YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions - Kaukonen

YIT Corporation has received the following notification:

YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kaukonen, Harri-Pekka

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: YIT Oyj

LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20190729102719_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-07-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800643

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(3): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(4): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(5): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(6): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(7): Volume: 448 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,003 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.35000 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.35000 EUR

(11): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(12): Volume: 1,476 Unit price: 5.33000 EUR

(13): Volume: 2,664 Unit price: 5.38000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.34832 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Juha Jauhiainen Corporate General Counsel

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

