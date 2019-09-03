Yirendai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 09/03/2019 | 06:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEIJING, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yirendai” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Wealth Management—Yiren Wealth Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,185,513, representing an increase of 1% from 2,159,490 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 1,974,984 in the second quarter of 2018.



Number of active investors in the second quarter of 2019 was 671,957, representing a decrease of 13% from 768,514 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 928,251 in the second quarter of 2018.



Total assets under management (“AUM”) for Yiren Wealth was RMB 43,604.2 million (US$ 6,351.7 million) as of June 30, 2019, representing a decrease of 7% from RMB 46,663.1 million as of March 31, 2019. Average AUM per investor reached RMB 149,480 (US$ 21,774) as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 7% from RMB 139,473 as of March 31, 2019.



AUM of non-P2P products amounted to RMB 354.3 million (US$ 51.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 23% from RMB 457.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to RMB 951.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-P2P products include money market funds, mutual funds and insurance. Consumer Credit—Yiren Credit Total loan originations in the second quarter of 2019 reached RMB 9.7 billion (US$1.4 billion), representing a decrease of 12% from RMB 10.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to RMB 18.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018.



Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 4,491,466, representing an increase of 2% from 4,404,812 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 4,027,254 in the second quarter of 2018.



Number of borrowers in the second quarter of 2019 was 135,246, representing a decrease of 10% from 149,715 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 267,628 in the second quarter of 2018.



The percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers was 35.9% in the second quarter of 2019.



52.5% of loan originations were generated online in the second quarter of 2019.



Remaining principal of performing loans reached RMB 58,071.3 million (US$8,459.0 million) as of June 30, 2019, representing a decrease of 8% from RMB 63,213.8 million as of March 31, 2019. “We achieved another solid quarter of operation in both credit and wealth management business, in particular we gained strong momentum in working with our bank partners to diversify our funding source,” said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yirendai. “We are seeing strong demand from bank and institutional partners for our stable consumer loan assets, which demonstrated our industry leadership position and strong asset sourcing capabilities leveraging our online/offline network. Our technology enabling solution further strengthen our partnership with banks, we have successfully deployed our turn-key online lending solution to the Bank of Ningxia, which marks the first milestone of our fintech solution for financial institutions. On wealth management, as part of our business transition to an asset-allocation based online wealth management platform, Yiren Wealth launched a new brand and rolled out several new products including bank savings, insurance and target risk funds on our wealth management platforms. We also released the first asset allocation guide targeted at China’s mass affluent population. In the second half of 2019, we will continue to focus on diversifying our wealth management product portfolio, acquiring key talent as well as streamlining our operations to better serve our investors. On the regulation front, we have increased our registered capital to RMB 1 billion, to prepare ourselves for the potential upcoming regulatory trial program.” “On credit performance and risk management, we saw slight volatilities in early delinquencies this quarter as a result of industry conditions and a declining loan balance,” said Mr. Huan Chen, Board of Director and Chief Risk Officer of Yirendai. “To improve our overall risk levels, we have been actively optimizing our product portfolio to reduce risk exposure and enhancing our risk data set to lower borrowers' over-indebteness risk. Our integration with institutional bank funding could provide further risk performance improvement as we connect to PBOC credit system directly.” “This quarter, we continue to maintain stable loan originations volume as we prioritize risk management and quality of asset growth,” said Mr. Dennis Cong, Senior V.P. of Yirendai. “Diversifying our funding source continues to be a top priority this year and we are pleased to announce that we have obtained close to RMB 30 billion line of credit from our institutional funding partners, thus we expect a significant portion of our new loan origination volume to be from institutional funding towards the end of 2019. This quarter, we maintained a healthy operating efficiency and profitability despite low business volume, our balance sheet remained strong with approximately RMB 3.1 billion of cash and short-term liquidity.” Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Total amount of loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 9,673.8 million (US$1,409.2 million), compared to RMB 18,180.3 million in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2019, the total outstanding principal amount of the performing loans was RMB 58.1 billion (US$8.5 billion), decreased by 8% from RMB 63.2 billion as of March 31, 2019. Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 2,216.6 million (US$322.9 million), compared to RMB 2,987.3 million in the same period last year. Revenue from Yiren Credit reached RMB 1,624.3 million (US$236.6 million), representing a decrease of 34% from RMB 2,455.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue from Yiren Wealth reached RMB 592.4 million (US$86.3 million), representing an increase of 11% from RMB 531.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 1,208.6 million (US$176.1 million), compared to RMB 1,816.0 million in the same period last year. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2019 accounted for 12.5% of the total amount of loans facilitated, as compared to 10.0% in the same period last year mainly due to a decrease in the amount of loans facilitated. Origination and servicing costs in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 162.9 million (US$23.7 million), compared to RMB 307.5 million in the same period last year. Origination and servicing costs in the second quarter of 2019 accounted for 1.7% of the total amount of loans facilitated, compared to 1.7% in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 175.5 million (US$25.6 million), compared to RMB 504.2 million in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2019 accounted for 7.9% of the total net revenue, compared to 16.9% in the same period last year mainly due to an expense of RMB 200.0 million related to the quality assurance program in the second quarter of 2018. Allowance for contract assets and receivables in the second quarter of 2019 were RMB 500.9 million (US$73.0 million), compared to RMB 275.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to changes in future collectability estimates. Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 61.9 million (US$9.0 million). Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 154.5 million (US$22.5 million), compared to RMB 193.8 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 239.9 million (US$35.0 million), compared to RMB 272.3 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2019 was 10.8%, compared to 9.1% in the same period last year. Basic income per ADS in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.67 (US$0.24), compared to RMB 2.11 in the same period last year. Diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 1.66 (US$0.24), compared to RMB 2.09 in the same period last year. Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB 331.8 million (US$48.3 million), compared to net cash used of RMB 1,905.3 million in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents was RMB 2,706.5 million (US$394.3 million), compared to RMB 2,519.4 million as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB 9.5 million (US$1.4 million), compared to RMB 312.8 million as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB 387.5 million (US$56.4 million), compared to RMB 1,187.6 million as of March 31, 2019. Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2019, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 1.1%, 1.8%, and 1.9%, respectively compared to 0.9%, 1.9%, and 1.7% as of March 31, 2019. The overall increase in delinquency rates was mainly due to the slower growth in loan volumes and volatile credit performance of the loans. Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2016 was 9.2%, compared to 9.0% as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2017 was 14.0%, compared to 12.7% as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2018 was 8.7%, compared to 5.9% as of March 31, 2019. Management Change

