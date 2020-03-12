Yield10 Bioscience to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Log in
03/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

WOBURN, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review financial results, share corporate highlights, and provide an overall business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-877-709-8150. International callers should call +1-201-689-8354. The call will also be available through a live webcast, and will reference a slide deck, both of which may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.yield10bio.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through Thursday, April 2, 2020. The replay may be accessed via the Company’s website on the investor relations event page, or by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or +1-201-612-7415 (international). The audio replay passcode is 13699663.

About Yield10 

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations to improve crop yields and enhance sustainable global food security. The Company utilizes its proprietary “GRAIN“ (Gene Ranking Artificial Intelligence Network) gene discovery platform to identify gene targets to improve yield performance and value in major commercial food and feed crops. Yield10 uses its Camelina oilseed platform to rapidly evaluate and field test new trait leads enabling the translation of promising new traits into the major commercial crops.  As a path toward commercialization, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with agricultural companies to drive new traits into development in crops such as canola, soybean and corn. The Company is also developing Camelina as a platform crop for producing nutritional oils and specialty products such as PHA biomaterials for use in water treatment applications. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada. 

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-E)

Contacts: 
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations: 
Bret Shapiro, (516) 222-2560, brets@coreir.com
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com
FischTank Marketing and PR

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
