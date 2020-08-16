MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Yida China Holdings Limited 3639 KYG9843H1074 YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED (3639) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/14 2.08 HKD 0.00% 06:53a YIDA CHINA : Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020 PU 08/14 YIDA CHINA : Unaudited operating statistics for july 2020 PU 2017 YIDA CHINA : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Yida China : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 0 08/16/2020 | 06:53am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. YIDA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 億 達 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3639) ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020: Recognised revenue amounted to RMB1,714.98 million, representing a decrease of 26.5% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019; The gross profit amounted to RMB509.62 million, the gross profit margin was 29.7%; The net profit amounted to RMB284.88 million, representing an increase of 9.7% as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 and the net profit margin was 16.6%; Basic earnings per share was RMB11.52 cents; and The Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend. 1 FINANCIAL INFORMATION The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Yida China Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period") together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 5 1,714,980 2,332,659 Cost of sales 7 (1,205,356) (1,306,079) Gross profit 509,624 1,026,580 Other income 6 13,768 14,638 Gains arising from acquisition of subsidiaries 19 454,889 49,389 Fair value gains/(losses) on investment properties 13 66,821 (11,182) Net reversal of impairment losses on financial and contract assets 1,210 5,751 Other losses - net 8 (206,151) (42,001) Selling and marketing expenses 7 (59,732) (87,418) Administrative expenses 7 (136,611) (187,360) Finance costs - net 9 (239,052) (306,772) Share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates 39,890 22,522 Profit before income tax 444,656 484,147 Income tax expenses 10 (159,780) (224,466) Profit for the period 284,876 259,681 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 297,638 298,521 Non-controlling interests (12,762) (38,840) 284,876 259,681 Earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted (RMB per share) 12 11.52 cents 11.55 cents 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit for the period 284,876 259,681 Other comprehensive income which may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods - - Total comprehensive income for the period 284,876 259,681 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 297,638 298,521 Non-controlling interests (12,762) (38,840) 284,876 259,681 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2020 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 138,562 125,761 Investment properties 13 19,870,175 19,745,832 Investments in joint ventures 1,165,808 1,853,509 Investments in associates 14,265 14,174 Prepayments for acquisition of land 2,904,923 2,801,290 Prepayments and other receivables 821,233 792,413 Intangible assets 34,789 32,597 Deferred tax assets 245,205 253,446 Total non-current assets 25,194,960 25,619,022 Current assets Inventories 39,258 7,920 Land held for development for sale 768,008 768,008 Properties under development 10,961,070 6,494,611 Completed properties held for sale 5,143,682 4,791,514 Prepayments for acquisition of land 657,954 529,529 Contract assets 103,986 138,439 Trade receivables 14 710,779 912,416 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 2,247,481 2,197,831 Prepaid corporate income tax 134,656 129,655 Prepaid land appreciation tax 249,463 244,995 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,260 - Restricted cash 15 720,287 1,006,857 Cash and cash equivalents 15 568,404 1,032,666 Total current assets 22,306,288 18,254,441 Total assets 47,501,248 43,873,463 4 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Liabilities Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 17 3,077,660 1,146,666 Deferred tax liabilities 2,985,119 2,505,589 Other non-current liabilities - 2,659 Lease liabilities 402,973 399,255 Total non-current liabilities 6,465,752 4,054,169 Current liabilities Contract liabilities 5,512,948 4,733,967 Trade payables 16 3,388,489 3,378,641 Other payables and accruals 2,445,137 2,917,219 Derivative financial instruments 916,103 769,496 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 17 14,358,719 13,869,059 Corporate income tax payable 640,437 678,807 Provision for land appreciation tax 872,640 875,513 Lease liabilities 68,626 61,071 Total current liabilities 28,203,099 27,283,773 Total liabilities 34,668,851 31,337,942 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Issued capital 159,418 159,418 Reserves 11,995,218 11,697,580 12,154,636 11,856,998 Non-controlling interests 677,761 678,523 Total equity 12,832,397 12,535,521 NET CURRENT LIABILITIES (5,896,811) (9,029,332) TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,298,149 16,589,690 5 NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Corporate and Group information

Yida China Holdings Limited (the " Company ") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 26 November 2007 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 of the Cayman Islands. The registered address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

The Company is an investment holding company. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the " Group ") were principally involved in property development, property investment, business park operation and management, property construction, decoration and landscaping and property management in Dalian, Wuhan, Shenyang, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Hefei, Xi'an, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Chongqing and Chengdu, the People's Republic of China (the " PRC " or " Mainland China ").

In the opinion of the directors of the Company (the " Directors "), the holding company of the Company is Jiayou (International) Investment Limited (" Jiayou "), which is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the " BVI "), and the ultimate holding company of the Company is China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd. (" China Minsheng "). Basis of Preparation

The interim results set out in this announcement do not constitute the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 but are extracted from those financial statements, which have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of certain financial instruments and investment properties which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard (" HKAS ") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (" HKICPA ").

These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (" HKFRSs ") issued by the HKICPA.

