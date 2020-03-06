YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING HELD ON 6 MARCH 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM,

2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND

2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

HELD ON 6 MARCH 2020

References are made to the notice of 2020 second extraordinary general meeting and the notice of first H shareholders class meeting dated 10 January 2020, the announcement dated 23 February 2020 and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

The 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were convened at Conference Room, 4/F, Administration Building, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 6 March 2020. The 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were convened legally and effectively in accordance with the Company Law of the PRC and other relevant laws and regulations of the PRC, the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association.

As at the date of the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') was 448,820,050 Shares (of which 226,200,000 were Domestic Shares and 222,620,050 were H Shares), all of which entitled the holders to attend the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolution(s) proposed at the respective meetings.