Yirendai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
09/03/2019 | 06:01pm EDT
BEIJING, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yirendai” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights Wealth Management—Yiren Wealth
Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,185,513, representing an increase of 1% from 2,159,490 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 1,974,984 in the second quarter of 2018.
Number of active investors in the second quarter of 2019 was 671,957, representing a decrease of 13% from 768,514 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 928,251 in the second quarter of 2018.
Total assets under management (“AUM”) for Yiren Wealth was RMB 43,604.2 million (US$ 6,351.7 million) as of June 30, 2019, representing a decrease of 7% from RMB 46,663.1 million as of March 31, 2019. Average AUM per investor reached RMB 149,480 (US$ 21,774) as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 7% from RMB 139,473 as of March 31, 2019.
AUM of non-P2P products amounted to RMB 354.3 million (US$ 51.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 23% from RMB 457.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to RMB 951.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-P2P products include money market funds, mutual funds and insurance.
Consumer Credit—Yiren Credit
Total loan originations in the second quarter of 2019 reached RMB 9.7 billion (US$1.4 billion), representing a decrease of 12% from RMB 10.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to RMB 18.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018.
Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 4,491,466, representing an increase of 2% from 4,404,812 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 4,027,254 in the second quarter of 2018.
Number of borrowers in the second quarter of 2019 was 135,246, representing a decrease of 10% from 149,715 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 267,628 in the second quarter of 2018.
The percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers was 35.9% in the second quarter of 2019.
52.5% of loan originations were generated online in the second quarter of 2019.
Remaining principal of performing loans reached RMB 58,071.3 million (US$8,459.0 million) as of June 30, 2019, representing a decrease of 8% from RMB 63,213.8 million as of March 31, 2019.
“We achieved another solid quarter of operation in both credit and wealth management business, in particular we gained strong momentum in working with our bank partners to diversify our funding source,” said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yirendai. “We are seeing strong demand from bank and institutional partners for our stable consumer loan assets, which demonstrated our industry leadership position and strong asset sourcing capabilities leveraging our online/offline network. Our technology enabling solution further strengthen our partnership with banks, we have successfully deployed our turn-key online lending solution to the Bank of Ningxia, which marks the first milestone of our fintech solution for financial institutions. On wealth management, as part of our business transition to an asset-allocation based online wealth management platform, Yiren Wealth launched a new brand and rolled out several new products including bank savings, insurance and target risk funds on our wealth management platforms. We also released the first asset allocation guide targeted at China’s mass affluent population. In the second half of 2019, we will continue to focus on diversifying our wealth management product portfolio, acquiring key talent as well as streamlining our operations to better serve our investors. On the regulation front, we have increased our registered capital to RMB 1 billion, to prepare ourselves for the potential upcoming regulatory trial program.”
“On credit performance and risk management, we saw slight volatilities in early delinquencies this quarter as a result of industry conditions and a declining loan balance,” said Mr. Huan Chen, Board of Director and Chief Risk Officer of Yirendai. “To improve our overall risk levels, we have been actively optimizing our product portfolio to reduce risk exposure and enhancing our risk data set to lower borrowers' over-indebteness risk. Our integration with institutional bank funding could provide further risk performance improvement as we connect to PBOC credit system directly.”
“This quarter, we continue to maintain stable loan originations volume as we prioritize risk management and quality of asset growth,” said Mr. Dennis Cong, Senior V.P. of Yirendai. “Diversifying our funding source continues to be a top priority this year and we are pleased to announce that we have obtained close to RMB 30 billion line of credit from our institutional funding partners, thus we expect a significant portion of our new loan origination volume to be from institutional funding towards the end of 2019. This quarter, we maintained a healthy operating efficiency and profitability despite low business volume, our balance sheet remained strong with approximately RMB 3.1 billion of cash and short-term liquidity.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total amount of loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 9,673.8 million (US$1,409.2 million), compared to RMB 18,180.3 million in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2019, the total outstanding principal amount of the performing loans was RMB 58.1 billion (US$8.5 billion), decreased by 8% from RMB 63.2 billion as of March 31, 2019.
Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 2,216.6 million (US$322.9 million), compared to RMB 2,987.3 million in the same period last year. Revenue from Yiren Credit reached RMB 1,624.3 million (US$236.6 million), representing a decrease of 34% from RMB 2,455.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue from Yiren Wealth reached RMB 592.4 million (US$86.3 million), representing an increase of 11% from RMB 531.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 1,208.6 million (US$176.1 million), compared to RMB 1,816.0 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 accounted for 12.5% of the total amount of loans facilitated, as compared to 10.0% in the same period last year mainly due to a decrease in the amount of loans facilitated.
Origination and servicing costs in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 162.9 million (US$23.7 million), compared to RMB 307.5 million in the same period last year. Origination and servicing costs in the second quarter of 2019 accounted for 1.7% of the total amount of loans facilitated, compared to 1.7% in the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 175.5 million (US$25.6 million), compared to RMB 504.2 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 accounted for 7.9% of the total net revenue, compared to 16.9% in the same period last year mainly due to an expense of RMB 200.0 million related to the quality assurance program in the second quarter of 2018.
Allowance for contract assets and receivables in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 500.9 million (US$73.0 million), compared to RMB 275.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to changes in future collectability estimates.
Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 61.9 million (US$9.0 million).
Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 154.5 million (US$22.5 million), compared to RMB 193.8 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 239.9 million (US$35.0 million), compared to RMB 272.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2019 was 10.8%, compared to 9.1% in the same period last year.
Basic income per ADS in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.67 (US$0.24), compared to RMB 2.11 in the same period last year.
Diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.66 (US$0.24), compared to RMB 2.09 in the same period last year.
Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 331.8 million (US$48.3 million), compared to net cash used of RMB 1,905.3 million in the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents was RMB 2,706.5 million (US$394.3 million), compared to RMB 2,519.4 million as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB 9.5 million (US$1.4 million), compared to RMB 312.8 million as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB 387.5 million (US$56.4 million), compared to RMB 1,187.6 million as of March 31, 2019.
Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2019, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 1.1%, 1.8%, and 1.9%, respectively compared to 0.9%, 1.9%, and 1.7% as of March 31, 2019. The overall increase in delinquency rates was mainly due to the slower growth in loan volumes and volatile credit performance of the loans.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2016 was 9.2%, compared to 9.0% as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2017 was 14.0%, compared to 12.7% as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2018 was 8.7%, compared to 5.9% as of March 31, 2019.
Management Change Effective September 4, 2019, Mr. Dennis Cong, Co-CFO of Yirendai, will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development and continue his responsibilities of new business development, capital markets and strategic planning. Ms. Jia Liu, Co-CFO of Yirendai will become the sole CFO of the Company.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See “Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures” at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 6.865 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 28, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
About Yirendai Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yirendai deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yirendai’s marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.
1 Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenue.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB (Recast*)
RMB (Recast*)
RMB
USD
RMB (Recast*)
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
2,054,278
1,055,046
1,237,718
180,295
5,051,741
2,292,764
333,979
Post-origination services
303,757
296,279
241,321
35,152
584,875
537,600
78,310
Account management services
431,803
488,340
549,024
79,974
793,545
1,037,364
151,109
Others
197,445
140,743
188,577
27,469
321,794
329,320
47,971
Total net revenue
2,987,283
1,980,408
2,216,640
322,890
6,751,955
4,197,048
611,369
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
1,816,005
1,127,945
1,208,647
176,059
3,971,967
2,336,592
340,363
Origination and servicing
307,524
172,123
162,945
23,736
572,137
335,068
48,808
General and administrative
504,175
257,707
175,534
25,569
1,026,279
433,241
63,109
Allowance for contract assets and receivables
275,706
191,104
500,861
72,959
510,707
691,965
100,796
Total operating costs and expenses
2,903,410
1,748,879
2,047,987
298,323
6,081,090
3,796,866
553,076
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
21,314
23,875
25,213
3,673
49,648
49,088
7,150
Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE
140,549
34,998
5,787
843
147,620
40,785
5,941
Others, net
(6,347
)
160,223
17,480
2,546
(6,923
)
177,703
25,886
Total other income
155,516
219,096
48,480
7,062
190,345
267,576
38,977
Income before provision for income taxes
239,389
450,625
217,133
31,629
861,210
667,758
97,270
Share of results of equity investees
(2,705
)
(4,957
)
(816
)
(119
)
(5,029
)
(5,773
)
(841
)
Income tax expense
42,916
76,534
61,856
9,010
126,495
138,390
20,159
Net income
193,768
369,134
154,461
22,500
729,686
523,595
76,270
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic
183,410,702
185,126,457
184,608,337
184,608,337
183,378,858
184,865,964
184,865,964
Basic income per share
1.0565
1.9940
0.8367
0.1219
3.9791
2.8323
0.4126
Basic income per ADS
2.1130
3.9880
1.6734
0.2438
7.9582
5.6646
0.8252
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted
185,638,122
186,578,885
186,667,233
186,667,233
185,695,053
186,621,626
186,621,626
Diluted income per share
1.0438
1.9784
0.8275
0.1205
3.9295
2.8057
0.4087
Diluted income per ADS
2.0876
3.9568
1.6550
0.2410
7.8590
5.6114
0.8174
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,905,334
)
(658,435
)
(331,829
)
(48,336
)
(2,722,370
)
(990,264
)
(144,248
)
Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities
469,124
(249,931
)
609,077
88,722
206,564
359,146
52,316
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(201,584
)
493,389
(73,385
)
(10,690
)
34,990
420,004
61,180
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
8,117
(2,196
)
1,532
223
(2,859
)
(664
)
(97
)
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,629,677
)
(417,173
)
205,395
29,919
(2,483,675
)
(211,778
)
(30,849
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
3,626,324
3,034,484
2,617,311
381,254
4,480,322
3,034,484
442,022
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
1,996,647
2,617,311
2,822,706
411,173
1,996,647
2,822,706
411,173
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB (Recast*)
RMB (Recast*)
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,606,939
2,519,423
2,706,530
394,250
Restricted cash
427,546
97,888
116,176
16,923
Accounts receivable
40,326
70,297
27,212
3,963
Contract assets, net
3,909,263
3,431,014
2,958,476
430,951
Contract cost
145,460
143,323
141,480
20,609
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,552,319
1,221,074
1,142,757
166,460
Loans at fair value
1,375,221
851,406
677,354
98,668
Financing receivables
-
-
25,175
3,667
Amounts due from related parties
1,361,805
270,626
1,791,515
260,964
Held-to-maturity investments
329,597
312,768
9,542
1,390
Available-for-sale investments
835,565
1,187,588
387,519
56,449
Long term investments
217,636
167,428
143,047
20,837
Property, equipment and software, net
266,002
239,822
230,078
33,515
Deferred tax assets