Going concern basis

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by RMB5,896,811,000. At the same date, its current borrowings amounted to RMB14,358,719,000 while its cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB568,404,000 only. Since 2018, the financial conditions of the Group's controlling shareholder, China Minsheng changed in such a way that triggered certain terms specified in the Group's loan agreements. This resulted in certain of the Group's borrowings amounted to RMB8,182,642,000 in total as at 30 June 2020 becoming immediately repayable if requested by the lenders, of which RMB6,200,459,000 represented loans or corporate bond with scheduled repayment dates within one year, while RMB1,982,183,000 represented non-current loans with original maturity dates beyond 30 June 2021 that were reclassified as current liabilities. On 20 February 2020, the Company publicly announced the detention of Mr. Chen Donghui, a then executive director of the Company, by the relevant authorities in the PRC (" Mr. Chen Detention Matter "). Mr. Chen was subsequently removed as executive director of the Company with effect from 15 June 2020. Mr. Chen Detention Matter resulted in certain borrowings amounted to RMB4,617,062,000 as at 30 June 2020 becoming immediately repayable if requested by the lenders, which were all included in the above-mentioned borrowings of RMB8,182,642,000. In addition, the Group failed to repay USD52,854,000 of the senior notes due on 20 April 2020 and subsequently repaid in full on 24 April 2020 (" Senior Notes Default "). This event resulted in certain of the Group's borrowings amounted to RMB9,030,042,000 in total as at 30 June 2020 becoming immediately repayable if requested by the lenders, out of which RMB8,132,642,000 was also included in the above-mentioned borrowings of RMB8,182,642,000. Collectively, borrowings amounted to RMB9,080,042,000 in total as at 30 June 2020 would 6 become immediately repayable if requested by the lender, triggered either by changes in the financial conditions of China Minsheng, Mr. Chen Detention Matter or Senior Notes Default, of which RMB7,097,859,000 represented loans or corporate bond with scheduled repayment dates within one year. While RMB1,982,183,000 represented non-current loans with original maturity dates beyond 30 June 2021 that were reclassified as current liabilities. Such conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. In view of such circumstances, the Directors have given careful consideration to the future liquidity and performance of the Group and its available sources of financing in assessing whether the Group will have sufficient financial sources to continue as a going concern. The following plans and measures are formulated to mitigate the liquidity pressure and to improve the financial position of the Group: Although the lenders has not requested the Group to repay the relevant loans and corporate bond immediately, the Group has constantly maintained active communication with relevant banks and financial institutions to explain changes in the financial conditions of China Minsheng, Mr. Chen Detention Matter and Senior Notes Default. The Directors are confident to convince the relevant lenders not to exercise their rights to demand the Group's immediate repayment of the bank loans and corporate bond prior to their scheduled contractual repayment dates. The Group is also actively negotiating with several existing financial institutions on the renewal of and extension for repayments of certain borrowings. Subsequent to 30 June 2020, the Group has also been negotiating with various banks and financial institutions to secure new sources of financing. In this connection, the Group was able to renew or obtain new borrowings of RMB458 million from existing and new lenders, out of which RMB121 million of the borrowings are attributable to agreements that do not contain any restrictions relating to the financial conditions of China Minsheng or Mr. Chen Detention Matter or Senior Notes Default (although the loan agreements for the remaining new borrowings of RMB337 million contain terms that cause such borrowings to be subject to immediate repayment if requested by the lenders). The Directors believe that, given the Group's good credit history and the availability of the Group's properties as collateral for the borrowings, the Group will be able to renew existing borrowings and obtain new borrowings when necessary. The Group will continue to implement measures to accelerate the pre-sales and sales of its properties under development and completed properties, and to speed up the collection of outstanding sales proceeds and other receivables. The Group will continue to take active measures to control administrative costs and maintain containment of capital expenditures. The Directors have reviewed the Group's cash flow projections prepared by management, which cover a period of not less than twelve months from 30 June 2020. They are of the opinion that, taking into account the above-mentioned plans and measures, the Group will have sufficient working capital to finance its operations and to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within twelve months from 30 June 2020. Accordingly, the Directors are satisfied that it is appropriate to prepare the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis. 7 Notwithstanding the above, significant uncertainties exist as to whether the Group is able to achieve its plans and measures as described above. Whether the Group will be able to continue as a going concern would depend upon the following: the successful maintenance of a continuing and normal business relationship with the Group's existing lenders such that no action will be taken by the relevant lenders to exercise their contractual rights to demand immediate repayment of the relevant borrowings and corporate bond; the successful negotiations with the lenders for renewal of or extension for repayment of outstanding borrowings; the successful obtaining of additional new sources of financing as and when needed; and the successful and timely implementation of the plans to accelerate the pre-sales and sales of properties under development and completed properties, to speed up the collection of outstanding sales proceeds and to other receivables, and control costs and contain capital expenditure so as to generate adequate net cash inflows. Should the Group be unable to achieve the above-mentioned plans and measures and operate as a going concern, adjustments would have to be made to write down the carrying amounts of the Group's assets to their recoverable amounts, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise, and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effects of these adjustments have not been reflected in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 3. Accounting Policies The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in those annual financial statements, except for estimation of income tax for the interim periods using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings, and the adoption of the new and amended standards of HKFRSs effective for the financial year ending 31 December 2020, which did not have any significant impact on the Group's financial statements and did not require retrospective adjustments. There are no standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that are not effective and would be expected to result in any significant impact on the Group's financial positions and results of operations. 8 4. Operating Segment Information For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has six reportable operating segments as follows: the property development segment engages in the development and sale of properties; the property investment segment invests in properties for their rental income potential and/or capital appreciation; the business park operation and management segment engages in the provision of operation and management services to the business park projects owned by the local governments or other independent third parties; the construction, decoration and landscaping segment engages in property construction, the provision of interior decoration to property buyers and landscaping services to property projects; the property management segment engages in the provision of management services to properties; and the others segment comprises corporate income and expense items. Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit/loss, which is a measurement of adjusted profit/loss before tax. The adjusted profit/loss before tax is measured consistently with the Group's profit before tax except that interest income, dividend income and certain corporate gains and expenses and finance costs are excluded from such measurement. Segment assets exclude deferred tax assets, prepaid corporate income tax, prepaid land appreciation tax, prepaid other taxes, amounts due from related parties, restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents as these assets are managed on a group basis. Segment liabilities exclude derivative financial instruments, interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, amounts due to related parties, tax payable, provision for land appreciation tax, other taxes payable and deferred tax liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis. 9 Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, no single external customer's transaction generated revenue accounting for 10% or more of the Group's total revenue. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Construction, Business park decoration Property Property operation and and Property development investment management landscaping management Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue: Sales to external customers 1,043,891 265,666 28,400 107,022 270,001 - 1,714,980 Segment results 100,907 283,684 (6,970) 149 37,757 (47,934) 367,593 Reconciliation: Interest income 7,833 Dividend income and unallocated gains 454,889 Corporate and other unallocated expenses (146,607) Finance costs (239,052) Profit before income tax 444,656 Income tax expenses (159,780) Profit for the period 284,876 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Construction, Business park decoration Property Property operation and and Property development investment management landscaping management Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Segment revenue: Sales to external customers 1,704,057 266,698 30,467 109,419 222,018 - 2,332,659 Segment results 668,348 157,153 3,487 1,997 13,364 (38,785) 805,564 Reconciliation: Interest income 9,593 Dividend income and unallocated gains 32,760 Corporate and other unallocated expenses (56,998) Finance costs (306,772) Profit before income tax 484,147 Income tax expenses (224,466) Profit for the period 259,681 10 5. Revenue Revenue represents the gross proceeds from the sale of properties, gross rental income received and receivable from investment properties, property management income received and receivable, an appropriate proportion of contract revenue from construction, decoration and landscaping, and business park operation and management service income received and receivable from the provision of operation and management services to the business park projects, all net of value-added tax and surcharges, during the period. An analysis of the Group's revenue is as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from contracts with customers recognised at a point in time Sale of properties 1,043,891 1,704,057 Revenue from contracts with customers recognised over time Business park operation and management service income 28,400 30,467 Construction, decoration and landscaping income 107,022 109,419 Property management income 270,001 222,018 405,423 361,904 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,449,314 2,065,961 Revenue from other sources Rental income 265,666 266,698 1,714,980 2,332,659 6. Other Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income 7,833 9,593 Government subsidies 5,935 4,181 Others - 864 13,768 14,638 11 7. Expenses by Nature Expenses included in cost of sales, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses are analyzed as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of properties sold 796,041 939,779 Cost of services provided 328,623 289,473 Direct operating expenses (including repairs and maintenance) arising on rental-earning investment properties 80,692 76,827 Employee benefit expenses 77,122 123,043 Short-term office lease expenses 9,116 8,725 Depreciation 23,791 16,543 Amortisation of intangible assets 6,026 5,492 Advertising 21,067 31,724 Other costs and expenses 59,221 89,251 Total cost of sales, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses 1,401,699 1,580,857 Other Losses - net

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, other losses - net mainly included fair value losses on derivative financial instruments of RMB146,607,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB34,105,000). Finance Costs For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest on bank loans and other loans 713,600 674,107 Interest on lease liabilities 17,343 15,798 Less: Interest capitalised (463,187) (351,116) 267,756 338,789 Interest income (28,704) (32,017) 239,052 306,772 12 10. Income Tax Expenses No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been made as the Group did not generate any assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The income tax for the subsidiaries operating in Mainland China is calculated at the applicable tax rates on the taxable profits for the period. An analysis of the income tax charges for the period is as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current: PRC corporate income tax 41,372 85,266 PRC land appreciation tax ("LAT") 60,902 215,341 102,274 300,607 Deferred: Current period 57,506 (76,141) Total tax charge for the period 159,780 224,466 11. Interim Dividend The Company resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). 13 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Ordinary Equity Holders of the Company

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company of RMB297,638,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: RMB298,521,000), and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 2,583,970,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 2,583,970,000) in issue during those periods.

