YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions – Salonen

09/19/2019 | 04:47am EDT

YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions - Salonen

YIT's Chief Financial Officer Ilkka Salonen has received shares under Lemminkäinen's long-term incentive plan for the 2016 performance period as the company published in the stock exchange release on September 18, 2019.

YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilkka Salonen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: YIT Oyj

LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20190919095735_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-18

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800643

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,169 Unit price: 0.00

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,169 Volume weighted average price: 0.00

For further information, please contact:

Tiina Kuusisaari, Manager, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 52 88 154, tiina.kuusisaari@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Juha Jauhiainen
Corporate General Counsel

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 08:46:06 UTC