Effective September 4, 2019, Mr. Dennis Cong, Co-CFO of Yirendai, will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development and continue his responsibilities of new business development, capital markets and strategic planning. Ms. Jia Liu, Co-CFO of Yirendai will become the sole CFO of the Company. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See “Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures” at the end of this press release. Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 6.865 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 28, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Conference Call

Yirendai's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 3, 2019, (or 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 4, 2019). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows: International: +65 6713-5091 U.S. Toll Free: +1 866-519-4004 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-601 China Toll Free: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 4045996 A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 10, 2019: International: +61 2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free: +1 646-254-3697 Replay Access Code: 4045996 Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.yirendai.com. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yirendai’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yirendai’s ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yirendai’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yirendai’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yirendai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yirendai deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yirendai’s marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com. For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yirendai

Investor Relations

Email: ir@Yirendai.com 1 Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenue. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 RMB

(Recast*) RMB

(Recast*) RMB USD RMB

(Recast*) RMB USD Net revenue: Loan facilitation services 2,054,278 1,055,046 1,237,718 180,295 5,051,741 2,292,764 333,979 Post-origination services 303,757 296,279 241,321 35,152 584,875 537,600 78,310 Account management services 431,803 488,340 549,024 79,974 793,545 1,037,364 151,109 Others 197,445 140,743 188,577 27,469 321,794 329,320 47,971 Total net revenue 2,987,283 1,980,408 2,216,640 322,890 6,751,955 4,197,048 611,369 Operating costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 1,816,005 1,127,945 1,208,647 176,059 3,971,967 2,336,592 340,363 Origination and servicing 307,524 172,123 162,945 23,736 572,137 335,068 48,808 General and administrative 504,175 257,707 175,534 25,569 1,026,279 433,241 63,109 Allowance for contract assets and receivables 275,706 191,104 500,861 72,959 510,707 691,965 100,796 Total operating costs and expenses 2,903,410 1,748,879 2,047,987 298,323 6,081,090 3,796,866 553,076 Other income/(expenses): Interest income, net 21,314 23,875 25,213 3,673 49,648 49,088 7,150 Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE 140,549 34,998 5,787 843 147,620 40,785 5,941 Others, net (6,347 ) 160,223 17,480 2,546 (6,923 ) 177,703 25,886 Total other income 155,516 219,096 48,480 7,062 190,345 267,576 38,977 Income before provision for income taxes 239,389 450,625 217,133 31,629 861,210 667,758 97,270 Share of results of equity investees (2,705 ) (4,957 ) (816 ) (119 ) (5,029 ) (5,773 ) (841 ) Income tax expense 42,916 76,534 61,856 9,010 126,495 138,390 20,159 Net income 193,768 369,134 154,461 22,500 729,686 523,595 76,270 