Diluted earnings per share is same as basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 as the Group had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue during those periods. Investment Properties Right-of-use Under Assets Completed construction Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) At 1 January 2020 497,000 12,977,350 6,271,482 19,745,832 Additions - (1,221) 97,443 96,222 Transfer to completed investment properties - 751,000 (751,000) - Transfer to properties under development - (38,700) - (38,700) Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments (5,000) 34,321 37,500 66,821 At 30 June 2020 492,000 13,722,750 5,655,425 19,870,175 Right-of-use Under Assets Completed construction Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) At 1 January 2019 438,347 12,394,650 6,209,416 19,042,413 Additions - 3,281 73,494 76,775 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments (17,918) 4,219 2,517 (11,182) At 30 June 2019 420,429 12,402,150 6,285,427 19,108,006 As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's investment properties of RMB16,589,116,000 (31 December 2019: RMB14,547,558,000) were pledged to banks and financial institutions to secure the loans granted to the Group. 14 14. Trade Receivables 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables - gross amount 761,005 964,562 Less: Allowances for impairment of trade receivables (50,226) (52,146) 710,779 912,416 Trade receivables mainly represent receivables for contract works. The payment terms of contract works receivables are stipulated in the relevant contracts. Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing. An aging analysis of the gross trade receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year 585,167 717,970 1 to 2 years 60,924 157,412 Over 2 years 114,914 89,180 761,005 964,562 The Group applies the simplified approach to provide for expected credit losses prescribed by HKFRS 9. As at 30 June 2020, a provision of RMB50,226,000 (31 December 2019: RMB52,146,000) was made against the gross amount of trade receivables. 15 15. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (Audited) Cash and bank balances (notes) 1,288,691 2,039,523 Less: Restricted cash (720,287) (1,006,857) Cash and cash equivalents 568,404 1,032,666 Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. At the end of the reporting period, the cash and bank balances of the Group denominated in RMB amounted to RMB1,272,790,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,999,742,000). The RMB is not freely convertible into other currencies, however, under Mainland China's Foreign Exchange Control Regulations and Administration of Settlement, Sale and Payment of Foreign Exchange Regulations, the Group is permitted to exchange RMB for other currencies through banks authorised to conduct foreign exchange business. notes: According to the relevant loan facility agreements signed by certain subsidiaries of the Group with the banks, the subsidiaries are required to place the pre-sale proceeds from their properties at designated bank accounts. The deposits can only be used for the payment of property development costs incurred by the subsidiaries and the repayment of the relevant loans. As at 30 June 2020, such guarantee deposits amounted to RMB195,431,000 (31 December 2019: RMB206,452,000). As at 30 June 2020, the deposits of the Group amounted to RMB128,456,000 (31 December 2019: RMB105,405,000), were placed at designated bank accounts by certain subsidiaries of the Group for the payment of promissory notes, compensation of potential industrial accidents that would occur during construction work and the training of talents, in accordance with the relevant regulation implemented by contracts and local governments. As at 30 June 2020, certain of the Group's time deposits of RMB396,400,000 (31 December 2019: RMB695,000,000) were pledged to banks to secure the bank loans and other loans granted to the Group. 16 16. Trade Payables An aging analysis of the trade payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Due within 1 year or on demand 2,033,093 2,038,170 Due within 1 to 2 years 1,355,396 1,340,471 3,388,489 3,378,641 The trade payables are non-interest-bearing and unsecured. 17. Interest-Bearing Bank and Other Borrowings 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 31 December 2019 (Audited) Effective Effective interest rate interest rate (%) Maturity RMB'000 (%) Maturity RMB'000 Current Bank loans - secured 4.35-9.50 2020-2021 7,157,733 4.35-9.50 2020 6,875,981 Other loans - secured 5.70-15.00 2020-2021 4,639,324 5.70-15.00 2020 4,705,286 Other loans - unsecured 1.20-15.00 2020-2021 2,561,662 1.20-15.00 2020 2,287,792 14,358,719 13,869,059 Non-current Bank loans - secured 4.55 2021-2023 289,000 6.00 2021 362,880 Other loans - secured 13-13.50 2021-2023 2,788,660 10.00 2021 112,360 Other loans - unsecured - - - 10.00 2021 671,426 3,077,660 1,146,666 17,436,379 15,015,725 17 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (Audited) Analysed into: Bank loans repayable: Within one year or on demand 7,157,733 6,875,981 In the second year 35,000 362,880 In the third to fifth years, inclusive 254,000 - 7,446,733 7,238,861 Other loans repayable: Within one year or on demand 7,200,986 6,993,078 In the second year 187,660 783,786 In the third to fifth years, inclusive 2,601,000 - 9,989,646 7,776,864 17,436,379 15,015,725 As at 30 June 2020, included in bank loans of the Group is an amount of RMB2,645,790,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,151,000,000) containing an on-demand clause, which has been classified as current liabilities. For the purpose of the table above, the loan is included within current interest-bearing bank and other borrowings and analysed into bank loans repayable within one year or on demand. The current bank and other borrowings included borrowings with principal amounts of RMB1,982,183,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,134,611,000) with original maturity dates beyond 30 June 2021, which have been reclassified as current liabilities as at 30 June 2020 as a result of the matters described in note 2. Included in other loans of the Group are corporate bonds in an aggregate principal amount of RMB1,426,772,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,426,772,000). The first tranche of RMB1,000,000,000 and the second tranche of RMB2,000,000,000 of the corporate bonds were issued by Yida Development Company Limited (" Yida Development "), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, on 24 September 2015 and 8 March 2016, respectively. At the end of the third year, Yida Development shall be entitled to adjust the coupon rate of corporate bonds and the bond holders shall be entitled to sell back the bonds to Yida Development. A principal amount of RMB198,252,000 of the first tranche has been redeemed during 2018 and the remaining principal amount of RMB801,748,000 of the first tranche was extended and recorded into current interest-bearing bank and other borrowings. Besides, a principal amount of RMB1,374,976,000 of the second tranche has been redeemed on 7 March 2019 as scheduled and the maturity date of the remaining principal amount of RMB625,024,000 of the second tranche has been extended to March 2021. 18 As at 31 December 2019, included in other loans of the Group were senior notes issued in April 2017 (" 2017 Senior Notes ") with carrying amount of RMB2,112,149,000. 2017 Senior Notes were with principal amounts of USD300,000,000, unsecured, had a term of three years and bore interest at a rate of 6.95% per annum. The original maturity date was 19 April 2020.

On 27 March 2020, the exchange offer and consent solicitation for the 2017 Senior Notes was completed. USD247,146,000 of 2017 Senior Notes were validly tendered for exchange and accepted pursuant to the exchange offer and consent solicitation, the consideration of which settled on the same day was comprised of the issuance of USD224,899,000 of the new senior notes (" 2020 Senior Notes "), USD22,243,140 as cash consideration, USD7,538,639.68 as accrued interests and USD3,860 in lieu of any fractional amount of 2020 Senior Notes. 2020 Senior Notes will mature in March 2022, while the Company shall, at the option of any 2020 Senior Notes holders, repurchase the outstanding 2020 Senior Notes in March 2021.

The remaining outstanding principal amount of 2017 Senior Notes of USD52,854,000 was repaid by the Group on 24 April 2020. The amount shall be due on 19 April 2020, and, as 19 April 2020 was a Sunday, such amount shall be paid on 20 April 2020, the next immediate business day.

As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amount of the 2020 Senior Notes was RMB1,616,338,000.

Both of 2017 Senior Notes and 2020 Senior Notes of the Company are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Group. Certain of the Group's bank and other loans are secured or guaranteed by: pledges of the Group's properties under development with an aggregate carrying amount as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB8,219,684,000 (31 December 2019: RMB3,490,862,000); pledges of the Group's investment properties with an aggregate carrying amount as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB16,589,116,000 (31 December 2019: RMB14,547,558,000); pledges of the Group's land held for development for sale with an aggregate carrying amount as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB709,790,000 (31 December 2019: RMB464,607,000); pledges of the Group's completed properties held for sale with an aggregate carrying amount as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB3,612,095,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,626,371,000); pledge of a building of the Group with a carrying amount as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB38,110,000 (31 December 2019: Nil); corporate guarantees executed by certain subsidiaries of the Group to the extent of RMB12,192,637,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: RMB8,794,814,000); pledges of certain equity interests of the subsidiaries of the Company as at the end of the reporting period; pledges of certain of the Group's time deposits with an aggregate carrying amount of approximately RMB396,400,000 as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: RMB695,000,000); pledge of other receivables of the Group with a carrying amount as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB521,906,000 (31 December 2019: Nil); and pledges of certain of the Group's guarantee deposits with an aggregate carrying amount as at 31 December 2019 of approximately RMB52,100,000 which was released in May 2020. 19 Other than certain other borrowings with a carrying amount of RMB1,616,338,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,112,149,000) denominated in USD as at 30 June 2020 and RMB567,703,000 denominated in HKD as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: RMB496,349,000), the remaining bank borrowings and other borrowings of the Group are denominated in RMB as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. As at 30 June 2020, included in other loans of the Group were loans from a related party (Shanghai Jiayu Medical Investment Management Co., Ltd.) controlled by the same ultimate holding company of the Company with principal amounts of RMB499,214,000 (31 December 2019: RMB58,500,000), among which RMB268,500,000 were unsecured, borne interest at 15% per annum and were repayable within one year, while the remaining RMB230,714,000 were secured, borne interest at 8% per annum and were repayable within one year. 18. Financial Guarantees The Group had the following financial guarantees as at the end of the reporting period: As at 30 June 2020, the maximum obligation in respect of the mortgage facilities provided to certain purchasers of the Group's properties amounted to RMB474,590,000 (31 December 2019: RMB275,193,000).

At the end of the reporting period, the Group provided guarantees in respect of the mortgage facilities granted by certain banks to certain purchasers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default on mortgage payments by these purchasers, the Group is responsible for repaying the outstanding mortgage principals together with the accrued interest and penalties owed by the defaulted purchasers to the banks.

