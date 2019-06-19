YIELD GROWTH Announces OLCC Approval of 6 Wright & Well Cannabis Products for Distribution in Oregon

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) has given final packaging approval for 6 Wright & Well cannabis topicals and tinctures to be distributed in Oregon, in the United States. This approval represents the final approval before the products can be sold through cannabis retailers in Oregon. OLCC approval of 3 additional Wright & Well products is expected shortly.





Wright & Well THC and CBD infused therapeutic products to launch in Oregon.



According to Statista, legal sales of Cannabis in Oregon are projected to be close to USD$1 billion in 2021.

The initial 6 approved Wright & Well products are:

Be Chill Tincture (THC: Purple Hindu Kush, CBD: hemp source)

Be Better CBD Tincture (CBD: hemp source)

Be Better CBD Extra Strength Tincture (CBD: hemp source)

Be Relieved Pain Gel (THC: Purple Hindu Kush, CBD: hemp source)

Be Free Pain Balm (THC: Purple Hindu Kush, CBD: hemp source)

Be Loved Massage Oil (THC: Purple Hindu Kush, CBD: hemp source)

"The OLCC packaging approval is one of the most rigorous processes to complete before products can be legally manufactured and sold in Oregon," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "Now that we have successfully completed the process, we have cleared the final hurdle, and we expect manufacturing to be complete in early July, and sales to begin at the end of July."

The products will be distributed in Oregon by Nova Paths, an Oregon-based cannabis licensed distributor that has established relationships with over 400 licensed cannabis retail stores. Targeted towards wellness-minded consumers, the products incorporate the highest quality CBD, THC, hemp root oil and terpenes to support a healthy lifestyle.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. harnesses the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products in the global wellness market, which is worth $4.2 trillion, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is now launching e-commerce sales in China through Wechat. Urban Juve has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the beauty subscription service, ipsy, and Urban Juve products will be included in ipsy Glam Bags. Yield's THC line of Wright & Well products are launching next month in Oregon through an established distributor with a 400 cannabis retail store network.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has developed over 200 cannabis beauty, wellness, and beverage formulas for commercialization. A key ingredient in many of these products is Urvan Juve's hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