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic 183,410,702 185,126,457 184,608,337 184,608,337 183,378,858 184,865,964 184,865,964 Basic income per share 1.0565 1.9940 0.8367 0.1219 3.9791 2.8323 0.4126 Basic income per ADS 2.1130 3.9880 1.6734 0.2438 7.9582 5.6646 0.8252 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 185,638,122 186,578,885 186,667,233 186,667,233 185,695,053 186,621,626 186,621,626 Diluted income per share 1.0438 1.9784 0.8275 0.1205 3.9295 2.8057 0.4087 Diluted income per ADS 2.0876 3.9568 1.6550 0.2410 7.8590 5.6114 0.8174 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data Net cash used in operating activities (1,905,334 ) (658,435 ) (331,829 ) (48,336 ) (2,722,370 ) (990,264 ) (144,248 ) Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities 469,124 (249,931 ) 609,077 88,722 206,564 359,146 52,316 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (201,584 ) 493,389 (73,385 ) (10,690 ) 34,990 420,004 61,180 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 8,117 (2,196 ) 1,532 223 (2,859 ) (664 ) (97 ) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,629,677 ) (417,173 ) 205,395 29,919 (2,483,675 ) (211,778 ) (30,849 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,626,324 3,034,484 2,617,311 381,254 4,480,322 3,034,484 442,022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 1,996,647 2,617,311 2,822,706 411,173 1,996,647 2,822,706 411,173 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 RMB

(Recast*) RMB

(Recast*) RMB USD Cash and cash equivalents 2,606,939 2,519,423 2,706,530 394,250 Restricted cash 427,546 97,888 116,176 16,923 Accounts receivable 40,326 70,297 27,212 3,963 Contract assets, net 3,909,263 3,431,014 2,958,476 430,951 Contract cost 145,460 143,323 141,480 20,609 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,552,319 1,221,074 1,142,757 166,460 Loans at fair value 1,375,221 851,406 677,354 98,668 Financing receivables - - 25,175 3,667 Amounts due from related parties 1,361,805 270,626 1,791,515 260,964 Held-to-maturity investments 329,597 312,768 9,542 1,390 Available-for-sale investments 835,565 1,187,588 387,519 56,449 Long term investments 217,636 167,428 143,047 20,837 Property, equipment and software, net 266,002 239,822 230,078 33,515 Deferred tax assets 184,136 156,322 149,269 21,744 Right-of-use assets - 389,299 398,154 57,998 Total assets 14,251,815 11,058,278 10,904,284 1,588,388 Accounts payable 307,046 53,667 54,158 7,889 Amounts due to related parties 8,276,459 310,592 169,189 24,646 Liabilities from quality assurance program and guarantee 9,950 8,384 6,539 953 Deferred revenue 569,469 459,806 390,621 56,900 Payable to investors at fair value 626,207 7,386 - - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,193,576 2,154,786 2,265,288 329,976 Refund liability 2,145,748 2,137,835 2,039,998 297,159 Deferred tax liabilities 486,773 417,629 329,347 47,975 Lease liabilities - 348,176 341,364 49,725 Contingent consideration - 2,626,734 2,626,734 382,627 Total liabilities 14,615,228 8,524,995 8,223,238 1,197,850 Ordinary shares 77 77 77 11 Shares to be issued - 2,754,444 2,754,444 401,230 Additional paid-in capital 1,293,968 1,081,499 1,106,153 161,129 Treasury stock (254 ) (5,694 ) (37,097 ) (5,404 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,390 13,160 18,367 2,676 Accumulated deficit (1,673,594 ) (1,310,203 ) (1,160,898 ) (169,104 ) Total (deficit)/ equity (363,413 ) 2,533,283 2,681,046 390,538 Total liabilities and equity 14,251,815 11,058,278 10,904,284 1,588,388 Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 March 31, 2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 RMB

