponed 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the reply slips again.

The venue, convening method and resolutions etc. of the 2020 2nd EGM and the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting shall remain unchanged. For details of the resolutions to be considered at the 2020 2nd EGM and the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the qualification to attend the 2020 2nd EGM and the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting, the registration procedures and other relevant matters, please refer to the Notices and the Circular.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

23 February 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive Directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive Directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. ZHAO Dayao as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 10:08:06 UTC
