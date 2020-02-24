YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Hong Kong Stock Exchange'') (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company hereby informs the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the currently available unaudited management accounts of the Group and the preliminary assessment by the Company's management, it is expected that the Group will record an increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company of no less than 120% for the year ended 31 December 2019 (without considering the impact of convertible bonds), as compared to year ended 31 December 2018. The expected increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company is primarily attributed to: (i) the continuous increase in the sales revenue of Kewei, the Company's core product; (ii) the increasing penetration of the Company's products in medical institutions across the country; and (iii) the continuous promotion efforts by the Company on its products in professional academic circles.

The information set out in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company based on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and other information currently available to the Company, which has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. Details on the financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company to be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company shall prevail.