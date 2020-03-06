YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING HELD ON 6 MARCH 2020
03/06/2020 | 04:23am EST
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01558)
ANNOUNCEMENT
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM,
2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND
2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING
HELD ON 6 MARCH 2020
References are made to the notice of 2020 second extraordinary general meeting and the notice of first H shareholders class meeting dated 10 January 2020, the announcement dated 23 February 2020 and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING
The 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were convened at Conference Room, 4/F, Administration Building, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 6 March 2020. The 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were convened legally and effectively in accordance with the Company Law of the PRC and other relevant laws and regulations of the PRC, the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association.
As at the date of the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') was 448,820,050 Shares (of which 226,200,000 were Domestic Shares and 222,620,050 were H Shares), all of which entitled the holders to attend the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolution(s) proposed at the respective meetings.
Shareholders, either in person or by proxy, holding an aggregate of (a) 338,475,465 Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 75.41% of the total number of the issued Shares with voting rights, attended the 2020 2nd EGM; (b) 111,980,265 H Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 50.30% of the total number of the issued H Shares with voting rights, attended the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting; and (c) 226,200,000 Domestic Shares with voting rights, representing 100% of the total number of the issued Domestic Shares with voting rights, attended the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting.
No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting under the Listing Rules. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting and abstain from voting in favour of any of the proposed resolutions under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions. All the proposed resolutions were voted by way of poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for vote- taking at the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting. Two representatives from the Shareholders and one supervisor of the Company also acted as the scrutineers for the vote-taking and vote-tabulation.
Poll Results of the 2020 2nd EGM
The poll results of the 2020 2nd EGM are as follows:
NUMBER OF VOTES AND PERCENTAGE OF
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1.
To consider and approve the Part One of
312,918,529
25,556,936
0
the Proposed Amendments to the Articles
92.449398%
7.550602%
0.000000%
of Association.
2.
To consider and approve the Part Two of
312,591,329
25,537,536
0
the Proposed Amendments to the Articles
92.447395%
7.552605%
0.000000%
of Association.
3.
To consider and approve the Proposed
315,871,229
22,257,636
0
Amendments to the Rules and Procedures
93.417410%
6.582590%
0.000000%
of Shareholders' General Meetings.
As more than two-thirds of the votes from the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 2nd EGM were cast in favour of the resolutions numbered 1 to 3, these resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.
Poll Results of the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting
The poll results of the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting are as follows:
NUMBER OF VOTES AND PERCENTAGE OF
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1.
To consider and approve the Part Two of
86,355,329
25,624,936
0
the Proposed Amendments to the Articles
77.116561%
22.883439%
0.000000%
of Association.
As more than two-thirds of the votes from the H Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.
Poll Results of the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting
The poll results of the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting are as follows:
NUMBER OF VOTES AND PERCENTAGE OF
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1.
To consider and approve the Part Two of
226,200,000
0
0
the Proposed Amendments to the Articles
100.000000%
0.000000%
0.000000%
of Association.
As more than two-thirds of the votes from the Domestic Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.
On behalf of the Board
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
TANG Xinfa
Chairman
Hubei, the PRC
6 March 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive Directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive Directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. ZHAO Dayao as independent non-executive Directors.