(Recast*) RMB

(Recast*) RMB USD RMB

(Recast*) RMB USD Operating Highlights Amount of investment 17,627,499 11,435,588 11,939,582 1,739,196 35,655,154 23,375,170 3,404,977 AUM of investment 74,296,263 67,251,285 64,476,635 9,392,081 74,296,263 64,476,635 9,392,081 Number of investors 314,507 200,780 157,973 157,973 529,962 320,054 320,054 Amount of loans facilitated 18,180,272 10,934,923 9,673,818 1,409,150 37,951,340 20,608,740 3,002,002 Number of borrowers 267,628 149,715 135,246 135,246 553,938 280,634 280,634 Remaining principal of performing loans 76,479,235 63,213,843 58,071,303 8,459,039 76,479,235 58,071,303 8,459,039 Segment Information Wealth management: Revenue 531,611 521,434 592,378 86,290 954,601 1,113,812 162,245 Sales and marketing expenses 249,748 143,904 213,168 31,051 948,681 357,072 52,013 Consumer credit: Revenue 2,455,672 1,458,974 1,624,262 236,600 5,797,354 3,083,236 449,124 Sales and marketing expenses 1,566,257 984,041 995,479 145,008 3,023,286 1,979,520 288,350 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net income 193,768 369,134 154,461 22,500 729,686 523,595 76,270 Interest income, net (21,314 ) (23,875 ) (25,213 ) (3,673 ) (49,648 ) (49,088 ) (7,150 ) Income tax expense 42,916 76,534 61,856 9,010 126,495 138,390 20,159 Depreciation and amortization 37,144 32,502 31,112 4,532 75,397 63,614 9,266 Share-based compensation 19,766 14,699 17,732 2,583 39,299 32,431 4,724 Adjusted EBITDA 272,280 468,994 239,948 34,952 921,229 708,942 103,269 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.1 % 23.7 % 10.8 % 10.8 % 13.6 % 16.9 % 16.9 % * Prior period financials have been recasted to reflect the acquisition from Creditease under common control. Delinquency Rates Delinquent for 15-29 days 30-59 days 60-89 days All Loans December 31, 2015 0.7% 1.2% 0.9% December 31, 2016 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% December 31, 2017 0.8% 1.0% 0.8% December 31, 2018 1.0% 1.8% 1.7% March 31, 2019 0.9% 1.9% 1.7% June 30, 2019 1.1% 1.8% 1.9% Online Channels December 31, 2015 0.5% 0.8% 0.6% December 31, 2016 0.5% 0.9% 0.8% December 31, 2017 1.1% 1.1% 0.9% December 31, 2018 1.2% 2.3% 2.2% March 31, 2019 1.2% 2.6% 2.4% June 30, 2019 1.4% 2.2% 2.6% Offline Channels December 31, 2015 0.7% 1.2% 1.0% December 31, 2016 0.6% 0.9% 0.8% December 31, 2017 0.6% 0.9% 0.7% December 31, 2018 0.9% 1.6% 1.5% March 31, 2019 0.8% 1.6% 1.5% June 30, 2019 1.0% 1.6% 1.7% Net Charge-Off Rate for Upgraded Risk Grid Loan Issued