Under the above arrangement, the related properties were pledged to the banks as security on the mortgage loans. Upon default on mortgage payments by these purchasers, the banks are entitled to take over the legal titles and can realise the pledged properties through open auction. The Group is obliged to repay the banks for the shortfall if the proceeds from the auction of the properties cannot cover the outstanding mortgage principals together with the accrued interest and penalties. The Group's guarantee period starts from the dates of grant of the relevant mortgage loans, and ends upon the earlier of (i) the issuance of real estate ownership certificates to the purchasers, which will generally be available within one to two years after the purchasers take possession of the relevant properties; and (ii) the settlement of mortgage loans between the mortgage banks and the purchasers. In determining whether financial liabilities should be recognised in respect of the Group's financial guarantee contracts, the Directors exercise judgement in the evaluation of the probability of resources outflow that will be required and the assessment of whether a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. In the opinion of the Directors, the fair values of the financial guarantee contracts of the Group are insignificant at initial recognition and the Directors consider that the possibility of the default of the parties involved is remote, and accordingly, no value has been recognised in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 20 19. Business Combinations As at 31 December 2019, the Group indirectly held 25% equity interests and 50% equity interests in Dalian Qingyun Sky Realty and Development Company Limited ("Qingyun Sky") and Dalian Qingyun Sky Property Service Company Limited (the "Service Company") (collectively, the "Targets"), respectively, which were recognised as joint ventures to the Group. On 16 May 2020, the Group entered into a series of agreements to acquire the remaining equity interests in the Targets. The Group and a third-party financial institution established a limited partnership, in which the Group contributed its 25% equity interests in Qingyun Sky and RMB430 million by way of cash, while the third-party financial institution contributed RMB2,601 million by way of cash. At the same date, the limited partnership acquired the remaining 75% equity interests in Qingyun Sky from the other shareholder of Qingyun Sky. According to the agreements, the Group could possess the power to direct the relevant activities over Qingyun Sky after the acquisition, and the cash contribution of RMB2,601 million by the third-party financial institution in the limited partnership is in substance a borrowing, which borne interest at 13% per annum and were repayable within three years. As a result, Qingyun Sky was accounted for as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group since 12 June 2020, the date of completion of the change of business registration. On 12 June 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% equity interests in the Service Company, and the Service Company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. The consideration for the acquisitions of 75% equity interests in Qingyun Sky and 50% equity interests in the Service Company was RMB3,033 million. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a gain of approximately RMB455 million for the acquisitions of the entity interests in the Targets, including the gains of approximately RMB325 million on remeasurement of the fair value of pre-existing interests in the Targets as at the date of obtaining control and gains of approximately RMB130 million on bargain purchase, which were disclosed as gains arising from acquisition of subsidiaries in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. 21 RMB'000 (Unaudited) Consideration in cash 3,033,481 Fair value of interests in joint ventures held before business combination 1,057,254 4,090,735 Fair value of identifiable assets and liabilities acquired on the acquisition date: Property, plant and equipment 468 Intangible assets 1,029 Properties under development 4,238,000 Completed properties held for sale 201,000 Trade receivables 516 Other receivables 18,518 Prepaid land appreciation tax 2,643 Restricted cash 9,338 Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 1,260 Cash and cash equivalents 472,668 Trade payables (79,435) Other payables and accruals (17,573) Receipts in advance (173,767) Tax payable (13) Provision for land appreciation tax (23,516) Deferred tax liabilities (430,265) Net identifiable assets acquired 4,220,871 Gains on bargain purchase 130,136 The recognition of gains on bargain purchase was due to the fact that the consideration for equity interests in the Targets was lower than the fair value of identifiable assets and liabilities acquired, primarily due to increase in fair value of the underlying properties. The consideration is determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties. The gains on remeasurement of pre-existing interests in the Targets to the fair value as of the acquisition date amounting to RMB324,754,000 upon obtaining control of the Targets was included in "gains arising from acquisition of subsidiaries" in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. 22 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT During the Period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB1,715 million, of which sales income from residential properties within and outside business parks, office properties and standalone residential properties was RMB1,044 million. Rental income from business parks was RMB266 million; business park operation and management income was RMB28.40 million; construction, decoration and landscaping income was RMB107 million; and property management income was RMB270 million, with a gross profit margin of 29.7%. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB298 million. REVIEW OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a major global systemic crisis during the Period, creating unprecedented challenges to economies, societies, and lifestyles around the world. The Chinese government responded with timely measures which brought the pandemic quickly under control. However, the suspension of construction sites, overall decline in property prices, overall slowdown in sales, significant decline in land transactions and rising inventory cycle brought great challenges to the national real estate market. Dalian and Wuhan, where the Group has been deeply involved in development, have suffered from multiple new outbreaks and repeated occurrence of the epidemic. At the same time, the epidemic has provided a historic opportunity for economic transformation and upgrading in China. In order to fully release the population's consumption potential, the coordinated development of regional economies and new urbanisation strategies will be further strengthened. High- quality, large-scale business parks have pronounced advantages in supporting high-tech industrial clusters, incubating advantageous industries and driving regional economic recovery. The operation of business parks will play an important role in improving the business environment and leading China's economic growth. As a leading business park operator and city-industry integration project developer with more than 20 years of experience, the Group has developed a unique business model as well as certain industrial advantages for further establishing its leading position in the industry. 1. Cooperation with enterprises within business parks to resume work and production, revitalising the regional economy Following the guidance of local municipal governments and medical experts, the Group took quick actions with careful planning for thorough disinfection of the business parks to maintain the usual life pattern and ensure adequate supplies within the park and the community. The Group devised Guidelines for Enterprise Resumption of Work and Production during the Epidemic Prevention and Control based on the conditions in each park to ensure a safe and efficient resumption of work among enterprises within the parks, and provide enterprises with targeted and detailed resumption application services to solve operational difficulties encountered during the process. 23 2. Optimising business park operation and management systems, realising digitally driven intelligent parks Through years of practice and accumulation of experience, the Group has formed a full-spectrum digitalised operational solution for business parks, resulting in an intelligent structure of "one body, two wings, three eco-systems and four cloud systems". This will achieve an online comprehensive resources platform, empower the industry-targeted tenant recruitment function and facilitate the application of operational data and data-based decision making, so as to realise our operational goals of standardised operation, collaboration in tenant recruitment, integration of IoT construction, ecological approach to business service, and digitalised decision-making and innovation process, for the building of our core competitiveness in the new digital era. 3. Replenishing high-quality land resources, brand reputation well recognised by the market During the Period, the Group successfully acquired Glory of the City（青雲天下）residential project, a project in Zhongshan District, Dalian. After the completion of acquisition in June, the project became wholly-owned and operated by the Group, which will effectively replenish the Group's resources of properties for sale and help improve its mid- to long-term performance. Located in the core area of Dalian, the Glory of the City（青雲天下）project covers an area of approximately 96,000 sq. m. with a total GFA of approximately 501,000 sq. m.. In May 2020, the Group also successfully acquired a land parcel of the phase two Changsha Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village project in Changsha Wangcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, with a total area of approximately 82,000 sq. m., and a capacity building area of approximately 192,000 sq. m., of which residential building area is about 110,000 sq. m.. The Group continued to deepen its "city-industry integration" development pattern to realise its core competitiveness in business park development. OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2020 With the successful implementation of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the transformation and upgrade of China's economy have made positive progress, and its economic development has entered a new norm of "a more advanced form of growth, improved division of labour, and a more rational structure". In the second half of the year, the Group will continue to adhere to the corporate operating principle of "market-oriented,customer-centric, and profit-based", fully utilise its core competitiveness of city- industry integration development and operation of business parks; face and overcome difficulties with a positive attitude so as to ensure the steady development of the Company's various businesses during the year. 1. Adhering to the development strategy of city-industry integration, enhancing the national expansion, and creating the new momentum for development Under the guidance of the development strategy of "developing asset-light and asset-heavy businesses simultaneously", the Group puts forward a new project expansion blueprint of "Put the 24 arrow on the string and draw the bow". The "bow" refers to the three major metropolitan coastal areas, namely Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area which are all economically highly developed, and the "arrow" refers to the Yangtze River Economic Region. The Group has established city-industry integration projects in key cities in the Yangtze River Economic Belt such as Chengdu, Chongqing, Changsha and Wuhan; the arrow has been placed on the bow. In addition to its planning for the core first and second tier cities, the Group will focus primarily on five national-level city clusters and nine regional city clusters to identify those for central cities and sub-central cities with special attention for development. At the same time, the Group will look for expansion opportunities in the surrounding satellite cities, and make early entrance into key non- capitals and surrounding cities if appropriate. 