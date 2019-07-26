U.S. FDA Issues Warning to CBD Company for Health Claims

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

FDA Targets Curaleaf in Marketing Crackdown

In recent days, cannabis stocks took a hit after the U.S. FDA issued a warning to Curaleaf over its CBD claims it could treat a range of serious diseases, including Alzheimer's.

In its letter to the company, the FDA said Curaleaf had been claiming that its CBD products could be used to treat serious health conditions and that goes completely against the existing regulations. "Selling unapproved products with unsubstantiated therapeutic claims - such as claims that CBD products can treat serious diseases and conditions - can put patients and consumers at risk by leading them to put off important medical care."

At the moment, Curaleaf is reviewing the letter with an intent of responding in 15 business days.

"Compliance is a top priority for Curaleaf and the company is fully committed to complying with FDA requirements for all of the products that it markets," according to the company. "We can affirm that nothing in the letter raises any issues concerning the quality and consistency of any Curaleaf product."

While unsettling, there are still plenty of other CBD companies that aren't seeing such issues.

The Yield Growth Corporation is Playing by the Rules

The Yield Growth Corporation just announced that 130 retail locations throughout Canada and the U.S. have now agreed to sell Urban Juve products.

Urban Juve appeals to a savvy, health-conscious target market and the 130 retail stores have been strategically selected to help boost brand awareness in this key demographic. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People's Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith's Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.

"We're executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We believe that we're reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for."

Better, the company just entered into a letter of intent to license the worldwide rights for eight cannabis product topical formulas to Antler Retail Inc. Antler's California subsidiary previously acquired licenses for 56 product formulas for the California market from Yield Growth.

After developing testing and packaging plans with Yield Growth, Antler now wishes to expand its license for 8 of the products for rights to worldwide distribution. The fee of $800k payable to Yield Growth will provide worldwide licensing rights to the following men's products developed by Yield Growth: hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and 4 essential oil colognes.

Yield Growth anticipates it will generate additional revenues through the license as the LOI contemplates that Yield Growth will provide packaging, marketing, manufacturing and distribution services to Antler for the men's line. The LOI contemplates that the license fee may be paid in stock but other fees are to be paid in cash on a monthly basis.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

