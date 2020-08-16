Yip Chemical : NOTICE OF EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF EGM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") of Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 27/F., Fortis Tower, Nos. 77-79 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 7 September 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification the following ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

the proposed spin-off of 洋紫荊油墨股份有限公司 (Bauhinia Ink Company Limited) (formerly known as 洋紫荊油墨 ( 浙江 ) 有限公司 (Bauhinia Variegata Ink & Chemicals (Zhejiang) Limited # ) (" Bauhinia Ink ")), a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and a separate listing of the shares of Bauhinia Ink on the ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by way of the issue of new shares of Bauhinia Ink in a public offer and/or placing (the " Proposed Spin-off ") be and is hereby approved; and any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and sign or execute all such documents and to enter into all such transactions and arrangements as such director may in his opinion consider necessary, appropriate or desirable for the purpose of implementing and giving effect to the Proposed Spin-off."

By Order of the Board

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited

Ip Chi Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 August 2020