Period Customer

Grade Amount of Loans Facilitated

During the Period Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-Off

as of June 30, 2019 Total Net Charge-Off Rate

as of June 30, 2019 (in RMB thousands) (in RMB thousands) 2015 I 4,894,936 204,257 4.2 % II 17,502,449 490,328 2.8 % III 11,272,838 715,240 6.3 % IV 11,283,656 1,362,071 12.1 % V 11,199,563 1,725,698 15.4 % Total 56,153,444 4,497,593 8.0 % 2016 I 5,858,473 229,407 3.9 % II 12,781,372 516,174 4.0 % III 9,951,614 734,157 7.4 % IV 8,652,543 911,659 10.5 % V 16,981,990 2,582,818 15.2 % Total 54,225,993 4,974,216 9.2 % 2017 I 11,223,886 626,827 5.6 % II 12,270,230 1,369,026 11.2 % III 13,837,922 2,015,072 14.6 % IV 13,663,558 2,186,320 16.0 % V 19,680,365 3,720,647 18.9 % Total 70,675,961 9,917,892 14.0 % 2018 I 9,604,220 361,355 3.8 % II 14,656,703 961,532 6.6 % III 13,903,094 1,190,224 8.6 % IV 13,812,989 1,511,587 10.9 % V 11,326,230 1,513,789 13.4 % Total 63,303,236 5,538,487 8.7 % 2019Q1 I 1,834,364 3,213 0.2 % II 3,309,340 11,289 0.3 % III 2,617,979 11,815 0.5 % IV 1,866,640 8,316 0.4 % V 1,306,600 6,983 0.5 % Total 10,934,923 41,617 0.4 % M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate Loan Issued

Period Month on Book 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 2015Q1 0.8% 2.0% 3.5% 4.7% 5.8% 6.5% 7.1% 7.5% 7.7% 7.8% 7.8% 2015Q2 0.8% 2.3% 3.8% 5.2% 6.4% 7.3% 8.0% 8.3% 8.5% 8.7% 8.8% 2015Q3 0.4% 1.6% 3.1% 4.4% 5.6% 6.5% 7.2% 7.6% 7.9% 8.2% 8.4% 2015Q4 0.4% 1.6% 3.1% 4.4% 5.5% 6.3% 6.9% 7.4% 7.9% 8.3% 8.6% 2016Q1 0.3% 1.2% 2.5% 3.6% 4.5% 5.2% 5.8% 6.5% 7.0% 7.4% 7.6% 2016Q2 0.4% 1.6% 3.1% 4.3% 5.2% 6.0% 6.8% 7.6% 8.1% 8.4% 8.7% 2016Q3 0.3% 1.6% 3.1% 4.3% 5.4% 6.6% 7.8% 8.6% 9.2% 9.5% 2016Q4 0.2% 1.5% 2.9% 4.4% 5.9% 7.4% 8.4% 9.3% 10.0% 2017Q1 0.3% 1.5% 3.2% 5.1% 7.1% 8.6% 9.8% 10.8% 2017Q2 1.1% 2.9% 5.6% 8.4% 10.4% 12.1% 13.5% 2017Q3 0.3% 2.9% 6.3% 9.1% 11.6% 13.6% 2017Q4 0.5% 3.8% 7.2% 10.5% 13.2% 2018Q1 0.4% 3.0% 6.6% 10.1% 2018Q2 0.5% 3.6% 7.4% 2018Q3 0.3% 2.9% 2018Q4 0.3%





© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on YIRENDAI LTD - ADR 06:01p Yirendai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results GL 08/30 Yirendai to Report Second 2019 Financial Results on September 3, 2019 GL 07/11 YIRENDAI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07/10 Yirendai Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces the Succe.. GL 06/24 Yirendai to Report First Quarter Financial Results on July 10, 2019 GL 04/29 Yirendai Files Annual Report on Form 20-F GL 03/25 Yirendai Announces Business Realignment with CreditEase GL 03/25 YIRENDAI : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results AQ 03/12 Yirendai to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Mar.. GL 2018 YIRENDAI : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results PR