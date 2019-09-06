Log in
YIELD GROWTH CORP

(BOSS)
YIELD GROWTH to Present at Jefferies LLC Invitational Fitness and Wellness Summit in New York on September 12, 2019

09/06/2019 | 07:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate in the upcoming Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit taking place on Thursday, September 12th at the Jefferies Conference Centre at 520 Madison Ave, New York, NY.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/47595_urbanjuveb.jpg


Yield Growth to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit in New York

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/47595_urbanjuvea.jpg

Mr. Thomas Bond, Director of Yield Growth and Chairman of Yield Growth's flagship subsidiary Urban Juve and former COO of M·A·C Cosmetics, will participate in a panel discussion on CBD Wellness and will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the conference.

A Jefferies LLC research report dated April 23, 2019, estimates that the CBD beauty industry will reach US $25 billion within 10 years and that it could account for 10 - 15% of global skin care sales. Jefferies says, "The Global Beauty & Personal Care market neared $465 billion in 2017 and is ripe for disruption from Cannabis-based products."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677
1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47595


© Newsfilecorp 2019
