Yip Chemical : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 7 SEPTEMBER 2020

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 7 SEPTEMBER 2020

I/We (1) of

being the registered holder(s) of (2)ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each ("Shares" and each a

"Share") in the capital of Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman (the "Chairman") of the

extraordinary general meeting of the Company ("Meeting"), or (3)as my/our

proxy to attend and vote for me/us in my/our name(s) and on my/our behalf at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at 27/F., Fortis Tower, Nos. 77-79 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 7 September 2020 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 17 August 2020 ("Notice") and at such Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) vote for me/us in my/our name(s) and on my/our behalf in respect of the following resolution as indicated below; and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR (4) AGAINST (4)

To approve the proposed spin-off of 洋紫荊油墨股份有限公司 (Bauhinia Ink Company Limited) (formerly known as 洋紫荊油墨(浙江)有限公司 (Bauhinia Variegata Ink & Chemicals (Zhejiang) Limited#) ("Bauhinia Ink")), a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and a separate listing of the shares of Bauhinia Ink on the ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Dated, 2020 Signature (5)(6)(7)

(Full name in block capitals)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the register of members of the Company. The name of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s). If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please strike out "the chairman (the " Chairman ") of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (" Meeting "), or" and insert the name and address of the person you wish to appoint in BLOCK CAPITALS in the space provided. If you are a holder of two or more Shares, you may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the Meeting. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY

ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE INDICATE WITH AN "X" IN THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE INDICATE WITH AN "X" IN THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE RESOLUTION. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy(ies) will be entitled to cast his/her vote(s) or will abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy(ies) will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice. In the case of joint holders of Shares, the vote of the senior holder who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company. Several executors and administrators of a deceased member in whose name any share stands shall for such purpose be deemed joint holders thereof. The proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this form must be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. To be valid, this proxy form together with the valid power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the head office and principal place of business of the Company or the address of the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. A proxy shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of a member who is an individual and for whom he/she acts as proxy as such member could exercise. In addition, a proxy shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of a member which is a corporation and for which he/she acts as proxy as such member could exercise if it were an individual member. Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish, but your proxy's authority to vote on a resolution is to be regarded as revoked if you attend in person at the Meeting and vote on that particular resolution. The Company reserves its right to treat any proxy form which has been incorrectly completed in some manner as valid if such incorrectness is considered by the Company, at its absolute discretion, not material. The Company reserves its right to request (i) any member or his/her/its proxy to produce proof of identity when attending the Meeting; and (ii) any representative of a corporate member to produce proof of identity and a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body or power of attorney of that member appointing such representative to attend the Meeting. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the resolution set out in the Notice will be decided by poll at the meeting. In view of the recent development of COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to better protect the safety and health of the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders "), the Company will not serve refreshments at the Meeting to avoid the coming into close contact amongst participants at the Meeting. The Company wishes to remind its Shareholders and other participants who will attend the Meeting in person to take personal precautions and abide by the requirements of pandemic precaution and control at the venue of the Meeting. The Company also advises its Shareholders to attend and vote at the Meeting by way of non-physical presence. The Shareholders may choose to vote by filling in and submitting this proxy form, and appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as a proxy to vote on relevant resolution as instructed herein instead of attending the Meeting in person.

In this proxy form, the English translation/transliteration of the Chinese name(s) denoted is for illustration purposes only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese name(s) shall prevail.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this proxy form has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which includes your and your proxy's name and address. Your supply of all Personal Data, including but not limited to the name(s) and address(es) of you and your proxy(ies) is on a voluntary basis. Personal Data of you and your proxy(ies) provided in this proxy form will be used for the purpose of and in connection with processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) to attend, act and vote on your behalf as directed above at the Meeting (the "Purposes"). However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with Personal Data of you and your proxy(ies). We may disclose to and/or transfer Personal Data of you and your proxy (or proxies) to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong Tricor Secretaries Limited, our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request for the Personal Data or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the Personal Data. The Personal Data of you and your proxy(ies) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes and for our verification and record purpose. By providing the Personal Data of your proxy(ies) in this proxy form, you should have obtained the express consent (which has not been withdrawn in writing) from your proxy(ies) in using his/her Personal Data provided in this proxy form and that you have informed your proxy(ies) of the Purposes for and the manner in which his/her Personal Data may be used. You and your proxy(ies) have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of PDPO and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Secretaries Limited.