Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), a company focused on developing new technologies to achieve step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC. The conference is being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.



Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10, will provide an overview of the Company’s business in a presentation scheduled on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT. Management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 Time: 11:40 am (EDT) Location: Maisonnette I (Lower Level) St. Regis Hotel in New York City

A live audio webcast and copy of the presentation can be accessed through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/yten/ or through the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.yield10bio.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing new technologies to achieve step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security. Yield10 has an extensive track record of innovation based around optimizing the flow of carbon in living systems. Yield10 is leveraging its technology platforms and unique knowledge base to design precise alterations to gene activity and the flow of carbon in plants to produce higher yields with lower inputs of land, water or fertilizer. Yield10 is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops such as Camelina, canola, soybean and rice. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com.

