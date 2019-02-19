YIT : Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors 2018 published

YIT's Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors, the annual brochure, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement for 2018 have been published on the company's website.

Instead of an Annual Report, YIT publishes the Financial Statements, the Report of the Board of Directors and the annual brochure for 2018 separately. The publications are available at www.yitgroup.com/year2018 and also as attachments to this stock exchange release.

In addition, YIT's Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement for 2018 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release and on the company's website at www.yitgroup.com/corporategovernance. All of the publications are available in Finnish and English.

YIT's vision is to create more life in sustainable cities. The priorities in the company's new strategy 'Performance through cycles', published in the autumn 2018, are urban development and non-cyclical businesses. These themes are also highlighted in YIT's annual brochure. The goal of YIT's annual brochure is to describe the operational structure, operating environment and strategic future guidelines of the merged company.

The Report of the Board of Directors contains the YIT Group Statement of non-financial information. YIT's sustainability review will be published in late spring 2019.

YIT's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are only published online, as a PDF files. Online publication helps us achieve our goals related to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

YIT and Lemminkäinen merged on February 1, 2018, whereupon it was the year of integration and the first joint annual reporting year for the two companies. The merger is a strategically important step for YIT on its path to becoming one of the leading urban developers in the Northern European construction market.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 566 6070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

Hanna Malmivaara, Vice President, Communications, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 561 6568, hanna.malmivaara@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Hanna Jaakkola

Vice President, Investor Relations

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, attractive and sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.8 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com