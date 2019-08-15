YIELD GROWTH enters into Distribution Agreement and Closes License for Men's Hemp Product Line with Antler

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement dated August 14, 2019 with Antler Retail Inc. for worldwide distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line.





Antler also closed its previously announced licensing agreement with Yield and completed payment of $800,000 to Yield Growth for a non exclusive perpetual license for the worldwide rights to 8 hemp product topical formulas created by Yield Growth.

Antler is in development to launch a men's line with these 8 licensed hemp formulas for hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and 4 premium essential oil colognes based on the Indian Royal Attar tradition utilizing scents like amber and tobacco for their masculine aroma profile. The Yield formulas that have been licensed to Antler include blends of saffron, sandalwood, pink lotus, and frankincense combined with resins from west coast spruce, cedar, fir, cypress, and black spruce. Inspired by the Ayurvedic tradition of sourcing ingredients locally, these forest resin de-stressing scents induce a sense of familiarity and calming. Yield Growth will also act as the international distributor for these products.

"We have tremendous interest from companies around the world to distribute our Urban Juve line of hemp products," says Penny Green, Yield Growth CEO. "We are excited to act as the international distributor for this exciting new men's line and sell these products through our distribution network."

Antler issued 4,000,000 shares at a deemed valid of $800,000 to Yield Growth as payment for the formula license. The licensing agreement provided that at closing the license fee may be paid in stock; however, other fees are to be paid in cash on a monthly basis. Fees for manufacturing, testing and marketing are still being negotiated but its anticipated that stability testing services will be provided through Yield to establish a 24 month shelf life and that these tests will begin within 30 days.

Yield Growth has developed expertise in developing and launching cannabis brands such as its in house brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Yield Growth is building an international distribution platform for cannabis products which extends to the US, Europe and Asia with intentions to enter South America. Yield's distribution fee to Antler is 10% plus expenses. The term of the agreement is 10 years but can be cancelled by either party on 6 months notice. Antler has approval rights for terms with third party distributors.

Yield Growth's formulas are made of pure botanical ingredients, are free from synthetic ingredients and are never tested on animals.

Antler is a related party to Yield Growth, as Krystal Pineo and Penny Green are both directors and significant shareholders of Yield Growth and Antler.

About Antler Retail Inc.

Antler is developing an international clothing and men's grooming products brand. Through its subsidiary, it has a lease on a California property with a retail space designed to be a cannabis retail dispensary and a tenant who is in the process of applying for a California cannabis retail license with statewide delivery rights.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.