2. Integrating business resources, building a digitalised full-spectrum platform, and improving the quality and efficiency of tenant-related services Through the construction of digitalised platform for intelligent parks, the Group has adapted to the "multi-city,multi-park,multi-business,multi-model and multi-organisation" business characteristics under the "developing asset-light and asset-heavy businesses simultaneously" model. Through the construction of a big data platform, comprehensive and reliable information can be provided for decision-making for running an innovative business model, and an industrial operation ecosystem combining digital, technology, finance and service will be ultimately formed, so as to provide better service for regional business development, improve the overall service efficiency and loyalty of corporate clients, all for the realisation of our vision of "creating industry-wise synergy effect and building intelligent new cities". 3. Improving the management efficiency of assets, building a dynamic management system and strengthening cash flow management The Group will comprehensively review its assets and build an all-process management system for "reservation, construction, supply, sale and storage". The Group sets a clear regime for asset management and actively monitors the asset turnover. Through dynamic value management and land resource management, the Company will be able to accelerate the asset turnover and cash collections with better categorization of assets based on different inventory ages. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all shareholders, investors, business partners and customers for their support to the Group, and to the management and employees for their unremitting efforts and contributions. Jiang Xiuwen Yida China Holdings Limited Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 14 August 2020 25 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW Operation of Business Parks Owned by the Group During the Period, the Group's wholly-owned business parks included Dalian Software Park, Dalian BEST City, Dalian Tiandi and Yida Information Software Park; the Group's partially owned business parks included Wuhan First City (50% stake) and Dalian Ascendas IT Park (50% stake). The total completed gross floor area in the above parks was approximately 2,011 thousand square metres, and the area available for leasing was approximately 1,944 thousand square metres. During the Period, the Group recorded a rental income of approximately RMB265.67 million, remaining substantially at the same level as that of the corresponding period of last year. The following table shows the business parks owned by the Group (unit: '000 sq.m.): Leasable Area Equity Interests Completed Held by Gross Office Parking Occupancy Business Parks the Group Floor Area Buildings Apartments Shops Spaces Rate Dalian Software Park 100% 637 391 180 33 42 95% Dalian BEST City 100% 147 99 - 7 41 79% Yida Information Software Park 100% 155 131 - 4 20 95% Dalian Tiandi 100% 451 329 37 41 44 79% Wuhan First City 50% 272 109 40 22 101 37% Dalian Ascendas IT Park1 50% 349 206 - 3 64 85% Total 2,011 1,944 Note: 1. The financial statements of Dalian Ascendas IT Park are not consolidated, therefore the rental income of the Group excludes the rental income from such park. 26 Under the challenge of the serious pandemic, other commercial properties across the country experienced the situation of uncollectable rents or significant increase in vacancy rate mainly related to lessees of small and medium enterprises in retail, food and beverage and entertainment sectors. This was not only reflected in the revenue of commercial properties but also seriously affected the overall balance of commercial sectors. On the contrary, although the business parks of the Group are all located in Wuhan which had the most severe outbreak, and Dalian which experienced resurgences of infections, the collection of rents was not affected significantly and the business parks had been operated as normal. This is an overall indication of the leading business model of the Group which enables its business parks to attract enterprises of large scale, with great strength and high resistance to systematic risk as well as departments with strong irreplaceability. Since resumption of work has been officially approved on 25 March 2020, tenants of the Wuhan First City gradually resumed full operation and production. During the post-epidemic stage, as thousands of employees and hundreds of enterprises operate in our business parks, the resumption of operation and production had to be arranged by phases and to proceed in an orderly manner, taking into consideration of the development of the pandemic, government policies, needs of the enterprises and measures to be taken by the business parks. Based on the practice of pandemic control in its business parks, the Group worked with Yida Yuntu's digital solutions to generate valuable information resources and knowledge services through multi-source fusion and analysis of relevant data which was in huge quantity, with complex structure and a variety of categories. Such effort has promoted the full visualization of park properties, efficient and reliable operation and decision-making and sustainable development of the park economy. The Group promptly launched five major intelligent management systems for smart-park pandemic prevention and control, in an effort to provide tenants with a safe and confident environment for resumption of work. II. Sale of Properties During the Period, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB2,556 million, representing a decrease of 42.7% over the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dalian and Wuhan sales have been seriously affected. The average contracted sales price was RMB10,076 per square metre, representing an increase of 10.2% over the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the increase in the proportion of residential property sales and the price of office property sales. The majority of projects sold were located in Dalian (59.9% of total contracted sales), Wuhan (15.9% of total contracted sales) and Changsha (15.2% of total contracted sales), of which residential property sales accounted for approximately 66.0% of total contracted sales. During the Period, the segment recorded revenue of RMB1,043.89 million, representing a decrease of 38.7% over the corresponding period last year. The average sales price was RMB11,603 per square metre, representing a year-on-year decrease of 30.6%. These are mainly due to a decrease in projects delivered and the decrease in the average price over the corresponding period last year as a result of different product structures. The projects carried forward during the Period were mainly ordinary residential properties. Revenue-recognised projects were mainly located in Dalian (95.0% of revenue) and Changsha (3.9% of revenue). 27 While consolidating its business in Dalian and focusing on the strategic target of "developing asset- light and asset-heavy businesses simultaneously", the Group implemented city-industry integration projects in Changsha and Zhengzhou and developed landmark projects including Changsha Yida Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village, Changsha Yida & CSCEC Intelligent Technology Centre and Zhengzhou Yida Creation City. Dalian During the Period, Dalian was severely affected by multiple outbreaks and repeated occurrence of the epidemic and its property market experienced unprecedented difficulty. Overall slowdown of sales was seen in the whole city and the inventory cycle increased in the short-term. The land supply in central urban area slowed down significantly. Although the number of property transactions decreased in the short term due to the pandemic, the general trend of lagged price and volume increase remained steady in the property market of Dalian. After the pandemic, there is an unprecedented increase in the preference and confidence of general consumers in residential projects with high-quality property management services and developed by branded and local-region focused property enterprises. With the widespread implementation of nucleic acid testing in Dalian, the pandemic is under control and the resumption of work and production of large enterprises progress well, the transaction volume is likely to catch up in the second half of the year. In June 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of equity interests in the Glory of the City（青 雲天下）project which is located in the mature financial and economic core area of Dalian and the supply of such property in the urban area has been rare for years. As the Group has a complete control of the project, it has leveraged on its strength in design, development, construction, property services and brand as well as its reputable brand to create a new landmark of the district. Changsha In the first half of 2020, the impact of the pandemic on the city was limited and the economy recovered rapidly. The Group's Changsha Yida Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village is an important platform to help build a "National Intelligent Manufacturing Centre" of Changsha in the Wangcheng Economic Development Zone. Upon completion, it will become the first town in Central China with the unique feature of city-industry integration which is suitable for businesses, living and tourism. The project will target software and information service sectors, new generation semi-conductors, precision manufacturing and electronic information. After a four to five-year construction period, it will attract more tenants of domestic and foreign renowned enterprises and Fortune Global 500 enterprises which will create an industrial clustering effect in line with the vision of "Made in China 2025". The project will seize a new round of development opportunities and contribute to the formation of a smart manufacturing cluster in Changsha. 28 The Group's Changsha Yida & CSCEC Intelligent Technology Centre at Meixihu International New City (Phase II) focuses on the medical and health, information technology, cultural creativity and artificial intelligence industries, which aims to create a "business highland of Central China and engine of intelligent industry", and integrates related industries such as scientific R&D to build a whole industry chain, low-carbon green ecosystem, and a dynamic and diverse full life-cycle service system. It is planned to develop a range of properties such as independent courtyard style enterprise headquarters, low density multi-storey office building, mid- to high-rise smart business office building, waterfront international style shopping street and mini condos. Zhengzhou In the first half of 2020, in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the first quarter, Zhengzhou implemented the policies of increasing talent subsidies and contract tax subsidies, promoting development of hi-tech industries and attracting investment. After being listed as key construction project, Zhengzhou Yida Creation City was furthered listed as one of the provincial and municipal key projects which Zhengzhou will ensure their commencement of construction. Zhengzhou Yida Creation City will take software and information service industries as its core and extend upstream and downstream of such industries to create a multiple of clusters comprising IOT, big data, intelligent manufacturing, AI, internet, etc. It will develop into a base of companies or regional headquarters, a centre of administration and R&D and a base of innovation, entrepreneurship and incubation for enterprises in the IT industry, as well as a base for intelligent manufacturing and achievement transformation, to help realise the vision of building the high-tech zone into a RMB100 billion level world class high-tech park by 2025. Percentage Contracted Contracted of Total Sales Floor Sales Average Contracted Area Amount Sales Price Sales (RMB ten (sq.m.) thousand) (RMB/sq.m.) Dalian 116,977 153,102 13,088 59.9% Wuhan 57,934 40,524 6,995 15.9% Changsha 53,261 38,996 7,322 15.2% Chongqing 13,584 11,398 8,391 4.5% Zhengzhou 10,496 11,050 10,528 4.3% Chengdu 1,046 176 1,683 0.1% Shenyang 384 365 9,505 0.1% Total 253,682 255,611 10,076 100.0% 29 Percentage Contracted Contracted of Total Sales Floor Sales Average Contracted Area Amount Sales Price Sales (RMB ten (sq.m.) thousand) (RMB/sq.m.) Dalian Tiandi 48,644 73,356 15,080 28.7% Residential Properties Outside Business Parks 37,128 47,946 12,914 18.7% Wuhan First City 57,934 40,524 6,995 15.9% Changsha Yida Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village 45,380 28,706 6,326 11.2% Yida Information Software Park 22,805 22,386 9,816 8.8% Chongqing Yida Innovation Plaza 13,584 11,398 8,391 4.5% Zhengzhou Yida Creation City 10,496 11,050 10,528 4.3% Changsha Yida & CSCEC Intelligent Technology Centre 7,881 10,290 13,056 4.0% Dalian Software Park 4,861 5,066 10,421 2.0% Dalian BEST City 4,969 4,889 9,840 1.9% Total 253,682 255,611 10,076 100.0% III. Business Park Operation and Management At the end of the Period, the Group's business parks had a total of 27 operation and management projects, and the total area of entrusted operations and management was approximately 3,300 thousand square metres. During the Period, five new business park operation and management projects were added. Revenue amounted to RMB28.40 million, representing a slight decrease from the corresponding period of last year. During the first half of the year, the Group successfully recruited 16 major tenants, including Fortune Global 500 companies, unicorn enterprises, top 100 companies in various industries and listed companies. As of the end of the Period, there were accumulatively over 800 tenants in the Group's business parks. The Group strived to replicate and innovate successful business models in more cities, provide full life-cycle digital service for its clients, create business and city ecologies "led by technology and innovation, with agglomeration of high-end industries, demonstrative green ecology and humanistic interaction and symbiosis", empower enterprises, promote innovation and development of smart industries in the 5G era, and create value and revenue for the Group in the course of servicing and creating value for clients. 