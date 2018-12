Yingli Green Energy : Announces Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting

BAODING, China, Dec. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTC Pink: YGEHY) ("Yingli Green Energy" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, today announced that all shareholder resolutions proposed at the Company's 2017 annual general meeting held on December 14, 2018 were duly passed.

The shareholders passed the following resolutions by the Company:

1. To re-elect Mr. Jingfeng Xiong and Mr. Zheng Xue as directors of the Company;

2. To ratify and approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's independent auditor;

About Yingli Green Energy

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, known as "Yingli Solar," is one of the world's leading solar module manufacturers. Yingli Green Energy's manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar PV module assembly. Headquartered in Baoding, China, Yingli Green Energy has more than 20 regional subsidiaries and branch offices and has distributed more than 20 GW solar PV modules to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.yinglisolar.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Weibo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yingli Green Energy's control, which may cause Yingli Green Energy's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yingli Green Energy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Yingli Green Energy does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yingli-green-energy-announces-results-of-2017-annual-general-meeting-300770685.html

SOURCE Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited