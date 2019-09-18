Europe, South America, New Products; Yield Growth Corp Growing at Light Speed -- CFN Media

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article covering The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) and its impressive global business plan.





In the exploding cannabidiol (CBD) market, he who hesitates gets left behind. Companies like The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) are laser-focused and moving with a purpose to plant their flag in global markets forecast by leading cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research to exceed $20 billion in less than five years.

CBD, which doesn't get a person "high" like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), is a component of cannabis sativa that is widely trumpeted for a bevy of therapeutic benefits from cancer therapy to skincare. Hemp, which became legal in the U.S. at the start of 2019 and is already legal in dozens of countries worldwide, is defined as cannabis sativa containing less than 0.3% THC.

Canada, Yield Growth's home country, is poised to have its CBD market burst onto the scenes later this year when beverages, edibles and topical CBD products from cannabis become legal.

As it stands, demand for CBD products is booming and the global "green rush" to bring new products to market is on. As evidenced by a non-stop stream of developments and deal flow, The Yield Growth Corp. is in the thick of it with its seasoned management and portfolio of brands, including Urban Juve, Wright & Well and UJ Beverages, as well as its manufacturing unit, W&W Manufacturing, and its strategies business, Thrive Activations.

C$3.7 Million in Deals, More Products on Deck

In addition to its own products, Yield Growth has a successful licensing and white label business that has generated C$3.7 million in signed agreements in 14 months. These agreements demonstrate the breadth of the company's domain. One was for three-year exclusive rights to distribute brands and infuse products with CBD and THC in Greece and Cyprus. Another was for U.S. rights to infuse products with CBD and THC, a third was for international rights to products for a hemp-infused men's line and a fourth covered European rights to infuse formulas with CBD.

Part of the reason for the success is owed to the company checking all the boxes for current consumers trends in cannabinoids (i.e. CBD, THC) and beauty and wellness products. Yield Growth's formulas are made from a proprietary extraction technology and are designed to be infused with cannabinoids thought to be beneficial to the body. Giving consumers what they want, all products are made from natural, pure ingredients, are cruelty-free, contaminant-free and contain only high-quality essential oils and botanical extracts.

Analysts at Jeffries are bullish on the CBD health and beauty market, forecasting it to reach $25 billion by 2029 and potentially accounting for 10-15% of global skin care sales.

All told, The Yield Growth Corp. has 26 new products in stability testing with an additional 13 ready to begin testing in the coming weeks. These include six essential oil perfumes, four natural remedy blends with essential oils, foot cream and hand cream made with proprietary hemp root oil and exotic botanicals. Yield Growth has also developed eight men's products, including four essential oil colognes, shaving cream, hair balm, beard oil, and eight white label versions of men's products without hemp root oil.

Yield Growth CEO Penny White says that management is negotiating more licensing and distribution agreements that should be finalized by the end of 2019. "Our continued development of our catalogue of hemp formulas for CBD and THC infusion supports our international licensing strategy," Mrs. White commented in a news release on the activity.

Success in Europe

As it expands its product bag, Yield Growth is also widening its sales channels. Recently, the European Union approved a Compliance Certificate for the Urban Juve Balance Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil. The face moisturizer is the third Urban Juve product officially registered in Europe, joining the brand's Anti-Aging Serum and Lip Balm. Another eight products are in the registration process, with expectations approvals will start flowing in within a month.

Furthermore, the company received a trademark from the E.U. protecting its Urban Juve name. With over 508 million citizens, the E.U. represents a substantial growth opportunity for Yield Growth, so protecting the IP is imperative.

The green light to commercialize the new face moisturizer is perfectly timed, as the product is being featured in Vogue Beauty Highlights in the November issue of UK Vogue, which will put the product in front of the magazine's 4.1 million readers.

OMG(3)…South America Too

At the end of August, Yield Growth's subsidiary Urban Juve Provisions, entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Organic Medical Growth OMG3. Per the pact, OMG3 has exclusive distribution rights for Urban Juve products in Colombia and Brazil for a period of five years.

Distribution of the Urban Juve Balance Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil, Ritual Body Oil and Anti-Aging Serum will first begin in Colombia. Subsequently, registrations will be submitted to get Urban Juve products into more South American countries. The goal is to tap a $32 billion Latin America cosmetics market by extending the distribution agreement to maximize OMG3's reach and put Urban Juve goods in at least 44,000 retail points which OMB3 has access to.

"With our new distribution alliances in place, Urban Juve products may soon become part of the daily skin care rituals for consumers in Europe and South America," commented White.

According to OMG3 CEO Jorge Diaz, the future holds big plans for the two companies. "In addition to creating in-house and co-branded hemp seed and cannabis-based product lines, our strategy is to bring major international brands to the market in the areas of cosmetics, therapeutic and pharmaceutical products," he said in a statement.

OMG3, a Canadian holding company, owns 100% of Estado Verde S.A.S, a Colombian company that has cannabis related licenses and permits, including the license for the cultivation of Psychoactive Cannabis (THC) and the License for the cultivation of Non-Psychoactive Cannabis (CBD). OMG3 has secured additional licenses by signing agreements with licensed producers in Colombia.

OMG3 has entered into a joint venture for a 4,000 hectares hemp production in Colombia as it positions itself to become the largest producer and distributor of cannabis products in South America, making it an ideal partner for Yield Growth to scale rapidly across the continent.