30 Under the impact of the pandemic, the business park operation and management faced great challenges and the digital park model has been welcomed by the market. The matured application of technologies such as cloud computing, big data and AI has laid the technological foundation for the digital operation of the parks. The Group actively promoted digitalization of its parks and achieved significant progress. The "Easy Asset Management (易資管)" APP has been undergoing comprehensive trial run and an online tenant recruitment mini-application was launched. A number of online platform applications, such as online client product information input platform, play an important role in such efforts. Through big data precise tenant recruitment, energy management and pooling third party services online, the Group built new core competitiveness of the digital era. The following table shows the Group's entrusted operation and management projects: Status City Project Name Contracted Operation Mode Area ('000 sq.m.) 1 Shanghai Yida North Hongqiao Entrepreneur Park 48.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 2 Suzhou Suzhou High-Speed Rail New City 255.5 Tenant recruitment and operation and incubator 3 Shenzhen Haikexing Sinovac Strategic Emerging Industrial Park 70.6 Tenant recruitment and operation 4 Hefei Hefei City Luyang Big Data Industry Park 242.6 Tenant recruitment and operation 5 Mianyang Phase One of China (Mianyang) Technology City 62.6 Tenant recruitment and operation Software Industry Park 6 Harbin Harbin-Israel International High & New Technology 89.0 Tenant recruitment and operation Incubator Complex Industrial Park 7 Beijing Yida Lize Centre 41.0 Charter 8 Shanghai Yida Waigaoqiao Business Park 13.9 Charter 9 Xi'an Collaborative Innovation Port of Feng Dong New 200.0 Tenant recruitment and operation Town 10 Changsha Meixihu Innovation Centre 42.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 11 Stock Beijing Zhongguancun No. 1 497.8 Tenant recruitment and operation 12 in 2019 Suzhou Taicang Port Gangcheng Square 164.2 Tenant recruitment and operation 13 Chuzhou Chuzhou Innovative Science and Technology City 211.6 Consultation services and operation 14 Zhuzhou Zhuzhou Geckor China Power Valley 245.8 Sale agent, tenant recruitment and operation 15 Yibin HIT (Yibin) Technology Park 150.0 Consultation services, tenant recruitment and operation 16 Chongqing Chongqing Gangcheng Industrial Park 200.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 17 Dongying JD Cloud (Dongying) Digital Economy Industrial 2.3 Tenant recruitment and operation Park 18 Qingdao Pingdu Industrial Park of Shift in Driving Forces 132.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 19 Yingkou Huahai International Building 30.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 20 Zhongshan Guangzhou Raycome Health Technology Co., Ltd. 33.9 Tenant recruitment and operation 21 Xuchang Xuchang Yida Industrial Technology City 175.0 Sale agent, tenant recruitment and operation 22 Chengdu Guanghua Innovation Centre 10.5 Tenant recruitment and operation 31 Status City Project Name Contracted Operation Mode Area ('000 sq.m.) 23 Qingdao Tencent Shuangchuang Town 131.7 Sales agent, tenant recruitment and operation 24 Newly added Nanchang Yida Airport Zone Technology Valley 129.5 Tenant recruitment and operation 25 in 2020 Nanchang Jiangxi Yungang Logistics Headquater Park 30.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 26 Chongqing Intelligence Valley (Chongqing) of China 10.0 Tenant recruitment and operation 27 Guiyang Shu'anhui Big Data Safety Technology Park 80.0 Tenant recruitment and operation Total 3,299.5 IV. Construction, Decoration and Landscaping During the Period, the revenue of construction, decoration and landscaping businesses amounted to RMB107.02 million, remaining substantially at the same level as that of the corresponding period of last year. The Group continued to strengthen its capabilities in construction, decoration and landscaping, focused on advancing process standardization, adopted dynamic management to control cost planning and review, enhanced construction quality and secured profit margin of projects. Meanwhile, the Group continued to enhance the strategy for upholding quality and gradually establish presence across the country. In face of the coronavirus impact, the Group implemented resumption of work with disease control in a scientific manner, actively meeting the construction schedules and grasping critical moments in order to realise timely project delivery while securing building and construction quality and safety. The Group has always pursued vertical integration of development, design, construction, operation and services. Leveraging on its positioning advantages of being a professional city-industry integration developer, the extensive project management experience of its core team and a mature project management and control system, the Group expands project resources, expands revenue streams, optimises internal resources, explores external markets, enhances the technical accuracy of its business and market suitability and develops a multi-dimensional business model. During the Period, due to its long-term effective cooperation with business partners and outstanding construction quality, the Group mainly undertook regional landmark and well-known projects such as Dalian Poly Hefu, Qingdao Longfor project and Jilin China Overseas Boyue Residence. The Group will continue to track subsequent projects of its partners in various regions and proactively secure projects through direct negotiations, seek opportunities of cooperation with large property developers, government and municipal entities and expand business coverage to obtain sustaining, steady and recurring cash flow. 32 V. Property Management During the Period, the Group's property management business recorded revenue of RMB270.00 million, representing an increase of 21.6% from the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to increase in management projects and supporting service income during the Period. The Group upholds the development ideas of "improving service level, increasing performance, and expanding business", and through establishing platforms of informatisation and digitalisation, the Group's property development model gradually transforms to intelligent servicing. During the Period, the Group's property management business was awarded with a number of honours including, Top 20 in "2020 Top100 Property Manangement Companies in China", "2020 Outstanding Property Management Enterprise of Business Parks in China", "2020 Top10 Operating Performance of Property Service Enterprises in China" and "2020 Leading Property Service Enterprise with Chinese Special Characteristics - City Supporting Logistics Service Operator". Residential Property Management During the Period, the Group operated two new residential property projects with an operation area of approximately 0.500 million sq. m., making its total residential property projects under operation to 78 projects with a total area of approximately 11.880 million sq. m., covering multiple community service projects such as new retail, food and beverage, leasing and sales, education, elderly care as well as household service. In face of the sudden coronavirus outbreak, the property service team of the Group rapidly engaged in the anti-pandemic frontline. The Group's property service team overcame difficulties, held its positions firmly and safeguarded the property owners' well-being with its actions. Since the outbreak began, an anti-epidemic emergency command team has been established and measures for securing protective supplies were immediately commenced. Uniform epidemic prevention standards were soon established at the headquarters level to achieve standardised operation in projects across the country. Supplies such as masks, protective clothing, thermometers and disinfectant were purchased in advance and sent to the frontlines in Wuhan and elsewhere in China to ensure protection of employees. Meanwhile, the Group actively responded to government's call and cooperated with relevant authorities to promote infection protection to property owners. As personnel in the frontline, the Group's property service team was frequently exposed to the risk of infection for a prolonged period, including members working in Wuhan, which was hardest hit by the epidemic, and Dalian, which suffered multiple outbreak and resurgence of infection. The team kept fighting, operated steadily and delivered protection with no incident, receiving unanimous commendation from property owners, local governments and medical and health departments. 33 Office Property Management During the Period, the Group added six new office property management projects with an area under management of 0.665 million sq. m., making its total GFA under operation reach 4.756 million sq. m.. The Group strengthened its presence in cities like Dalian, Shenyang, Hangzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Chengdu and Mianyang, making steady progress towards its objective of business coverage across the country. At the same time, the Group will continue leveraging on its successful experience in serving high profit margin sectors such as business parks, office buildings, government authorities, public service facilities and tertiary institutions to enhance its profitability continuously. The property management team strictly implemented relevant national requirements with high standard and achieved outstanding anti-epidemic results. After the pandemic became under control, the team carried out disinfection of all office premises and facilities, secured the supply of protective materials and implemented prevention measures to facilitate the full resumption of work and production. The team performed personnel entry and exit management for resumption of work, avoided prolonged gathering of people, restricted entry of outsiders and set up temperature checking and disinfection area at all entrances. It also proactively coordinated difficult issues such as the flow of people, meal and transport arrangement for returning workers to ensure orderly and safe resumption of work of the projects. Leveraging on its over 20 years of experience in developing and operating business parks and serving Fortune Global 500 enterprises, the Group focused on operating business parks, providing smart services and empowering urban public services, in an effort to redefine quality services across the country. During the Period, Yida Property won the bids of a number of major projects such as Huawei Smart Terminal HUB storage in Changsha, Shenyang Institute of Technology, Zhongshan Branch of Dalian Public Security Bureau. The Group will provide quality services for its clients with leading service standard in China and first class management and operation, and create a more comfortable working and studying environment. VI. Land Reserves As at 30 June 2020, total GFA of the Group's land reserves was