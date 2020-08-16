Yip Chemical : NOTICE OF EGM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
NOTICE OF EGM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") of Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 27/F., Fortis Tower, Nos. 77-79 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 7 September 2020 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification the following ordinary resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT
the proposed spin-off of 洋紫荊油墨股份有限公司 (Bauhinia Ink Company Limited) (formerly known as 洋紫荊油墨(浙江)有限公司 (Bauhinia Variegata Ink & Chemicals (Zhejiang) Limited#) ("Bauhinia Ink")), a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and a separate listing of the shares of Bauhinia Ink on the ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by way of the issue of new shares of Bauhinia Ink in a public offer and/or placing (the "ProposedSpin-off") be and is hereby approved; and
any director of the Company be and is hereby authorised on behalf of the Company to do all such acts and sign or execute all such documents and to enter into all such transactions and arrangements as such director may in his opinion consider necessary, appropriate or desirable for the purpose of implementing and giving effect to the Proposed Spin-off."
By Order of the Board
Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited
Ip Chi Shing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 17 August 2020
Notes:
The Hong Kong branch register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 2 September 2020 to Monday, 7 September 2020 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining entitlement of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfer of the shares of the Company (the "Shares") will be registered on those dates. In order to qualify for the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates should be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 September 2020.
In view of the recent development of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to better protect the safety and health of the Shareholders, the Company will not serve refreshments at the EGM to avoid the coming into close contact amongst participants at the EGM. The Company wishes to remind the Shareholders and other participants who will attend the EGM in person to take personal precautions and abide by the requirements of pandemic precaution and control at the venue of the EGM. The Company also advises the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM by way of non-physical presence. The Shareholders may choose to vote by filling in and submitting the relevant proxy form of the EGM, and appoint the chairman of the EGM as a proxy to vote on relevant resolution as instructed in accordance with the relevant proxy form instead of attending the EGM in person. For details, please refer to the proxy form of the EGM. The Company will keep monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and may implement additional measures which, if any, will be announced closer to the date of the EGM.
A member of the Company who is a holder of two or more Shares, and who is entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy or a duly authorised corporate representative to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a member of the Company from attending the EGM and vote in person if the member so wishes, but the proxy's authority to vote on a resolution is to be regarded as revoked if the member attends in person at the EGM and votes on that particular resolution.
A proxy form for the EGM is enclosed with the Company's circular. In order to be valid, a proxy form together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney, must be deposited at (i) the head office of the Company at 27/F., Fortis Tower, Nos. 77-79 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong; or (ii) the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting.
Where there are joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders, stand on the register in respect of the relevant joint holding.
As at the date hereof, the board of directors ("Directors") of the Company comprises the following Directors:
Non-executive Directors:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Ip Chi Shing (Chairman)
Mr. Yip Tsz Hin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Wong Yuk
Mr. Ip Kwan (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Wong Kong Chi*
Mr. Ho Sai Hou (Chief Financial Officer)
Mr. Ho Pak Chuen, Patrick*
Mr. Ku Yee Dao, Lawrence*
Independent Non-executive Directors
In this notice, the English translation/transliteration of the Chinese name(s) denoted is for illustration purposes only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese name(s) shall prevail.
