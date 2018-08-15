Log in
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACTCL CO LTD
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmactcl : Blackstone invests $400 million in HEC Pharm via convertible bonds

08/15/2018 | 01:20pm CEST
The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has signed a deal to invest $400 million in Hong Kong-listed YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co. via convertible bonds, HEC said Wednesday.

The H share convertible bonds will bear an interest rate of 3 percent per annum if issued, at an initial conversion price of HK$38 per share, HEC Pharma said in a stock filing on Tuesday night.

The drugmaker, based in Yichang in central China's Hubei province, is planning to use the funds to acquire drugs and other pharmaceutical products, it said.

Blackstone, as a long-term strategic investor, will also improve HEC Pharma's strategy, operations management and international cooperation, it added.

Shares in HEC Pharma tumbled 7.4 percent to HK$33.60, hitting their lowest since April 18.

Blackstone's investment comes as Chinese drugmakers are faced with tighter regulatory scrutiny and rebuilding public trust after fresh scandals over faulty vaccines sparked anger on social media in the country last month.

Fitch Ratings said in a report on July 31 such scandals highlighted the risks facing China's pharmaceutical companies, which focus primarily on the bulk production of a small number of products, making them vulnerable to safety incidents.

Seventeen-year-old HEC Pharma develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products used to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases and cardiovascular diseases, and in the anti-viral field.

HEC Pharma has recently issued a positive profit alert for its interim results for the first half, expecting that it will record an at least 110 percent increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders compared with the same period last year.

Blackstone raised about $9.4 billion in June for two new funds - $7.1 billion in the largest-ever fund dedicated to real estate investments in Asia, and its first private equity fund for the region.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Kane Wu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 2.20% 35.76 Delayed Quote.11.68%
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACTCL CO LTD -1.63% 36.3 End-of-day quote.32.00%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 589 M
EBIT 2018 1 217 M
Net income 2018 1 046 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 15,75
P/E ratio 2019 13,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,40x
Capitalization 16 697 M
Chart YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACTCL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmactcl Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,8  HKD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Cai Jiang General Manager & Executive Director
Xin Fa Tang Chairman
Fang Fang Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xian Tong Lei Chief Financial Officer
Dan Jin Wang Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACTCL CO LTD32.00%2 127
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.31%349 348
PFIZER12.40%238 721
NOVARTIS-1.07%209 761
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.84%207 063
MERCK AND COMPANY18.11%177 444
