YIELD GROWTH CORP

(BOSS)
Top CBD Companies to Benefit as 2020 Race to White House Heats Up

07/19/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Cannabis Legalization Has Sizable Government Support

As the 2020 race to the White House heats up, one of the most popular platforms is cannabis.

President Donald Trump may be the next cannabis catalyst. In recent weeks, the President said he would support bipartisan efforts in Congress to ease the federal ban on marijuana. Part of the reason for that is the current ban has created sizable conflict with states that have legalized its use in some form. Newer legislation could now ensure that states have the right to determine on their own the best approach to marijuana legalization inside their own borders.

Others are quickly running to support it with hopes of gaining votes, too.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has co-sponsored a bill with Republican Sen. Cory Gardner to protect state legalization efforts and has said on the campaign trail that she favors legalization at the federal level.

Andrew Yang once tweeted: "I'm for full legalization of marijuana; remove it from the Controlled Substance List. I would go a step further and pardon everyone who's in jail for a low-level, non-violent drug offense. It makes no sense to have people in jail for something that is legal in other states."

Sen. Kamala Harris favors nationwide legalization as well. Sen. Kirsten Gellibrand unveiled her plan to legalize marijuana, which includes taxing legal cannabis and helping small businesses. Even Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Bill in the U.S. Senate, which would legalize marijuana, expunge criminal records of nonviolent marijuana convictions and creates a "community reinvestment fund."

It doesn't hurt that many more Americans are becoming comfortable with cannabis and CBD-related products. According to The General Social Survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 61% of those surveyed support legalization. That's up from 57% in 2016. A Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. That's up from just 60% in 2016. In addition, a Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

The Yield Growth Corporation is One of the Beneficiaries

Companies like The Yield Growth Corporation are quickly expanding, having just announced that seasoned business executive Tamara Melck has been appointed as COO of the company.

Melck has proven expertise in scaling operations. In fact, she was instrumental in the growth of Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia as its Vice President, Corporate Operations and Executive Vice President, People & Culture. When she joined in 2001, Aritzia had 10 stores and 30 head office employees. Over time, she built several of the corporate backend functions from scratch, helping Aritzia to scale its operations and achieve $743M in annual revenue and to reach a market capitalization of over $1 billion when she left in 2017.

"We are excited to welcome Tamara to the team," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "Her experience helping to build a billion-dollar company will be invaluable to Yield Growth as we move forward to achieve our business goals."

Better, the company just announced that 130 retail locations throughout Canada and the U.S. have now agreed to sell Urban Juve products.

Urban Juve appeals to a savvy, health-conscious target market and the 130 retail stores have been strategically selected to help boost brand awareness in this key demographic. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People's Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith's Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.

"We're executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We believe that we're reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and The Yield Growth Corp, Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for The Yield Growth Corp. We own ZERO shares of The Yield Growth Corp. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:
2818047972
ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46390


© Newsfilecorp 2019
