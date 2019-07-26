YIT Corporation: Managers' transactions - Tercero Invest AB
YIT Corporation has received the following notification:
YIT Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tercero Invest AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ehrnrooth, Alexander
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: YIT Oyj
LEI: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900M13GM4VSTE6W80_20190726151848_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-07-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800643
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 125,000 Unit price: 5.272 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 125,000 Volume weighted average price: 5.272 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi
YIT CORPORATION
Juha Jauhiainen
Corporate General Counsel
YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com