U.S. FDA Issues Warning to CBD Company for Health Claims

07/26/2019 | 08:25am EDT

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

FDA Targets Curaleaf in Marketing Crackdown

In recent days, cannabis stocks took a hit after the U.S. FDA issued a warning to Curaleaf over its CBD claims it could treat a range of serious diseases, including Alzheimer's.

In its letter to the company, the FDA said Curaleaf had been claiming that its CBD products could be used to treat serious health conditions and that goes completely against the existing regulations. "Selling unapproved products with unsubstantiated therapeutic claims - such as claims that CBD products can treat serious diseases and conditions - can put patients and consumers at risk by leading them to put off important medical care."

At the moment, Curaleaf is reviewing the letter with an intent of responding in 15 business days.

"Compliance is a top priority for Curaleaf and the company is fully committed to complying with FDA requirements for all of the products that it markets," according to the company. "We can affirm that nothing in the letter raises any issues concerning the quality and consistency of any Curaleaf product."

While unsettling, there are still plenty of other CBD companies that aren't seeing such issues.

The Yield Growth Corporation is Playing by the Rules

The Yield Growth Corporation just announced that 130 retail locations throughout Canada and the U.S. have now agreed to sell Urban Juve products.

Urban Juve appeals to a savvy, health-conscious target market and the 130 retail stores have been strategically selected to help boost brand awareness in this key demographic. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People's Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith's Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.

"We're executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We believe that we're reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for."

Better, the company just entered into a letter of intent to license the worldwide rights for eight cannabis product topical formulas to Antler Retail Inc. Antler's California subsidiary previously acquired licenses for 56 product formulas for the California market from Yield Growth.

After developing testing and packaging plans with Yield Growth, Antler now wishes to expand its license for 8 of the products for rights to worldwide distribution. The fee of $800k payable to Yield Growth will provide worldwide licensing rights to the following men's products developed by Yield Growth: hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and 4 essential oil colognes.

Yield Growth anticipates it will generate additional revenues through the license as the LOI contemplates that Yield Growth will provide packaging, marketing, manufacturing and distribution services to Antler for the men's line. The LOI contemplates that the license fee may be paid in stock but other fees are to be paid in cash on a monthly basis.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and The Yield Growth Corp, Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for The Yield Growth Corp. We own ZERO shares of The Yield Growth Corp. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:
2818047972
ty@marijuanastox.com
SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46550


© Newsfilecorp 2019
