YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions – Tercero Invest AB

07/26/2019 | 09:45am EDT

YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions - Tercero Invest AB

YIT Corporation has received the following notification:

YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tercero Invest AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ehrnrooth, Alexander

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: YIT Oyj

LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20190726151848_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-07-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800643

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 125,000 Unit price: 5.272 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 125,000 Volume weighted average price: 5.272 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Juha Jauhiainen
Corporate General Counsel

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 13:44:05 UTC
