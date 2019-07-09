The Yield Growth Corp. Capitalizing on Explosive CBD Retail Demand

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.





Global CBD Sales Could See a CAGR of 147% by 2022

Analysts at the Brightfield Group just forecast a compound annual growth rate of 147% for global CBD sales between 2018 and 2022. In dollar-terms, CBD could rocket from $591 million in 2018 sales to more than $22 billion in the next three years.

So, it's no wonder major retailers are jumping on board.

Green Growth Brands Inc. for example, just announced it expanded with Abercrombie & Fitch to sell Seventh Sense CBD products in over 160 stores. "Abercrombie & Fitch understands how to connect with their target-customer, not just in the U.S. but across the globe," said Green Growth Brands CEO, Peter Horvath. "They have incredible brand recognition in our current target markets and beyond, and we are excited at the prospect of building our partnership together."

Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, Barney's DSW, CVS, and Walgreen's are just a few of the top retailers that are jumping into the CBD space, given sizable demand.

According to a Nielsen survey: "A significant percentage of certain ailment sufferers are interested in consuming cannabis: 40% of all headache/ migraine pain sufferers, 40% of all arthritic pain sufferers and 41% of all back / neck pain sufferers."

Companies are also paying close attention to shifting opinions on cannabis.

According to The General Social Survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 61% of those surveyed support legalization. That's up from 57% in 2016. A Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. That's up from just 60% in 2016. A Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

The Yield Growth Corporation is One of the Beneficiaries

The Yield Growth Corporation just announced that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People's Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith's Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.

"We're executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We believe that we're reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for."

In addition to the 130 retail locations, a network of temporary pop up shops will also carry Urban Juve products, further expanding the brand's reach. By the end of 2019, Urban Juve plans to have 500 stores signed on to carry its luxury hemp face and body products.

Better, The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that further to its April 30 announcement of a consumer marketing and sales alliance with beauty commerce giant ipsy, Urban Juve products are now available for purchase on Shopper, ipsy's exclusive ecommerce marketplace, which has a community of more than three million monthly subscribers. "Our aspiring new company's retailer network tops 100 already -- just months into our launch -- while our e-commerce shop is robust and generating daily global sales," says Penny Green, The Yield Growth Corp. CEO. "At the same time, our news of progress with ipsy has our team most excited given the company's global reach, stringent brand research and buying practices. ipsy is anticipated to position Urban Juve skincare positively with savvy consumers."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

