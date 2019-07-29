Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  YIT    YIT   FI0009800643

YIT

(YIT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/29 02:51:24 pm
5.075 EUR   -3.79%
02:31pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Tercero Invest AB
AQ
02:21pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Salonen
AQ
02:11pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions -  Kauniskangas
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions – Kaukonen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions - Kaukonen

YIT Corporation has received the following notification:

YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kaukonen, Harri-Pekka
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: YIT Oyj
LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20190729102719_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-07-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800643

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(3): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(4): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(5): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(6): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(7): Volume: 448 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,003 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.35000 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.35000 EUR

(11): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(12): Volume: 1,476 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(13): Volume: 2,664 Unit price: 5.38000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.34832 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Juha Jauhiainen Corporate General Counsel

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 18:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YIT
02:31pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Tercero Invest AB
AQ
02:21pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Salonen
AQ
02:11pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions -  Kauniskangas
AQ
02:05pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Kaukonen
PU
02:01pYIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Kaukonen
AQ
11:31aYIT   CORPORATION : Share repurchase 29.7.2019
AQ
07/26YIT   CORPORATION : Share repurchase 26.7.2019
AQ
07/26YIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions – Tercero Invest AB
PU
07/26YIT CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Tercero Invest AB
AQ
07/25YIT : Half-year report January 1–June 30, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 207 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 42,6 M
Debt 2019 868 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 109 M
Chart YIT
Duration : Period :
YIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,45  €
Last Close Price 5,28  €
Spread / Highest target 9,95%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Kauniskangas President & Chief Executive Officer
Harri-Pekka Antero Kaukonen Chairman
Ilkka Juhani Salonen Chief Financial Officer
Satu M.A Huber Independent Director
Erkki Olavi Järvinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIT3.33%1 233
VINCI27.69%57 504
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.79%36 798
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.16%28 343
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.73%22 993
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.87%20 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group