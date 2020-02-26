Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Yifan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    002019   CNE000001K65

YIFAN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(002019)
  Report
No quotes available
-- CNY   --.--%
03:22aNEW CHINESE BILLIONAIRES OUTPACE U.S. BY 3 TO 1 : Hurun
RE
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Chinese billionaires outpace U.S. by 3 to 1: Hurun

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 03:22am EST
People stand near a window overlooking the financial district in Shanghai

China minted three times as many new billionaires than the United States in the past year, with fortunes made in drugs and online entertainment after a mini-boom from the coronavirus outbreak, a ranking of the world's wealthiest people shows.

The Greater China region, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, created 182 new billionaires in the year to Jan. 31, taking its total to 799, according to the 2020 Hurun Global Rich List released on Wednesday. That compares with 59 new U.S. billionaires.

While the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has hammered the world's second-biggest economy, it has also driven up stock valuations of Chinese companies in online education, online games and vaccinations, the report said.

With much of China stuck at home due to quarantines and travel restrictions, demand for online services has surged, lining the pockets of billionaire founders such as Robin Li of Baidu, owner of popular online video platform iQiyi.

Healthcare entrepreneurs specializing in vaccinations did well, including An Kang of Hualan Biological Engineering and Jiang Rensheng of Zhifei Biological Products.

"China today has more billionaires than the U.S. and India combined," said Rupert Hoogewerf, founder and chairman of the Hurun Report, which counted 629 U.S. billionaires and 137 in India.

New Chinese entrants include Cheng Xianfeng of drug maker Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical and Shen Ya of online discount retailer Vipshop.

In the past year to end-January, tech stocks in China surged 77% and Chinese pharma companies <.CSI300HC> gained 37%, beating a 16% rise in world stocks <.MIWD00000PUS>.

"A boom in tech valuations and strong stockmarkets across the U.S., India and China propelled the billionaires to record heights," said the British accountant, who began publishing the list in 1999.

U.S. tycoons still led the list, with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos retaining the top spot for a third year with a $140 billion fortune.

Jack Ma of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group topped China's billionaires with $45 billion and came in No. 21 overall, but he was overtaken by Elon Musk from Tesla due to soaring shares in the U.S. electric carmaker.

Technology was followed by property, manufacturing, capital and retail as a major source of wealth in the past year.

Despite the U.S.-China trade war, Ren Zhengfei, founder of Shenzhen-based telecoms giant Huwei Technologies, blacklisted by the U.S. government, saw his personal wealth grow 7% to $3 billion, roughly on par with that of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Beijing is the world's billionaire capital for the fifth year, with 110 billionaires, against 98 in New York. Shanghai overtook Hong Kong to claim third spot.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu in Shanghai; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.27% 205.61 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.82% 1972.74 Delayed Quote.6.76%
BAIDU, INC. -1.11% 124.43 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRDCT CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC End-of-day quote.
TESLA, INC. -4.06% 799.91 Delayed Quote.91.22%
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.70% 12.71 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
YIFAN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YIFAN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LT
03:22aNEW CHINESE BILLIONAIRES OUTPACE U.S : Hurun
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 262 M
EBIT 2019 1 207 M
Net income 2019 1 006 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,72x
Capitalization 23 130 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 18,70  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Feng Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Guo Han Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Xia Yu Chief Financial Officer
Yi Qun Ye Director
Ben Yu Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIFAN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD3 297
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.19%21 117
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.38%12 992
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.1.11%11 137
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.64%10 074
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%8 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group