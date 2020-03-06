Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.    1558   CNE1000023R6

YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO

(1558)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING HELD ON 6 MARCH 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

宜 昌 東 陽 光 長 江 藥 業 股 份 有 限 公

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01558)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM,

2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND

2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

HELD ON 6 MARCH 2020

References are made to the notice of 2020 second extraordinary general meeting and the notice of first H shareholders class meeting dated 10 January 2020, the announcement dated 23 February 2020 and the circular dated 7 February 2020 (the ''Circular'') of YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the ''Company''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 2ND EGM, 2020 1ST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING AND 2020 1ST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

The 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were convened at Conference Room, 4/F, Administration Building, Dongyangguang Scientific Park, No. 368 Zhen An Zhong Road, Chang'an County, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 6 March 2020. The 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were convened legally and effectively in accordance with the Company Law of the PRC and other relevant laws and regulations of the PRC, the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association.

As at the date of the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') was 448,820,050 Shares (of which 226,200,000 were Domestic Shares and 222,620,050 were H Shares), all of which entitled the holders to attend the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolution(s) proposed at the respective meetings.

- 1 -

Shareholders, either in person or by proxy, holding an aggregate of (a) 338,475,465 Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 75.41% of the total number of the issued Shares with voting rights, attended the 2020 2nd EGM; (b) 111,980,265 H Shares with voting rights, representing approximately 50.30% of the total number of the issued H Shares with voting rights, attended the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting; and (c) 226,200,000 Domestic Shares with voting rights, representing 100% of the total number of the issued Domestic Shares with voting rights, attended the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting.

No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting under the Listing Rules. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting and abstain from voting in favour of any of the proposed resolutions under Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has stated the intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions. All the proposed resolutions were voted by way of poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company, acted as the scrutineer for vote- taking at the 2020 2nd EGM, 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting and 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting. Two representatives from the Shareholders and one supervisor of the Company also acted as the scrutineers for the vote-taking and vote-tabulation.

Poll Results of the 2020 2nd EGM

The poll results of the 2020 2nd EGM are as follows:

NUMBER OF VOTES AND PERCENTAGE OF

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1.

To consider and approve the Part One of

312,918,529

25,556,936

0

the Proposed Amendments to the Articles

92.449398%

7.550602%

0.000000%

of Association.

2.

To consider and approve the Part Two of

312,591,329

25,537,536

0

the Proposed Amendments to the Articles

92.447395%

7.552605%

0.000000%

of Association.

3.

To consider and approve the Proposed

315,871,229

22,257,636

0

Amendments to the Rules and Procedures

93.417410%

6.582590%

0.000000%

of Shareholders' General Meetings.

As more than two-thirds of the votes from the Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 2nd EGM were cast in favour of the resolutions numbered 1 to 3, these resolutions were duly passed as special resolutions.

- 2 -

Poll Results of the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting

The poll results of the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting are as follows:

NUMBER OF VOTES AND PERCENTAGE OF

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1.

To consider and approve the Part Two of

86,355,329

25,624,936

0

the Proposed Amendments to the Articles

77.116561%

22.883439%

0.000000%

of Association.

As more than two-thirds of the votes from the H Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 1st H Shareholders Class Meeting were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

Poll Results of the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting

The poll results of the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting are as follows:

NUMBER OF VOTES AND PERCENTAGE OF

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1.

To consider and approve the Part Two of

226,200,000

0

0

the Proposed Amendments to the Articles

100.000000%

0.000000%

0.000000%

of Association.

As more than two-thirds of the votes from the Domestic Shareholders (including their proxies) attending the 2020 1st Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

On behalf of the Board

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TANG Xinfa

Chairman

Hubei, the PRC

6 March 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. JIANG Juncai, Mr. WANG Danjin, Mr. CHEN Yangui and Mr. LI Shuang as executive Directors; Mr. TANG Xinfa and Mr. Eddy HUANG as non-executive Directors; and Mr. TANG Jianxin, Mr. FU Hailiang and Mr. ZHAO Dayao as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHA
04:23aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Poll results of the 2020 2nd egm, 2020 1s..
PU
02/24YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Announcement positive profit alert
PU
02/23YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Announcement on (1) the postponement of t..
PU
01/03YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Announcement strategic cooperation framew..
PU
01/02YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Unaudited operational summary of the grou..
PU
01/02YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Supplemental Form of Proxy to the Revised..
PU
01/02YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Supplemental notice to the revised notice..
PU
2019YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Supplemental announcement (1) discloseabl..
PU
2019YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Announcement on (1) the postponement of t..
PU
2019YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICA : Revised notice of 2019 4th egm
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 222 M
EBIT 2019 2 227 M
Net income 2019 1 982 M
Finance 2019 74,0 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales2019 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 18 685 M
Chart YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,35  CNY
Last Close Price 42,05  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Cai Jiang General Manager & Executive Director
Xin Fa Tang Chairman
Qiang Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Dan Jin Wang Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Yan Gui Chen Executive Director & Head-Sales Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-0.84%2 693
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.64%374 157
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.20%295 325
MERCK AND COMPANY-10.30%206 909
PFIZER, INC.-7.10%196 719
NOVARTIS-11.78%195 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group