184,136
156,322
149,269
21,744
Right-of-use assets
-
389,299
398,154
57,998
Total assets
14,251,815
11,058,278
10,904,284
1,588,388
Accounts payable
307,046
53,667
54,158
7,889
Amounts due to related parties
8,276,459
310,592
169,189
24,646
Liabilities from quality assurance program and guarantee
9,950
8,384
6,539
953
Deferred revenue
569,469
459,806
390,621
56,900
Payable to investors at fair value
626,207
7,386
-
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,193,576
2,154,786
2,265,288
329,976
Refund liability
2,145,748
2,137,835
2,039,998
297,159
Deferred tax liabilities
486,773
417,629
329,347
47,975
Lease liabilities
-
348,176
341,364
49,725
Contingent consideration
-
2,626,734
2,626,734
382,627
Total liabilities
14,615,228
8,524,995
8,223,238
1,197,850
Ordinary shares
77
77
77
11
Shares to be issued
-
2,754,444
2,754,444
401,230
Additional paid-in capital
1,293,968
1,081,499
1,106,153
161,129
Treasury stock
(254
)
(5,694
)
(37,097
)
(5,404
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,390
13,160
18,367
2,676
Accumulated deficit
(1,673,594
)
(1,310,203
)
(1,160,898
)
(169,104
)
Total (deficit)/ equity
(363,413
)
2,533,283
2,681,046
390,538
Total liabilities and equity
14,251,815
11,058,278
10,904,284
1,588,388
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number ofborrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB (Recast*)
RMB (Recast*)
RMB
USD
RMB (Recast*)
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of investment
17,627,499
11,435,588
11,939,582
1,739,196
35,655,154
23,375,170
3,404,977
AUM of investment
74,296,263
67,251,285
64,476,635
9,392,081
74,296,263
64,476,635
9,392,081
Number of investors
314,507
200,780
157,973
157,973
529,962
320,054
320,054
Amount of loans facilitated
18,180,272
10,934,923
9,673,818
1,409,150
37,951,340
20,608,740
3,002,002
Number of borrowers
267,628
149,715
135,246
135,246
553,938
280,634
280,634
Remaining principal of performing loans
76,479,235
63,213,843
58,071,303
8,459,039
76,479,235
58,071,303
8,459,039
Segment Information
Wealth management:
Revenue
531,611
521,434
592,378
86,290
954,601
1,113,812
162,245
Sales and marketing expenses
249,748
143,904
213,168
31,051
948,681
357,072
52,013
Consumer credit:
Revenue
2,455,672
1,458,974
1,624,262
236,600
5,797,354
3,083,236
449,124
Sales and marketing expenses
1,566,257
984,041
995,479
145,008
3,023,286
1,979,520
288,350
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
193,768
369,134
154,461
22,500
729,686
523,595
76,270
Interest income, net
(21,314
)
(23,875
)
(25,213
)
(3,673
)
(49,648
)
(49,088
)
(7,150
)
Income tax expense
42,916
76,534
61,856
9,010
126,495
138,390
20,159
Depreciation and amortization
37,144
32,502
31,112
4,532
75,397
63,614
9,266
Share-based compensation
19,766
14,699
17,732
2,583
39,299
32,431
4,724
Adjusted EBITDA
272,280
468,994
239,948
34,952
921,229
708,942
103,269
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.1
%
23.7
%
10.8
%
10.8
%
13.6
%
16.9
%
16.9
%
* Prior period financials have been recasted to reflect the acquisition from Creditease under common control.
Delinquency Rates
Delinquent for
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2015
0.7%
1.2%
0.9%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
0.8%
1.0%
0.8%
December 31, 2018
1.0%
1.8%
1.7%
March 31, 2019
0.9%
1.9%
1.7%
June 30, 2019
1.1%
1.8%
1.9%
Online Channels
December 31, 2015
0.5%
0.8%
0.6%
December 31, 2016
0.5%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
1.1%
1.1%
0.9%
December 31, 2018
1.2%
2.3%
2.2%
March 31, 2019
1.2%
2.6%
2.4%
June 30, 2019
1.4%
2.2%
2.6%
Offline Channels
December 31, 2015
0.7%
1.2%
1.0%
December 31, 2016
0.6%
0.9%
0.8%
December 31, 2017
0.6%
0.9%
0.7%
December 31, 2018
0.9%
1.6%
1.5%
March 31, 2019
0.8%
1.6%
1.5%
June 30, 2019
1.0%
1.6%
1.7%
Net Charge-Off Rate for Upgraded Risk Grid
Loan Issued Period
Customer Grade
Amount of Loans Facilitated During the Period
Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-Off as of June 30, 2019