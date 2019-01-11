InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Yield Growth's Upcoming Launch of 3 New Hemp-Based Skin Care Products - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTC Pink: BOSQF), a developer of cannabis and wellness-related products, is launching three hemp-based skin care products next week under the Urban Juve brand.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Yield Growth" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_tpsswpih/Yield-Growth-is-launching-three-hemp-based-skin-care-products-next-week-under-the-Urban-Juve-brand

Vitalize Daily Face Moisturizer, with essential oils to encourage circulation, is created for deep hydration for normal to dry skin.

Balance Daily Face Moisturizer, with a potent blend of juniper berry, rose water and jasmine, counteracts the toxins and irritants that cause redness and flare-ups, providing soothing hydration for sensitive skin.

Align Daily Face Moisturizer, with herbal essential oils with antibacterial and acne fighting properties, bestows purifying hydration for oily skin.

Manufacturing of these three products began this week at a GMP compliant manufacturer and are undergoing final microbial testing, which takes 5 to 7 days. All of these products are made with proprietary formulations containing hemp oil and are carefully crafted with natural ingredients and sold in fully recyclable packaging.

The moisturizers are registered for sale with Health Canada and will soon be available for sale in Canada through the Urban Juve website and other retailers.

Penny Green, CEO, stated: "I am extremely proud of our talented team for bringing these beautiful products to the retail market in under two years. Once the development work is complete, the potential profit margins on these products are high. We also expect to make healthy returns on our future planned cannabis infused topicals."

With a suggested retail price of $65 per unit for the Urban Juve moisturizers, and a cost per unit for raw ingredients, packaging and manufacturing under $8, the company anticipated a potentially lucrative margin.

Profit margins for concentrates and infused products in the cannabis sector are estimated at around 32% - significantly higher than those typically realized by alcohol, soft drinks, and cigarettes, according to the 2016 Marijuana Business Factbook.

Yield Growth owns 100% of Urban Juve Provisions Inc., which has synthesized ancient Ayurvedic knowledge and modern techniques to create a catalogue of over 50 exceptional personal care and wellness products. Urban Juve has registered 26 products containing cannabis sativa hemp oil with Health Canada and has also filed 11 provisional patent applications in the United States. Urban Juve's skin care products are sold through e-commerce and through retail stores in Canada, with distribution agreements signed for the United States and Italy.

Urban Juve has licensed its formulas to Yield Growth's 100% owned subsidiary UJ Topicals Inc., which is launching its cannabis topicals line through a distribution network of 400 stores in Oregon, U.S.A. According to data from BDS Analytics, sales of topical cannabis products in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California grew by 82% from 2016 to 2017. Legal topicals sold in these states included CBD and THC infused creams, lotions, massage oils, lubricants, lip balm and patches, with infused balms and salves being the top selling items.

Urban Juve's introductory product line includes an anti-aging serum, which incorporates the soothing qualities of hemp root and hemp seed oil with a proprietary blend of essential oils, and a lip balm, which creates a soothing protective layer with coconut oil and beeswax, providing a healthy, hydrating environment for the critical hemp root and seed oils to moisturize and freshen.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.yieldgrowth.com, contact Kristina Pillon at 833-515-2677 or email kristina@yieldgrowth.com.