approximately 9.942 million square metres. The GFA of the land reserves attributable to the Group was approximately 8.646 million square metres. The land reserve in Dalian further decreased and accounted for 65.4%, a 2.4 percentage points decrease compared with that of the end of the previous year. 34 The Group continued to consolidate its business in Dalian and gradually realised business coverage of city-industry integration projects in major cities across the country. In May, the Group successfully acquired a land parcel of the phase two Changsha Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village project in Changsha Wangcheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, with a total area of approximately 82,000 square metres, and a capacity building area of approximately 192,000 square metres. Changsha Yida Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village is an important part of the RMB100 billion level Changsha Intelligent Terminal Business Park and a key supporting platform of the Wangcheng Economic and Development Zone in enabling Changsha to become a "National Intelligent Manufacturing Centre". Upon completion, it will become the first village in Central China with the unique feature of intelligent manufacturing and suitable for businesses, living and tourism. The Group strived to build a community of intelligent manufacturing industries and contribute to the creation of an intelligent manufacturing cluster in Changsha. Currently, enterprises such as DevCloud, Blue River Internatioanal R&D Centre, 58 Zhongchuang Group have moved in. In June, the Group successfully acquired Glory of the City (青雲天下) residential project, a project in Zhongshan District, Dalian, and the project became wholly-owned and operated by the Group. This will effectively replenish the Group's high quality resources of properties for sale. Located in the financial and economic core area of Dalian, the Glory of the City (青雲天下) project covers an area of approximately 96,000 sq. m. with a total GFA of approximately 501,000 sq. m.. Leveraging on its strength in design, development and construction as well as its reputable brand, the Group will create another flagship project in the region with the Glory of the City (青雲天下), following its successes in the Qingyun Yingshan (青雲映山) and Qingyun Linhai (青雲林海). The Group will also seize merger and acquisition opportunities brought by the overall trend of the real estate market, obtain suitable asset-heavy projects at proper time, including but not limited to business parks, standalone office properties, standalone residential properties and urban complex projects. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Group's land reserves as at 30 June 2020: 35 Attributable Total GFA of GFA of land By City land reserves Proportion reserves Proportion (sq.m.) (sq.m.) Dalian 6,497,979 65.4% 6,275,997 72.6% Wuhan 879,967 8.9% 439,983 5.1% Chengdu 118,472 1.2% 80,636 0.9% Changsha 1,432,339 14.4% 937,813 10.8% Zhengzhou 621,367 6.3% 621,367 7.2% Chongqing 103,241 1.0% 103,241 1.2% Hefei 288,191 2.9% 187,324 2.2% Total 9,941,555 100.0% 8,646,361 100.0% Attributable Total GFA of GFA of land By Location land reserves Proportion reserves Proportion (sq.m.) (sq.m.) Within Business Parks 8,104,231 81.5% 6,909,914 79.9% Outside Business Parks 1,837,324 18.5% 1,736,447 20.1% Total 9,941,555 100.0% 8,646,361 100.0% GFA Equity Completed Interests Remaining GFA Held Held by Leasable/ GFA under for Future By Project the Group Saleable Development Development (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) Business Parks Dalian Software Park Office 100% 594,938 - - Residential 100% 116,731 - - Subtotal 100% 711,669 - - Dalian BEST City Office 100% 222,464 73,820 515,172 Residential 100% 242,901 7,900 - Subtotal 100% 465,365 81,720 515,172 36 GFA Equity Completed Interests Remaining GFA Held Held by Leasable/ GFA under for Future By Project the Group Saleable Development Development (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) Wuhan First City Office 50% 319,614 129,190 412,209 Residential 50% 18,954 - - Subtotal 50% 338,568 129,190 412,209 Yida Information Software Park Office 100% 152,139 - 118,798 Residential 100% 213,123 125,897 - Subtotal 100% 365,262 125,897 118,798 Dalian Ascendas IT Park Office 50% 279,000 61,292 103,652 Subtotal 50% 279,000 61,292 103,652 Dalian Tiandi Office 100% 413,737 212,405 1,148,943 Residential 100% 95,777 274,037 - Subtotal 100% 509,514 486,442 1,148,943 Chengdu Tianfu Intelligent Transportation Science and Technology City Office 60% 42,389 52,203 - Subtotal 60% 42,389 52,203 - Changsha Yida & CSCEC Intelligent Technology Centre Office 51% - 229,832 111,350 Subtotal 51% - 229,832 111,350 37 GFA Equity Completed Interests Remaining GFA Held Held by Leasable/ GFA under for Future By Project the Group Saleable Development Development (sq.m.) (sq.m.) (sq.m.) Changsha Yida Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Village Office 70% - 176,650 304,924 Residential 70% - 372,650 236,933 Subtotal 70% - 549,300 541,857 Zhengzhou Yida New Technology City Office 100% - 338,361 283,006 Subtotal 100% - 338,361 283,006 Chongqing Yida Intelligent Plaza Office 100% - 103,241 - Subtotal 100% - 103,241 - Projects Within Business Parks Subtotal 2,711,767 2,157,477 3,234,987 Projects Outside Business Parks Dalian 53%-100% 428,070 501,873 595,309 Chengdu 100% 23,881 - - Hefei 65% - - 288,191 Projects Outside Business Parks Subtotal 451,951 501,873 883,500 Total 3,163,718 2,659,350 4,118,487 38 FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue The sources of revenue of the Group primarily include (1) revenue from sales of properties; (2) rental income; (3) income from providing business park operation and management services; (4) income from providing construction, decoration and landscaping services; and (5) income from property management services. During the Period, the revenue of the Group was RMB1,714.98 million, representing a decrease of 26.5% from the corresponding period of last year. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the revenue for the periods indicated: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Amount % of total Amount % of total RMB'000 amount RMB'000 amount Revenue from sales of properties 1,043,891 60.9% 1,704,057 73.1% Rental income 265,666 15.5% 266,698 11.4% Business park operation and management services income 28,400 1.7% 30,467 1.3% Construction, decoration and landscaping income 107,022 6.2% 109,419 4.7% Property management income 270,001 15.7% 222,018 9.5% Total 1,714,980 100.0% 2,332,659 100.0% (1) Revenue from sales of properties The Group's revenue arising from sales of residential properties within and outside business parks, office properties and standalone residential properties for the Period was RMB1,043.89 million, representing a decrease of 38.7% from the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in projects delivered during the Period. (2) Rental income The Group's rental income derived from operation of business parks owned by the Group for the Period amounted to RMB265.67 million, remaining substantially at the same level as that of the corresponding period of last year.. 39 (3) Business park operation and management services income During the Period, the income arising from business park operation and management services provided by the Group amounted to RMB28.40 million, representing a slight decrease from the corresponding period of last year. (4) Construction, decoration and landscaping income During the Period, the income derived from construction, decoration and landscaping services provided by the Group amounted to RMB107.02 million, remaining substantially at the same level as that of the corresponding period of last year. (5) Property management income During the Period, the income derived from property management service provided by the Group amounted to RMB270 million, representing an increase of 21.6% from the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the increase in property management projects and supporting service income. Cost of Sales The cost of sales of the Group during the Period amounted to RMB1,205.36 million, representing a decrease of 7.7% from the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in projects delivered during the Period. Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin The gross profit of the Group during the Period amounted to RMB509.62 million, representing a decrease of 50.4% from the corresponding period of last year; the gross profit margin decreased from 44.0% for the corresponding period of 2019 to 29.7% during the Period, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in the average price over the corresponding period last year as a result of different product structures. 40 Selling and Marketing Expenses The selling and marketing expenses of the Group decreased by 31.7% to RMB59.73 million from RMB87.42 million in the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in advertising expenses and sales staff costs during the Period. Administrative Expenses The administrative expenses of the Group for the Period is RMB136.61 million, representing a decrease of 27.1% from the corresponding period of 2019, which was mainly due to the Company's active measures to control office costs during the Period. Gains arising from acquisition of subsidiaries The gains arising from acquisition of subsidiaries for the Period is RMB454.89 million, which was mainly due to the acquisition of equity interest in Dalian Qingyun Sky Realty and Development Company Limited and Dalian Qingyun Sky Property Service Company Limited. Other losses - net The net other losses of the Group recorded for the Period are mainly attributable to the fair value losses on derivative financial instruments of RMB146.61 million. Fair Value Gains/(Losses) on Investment Properties The fair value gains/(losses) on investment properties of the Group increased from the losses of RMB11.18 million in the corresponding period of 2019 to the gains of RMB66.82 million during the Period, which was mainly due to the addition of completed investment properties during the Period. Finance Costs The finance costs of the Group decreased by 22.1% to RMB239.05 million during the Period from RMB306.77 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which was primarily attributable to the increase in amount capitalised of finance costs. Share of Profits and Losses of Joint Ventures and Associates During the Period, the Group's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates was a net gain of RMB39.89 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB17.37 million as compared with the corresponding period of last year, which was mainly attributable to the increase in equity investment income from Dalian Software Park Ascendas Development Company Limited during the Period. Income Tax Expenses The income tax expenses of the Group include corporate income tax, land appreciation tax and deferred income tax. The income tax expenses of the Group decreased by 28.8% to RMB159.78 million during the Period from RMB224.47 million in the corresponding period of 2019, which was mainly attributable to decrease in LAT of the recognised projects during the Period. 41 Profit for the Period As a result of the foregoing, the profit before tax of the Group decreased by 8.2% to RMB444.66 million during the Period from RMB484.15 million for the corresponding period of 2019. The net profit of the Group increased by 9.7% to RMB284.88 million during the Period from RMB259.68 million for the corresponding period of 2019. The net profit attributable to equity owners was RMB297.64 million, remaining substantially at the same level as that of the corresponding period of 2019. The core net profit attributable to equity owners (excluding effects of fair value gains on investment properties, net of tax) decreased to RMB247.52 million during the Period from RMB306.90 million for the corresponding period of 2019. LIQUIDITY, FINANCIAL AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Cash Position As at 30 June 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances of approximately RMB1,288.69 million (including restricted cash of approximately RMB720.29 million) (31 December 2019: cash and bank balances of approximately RMB2,039.52 million, including restricted cash of approximately RMB1,006.86 million). Debts As at 30 June 2020, the Group had bank and other borrowings of approximately RMB17,436.38 million (31 December 2019: approximately RMB15,015.73 million), of which: (1) By Loan Type 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Secured bank loans 7,446,733 7,238,861 Secured other borrowings 7,427,984 4,817,646 Unsecured other borrowings 2,561,662 2,959,218 17,436,379 15,015,725 42 (2) By Maturity Date 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within one year or on demand 14,358,719 13,869,059 In the second year 222,660 1,146,666 In the third to fifth year 2,855,000 - 17,436,379 15,015,725 Debt Ratio The net gearing ratio (net debt, including interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, divided by the total equity) of the Group was approximately 125.8% as at 30 June 2020, which increased by 22.3 percentage points as compared to 103.5% as at 31 December 2019. Foreign Exchange Risks The functional currency of the Group is RMB and most transactions were denominated in RMB. As at 30 June 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances (including restricted cash) of approximately RMB8.21 million and approximately RMB7.69 million denominated in Hong Kong dollars and USD, respectively. All such amounts were exposed to foreign currency risks. The Group currently has no foreign currency hedging policies, but the management monitors foreign exchange risks and will consider hedging significant foreign exchange risks when necessary. Contingent Liabilities The Group enters into arrangements with PRC commercial banks to provide mortgage facilities to its customers to purchase the Group's properties. In accordance with industry practice, the Group is required to provide guarantees to these banks in respect of mortgages provided to such customers. Guarantees for such mortgages are generally discharged at the earlier of: (i) registration of mortgage interest to the bank, or (ii) the settlement of mortgage loans between the mortgagee banks and the purchasers. As at 30 June 2020, the Group provided guarantees of approximately RMB474.59 million to commercial banks in the PRC in respect of mortgage loans granted to the customers of the Group (31 December 2019: approximately RMB275.19 million). 43 EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 1,889 full-time employees. The Group remunerates its staff based on the performances, work experiences of the employees and the current market salary level. The Group regularly reviews the remuneration policy and plan and will make necessary adjustments to make it in line with the industry salary standards. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has resolved not to declare any payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020. COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Directors recognise the importance of good corporate governance in the management of the Group. The Company has adopted the code provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). During the Period, except for the deviation from CG Code A.2.1 which provides that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and not be performed by the same individual, the Company has complied with all the code provisions set out in the CG Code. Code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code provides that the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Jiang Xiuwen serves as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company and is responsible for overseeing the operations of the Group. The Board has considered the merits of separating the roles of the chairman and chief executive officer but is of the view that it is in the best interests of the Company to vest the two roles in Mr. Jiang Xiuwen. The Board will nevertheless review the relevant structure from time to time in light of the prevailing circumstances. 44 MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set forth in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code for securities transactions by the Directors. The Company has made specific enquiry with each of the Directors and all Directors have confirmed that they complied with the Model Code throughout the Period. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY On 17 April 2017, the Company issued senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000, which would be due in 2020. On 26 February 2020, the Company commenced the offer exchange in accordance with the terms of the offer exchange and consent solicitation memorandum. On 27 March 2020, the exchange offer and consent solicitation were completed. The senior notes of US$247,146,000 which were effectively submitted and accepted in accordance with the exchange offer and consent solicitation, have been cancelled and converted into the 2020 Senior Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$224,899,000. The 2020 Senior Notes bear interest at 10% per annum for the first six-month period and 14% per annum for the remaining term, and will mature on 27 March 2022. The 2020 Senior Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Upon relevant cancellation, the remaining principal amount of the senior notes was US$52,854,000 which was due on 20 April 2020 and the Company had repaid in full on 24 April 2020. Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the Period. MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES On 16 May 2020, the Group entered into a framework agreement with Sumitomo Realty & Development Co.,Ltd. (住友不動產株式会社) ("Sumitomo R&D") to acquire 75% equity interest in Dalian Qingyun Sky Realty and Development Company Limited (大連青雲天下房地產開發有限公司) ("Joint Venture") held by Sumitomo R&D through a series of transactions or arrangements for a consideration of RMB3,030 million. The Joint Venture provided financing of RMB430 million for the Group, and China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd (中國東方資產管理股份有限公司) ("Dongfang") provided financing of RMB2.6 billion for the Group. The Group simultaneously entered into an acquisition framework agreement with Sumitomo R&D to acquire the 50% equity interest in the Dalian Qingyun Sky Property Service Company Limited ("Service Company") at a consideration of RMB2,550,000. Jiayou (International) Investment Limited owns 1,581,485,750 Shares which represent approximately 61.20% of the issued share capital of the Company. Pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, Jiayou (International) Investment Limited has issued a written shareholder's approval certificate on 17 May 2020 to approve the above transactions. The first part of the transactions under the abovementioned agreements was completed on 12 June 2020, the Joint Venture and the Service Company have been accounted for as wholly-owned subsidiaries by the Group and their financial results have been consolidated in the Group's consolidated financial 45 statements. For details, please refer to the announcement dated 17 May 2020 and 12 June 2020 and the circular on 30 June 2020. Save as disclosed above, the Group had no other material acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries or associated companies during the Period. SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company adopted a share option scheme on 1 June 2014. During the Period, no share options have been granted under the share option scheme. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") on 1 June 2014 with written terms of reference, which was amended on 10 December 2015 and 28 December 2018, in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules and paragraph C3 of the CG Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The primary duties of the Audit Committee are to review and supervise the financial reporting process and internal control system of the Group, oversee the audit process and perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Board. The Audit Committee consists of four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng, with Mr. Yip Wai Ming acting as the chairman of the Audit Committee. In compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules, the chairman of the Audit Committee has appropriate professional qualifications. REVIEW OF THE INTERIM RESULTS The interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee. DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.19 AND RULE 13.21 OF THE LISTING RULES Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 10 April 2019, 22 April 2019, 10 June 2019, 23 February 2020 and 23 April 2020 and the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. An asset freeze order was imposed on the Company's controlling shareholder, China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd. ("China Minsheng"), who indirectly held as to approximately 61.20% interests in the Company as at 30 June 2020, in relation to its equity interests in China Minsheng Jiaye Investment Co., Ltd. (中民嘉業投資有限公司) ("Minsheng Jiaye") for the period of three years (the "Assets Freeze"). It had technically resulted in the occurrence of certain triggering events (the "Triggering Events") under certain loan agreements entered into by the Group (the "Liquidity Difficulties of China Minsheng"). As a result of such Triggering Events, the respective lenders have the right to demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans, accrued interests and all other amounts accrued or outstanding. 46 The Company was further notified by Minsheng Jiaye in relation to the financial difficulties faced by China Minsheng ("Liquidity Difficulties of China Minsheng"). As a result of the latest Liquidity Difficulties of China Minsheng, it has technically further resulted in the occurrence of certain triggering events under certain loan agreements entered into by the Group. The amount of the loans of which the respective lenders have the right to demand immediate repayment had further increased. In February 2020, Mr. Chen Donghui, a then executive director of the Company (the director was removed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2020), was detained by the authorities of the PRC for suspected embezzlement. It has further resulted in the occurrence of certain triggering events under certain loan agreements, the respective lenders have the right to demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans, accrued interests and all other amounts accrued or outstanding. On 17 April 2017, the Company issued senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000. On 27 March 2020, the Company completed the offer exchange. The remaining principal amount of the senior notes was USD52,854,000 which was due on 20 April 2020 and the Company had repaid in full on 24 April 2020, which also constituted an event of default. The respective lenders may demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans, accrued interests and all other amounts accrued or outstanding. As at 30 June 2020, the respective lenders may demand immediate repayment of the outstanding loans in the amount of RMB9,080,042,000 in accordance with the above matters. As at the date of this announcement, no relevant lender had demand for immediate repayment of the loans. The operation of the Group, including its pre-sale and receivables collection, remains normal. The Company and relevant banks and financial institutions continue to negotiate on the future financing arrangements with the Company, and at the same time is also exploring alternative sources of financing as and when needed. Where the circumstances giving rise to the obligations under Rule 13.19 of the Listing Rules continue to exist, the Company will include relevant disclosures in subsequent interim and annual reports in accordance with Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules, and will disclose further developments on this matter by way of further announcement(s) in a timely manner in accordance with requirements under the Listing Rules. 47 PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND INTERIM REPORT ON WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY This interim results announcement is published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews. hk and the Company's website at www.yidachina.com. The interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be despatched to shareholders of the Company and available on the above websites in due course. By order of the Board Yida China Holdings Limited Jiang Xiuwen Chairman and chief executive officer Hong Kong, 14 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xiuwen, Mr. Yu Shiping and Ms. Zheng Xiaohua, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Gang and Mr. Zhou Yaogen and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yip Wai Ming, Mr. Guo Shaomu, Mr. Wang Yinping and Mr. Han Gensheng. 48 Attachments Original document

