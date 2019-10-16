YIT : Mall of Tripla — the largest shopping centre in the Nordic countries — opens its doors

Thursday, October 17, marks the opening of YIT's major project comprised of the Mall of Tripla, parking hall and Pasila station.

Mall of Tripla, built to be the heart of the Tripla complex and the largest shopping centre in Finland and the Nordic countries with 250 retail spaces, offers a variety of new cultural activities and experiences in addition to a wide range of shops and restaurants.

Comprised of three city blocks as well as underground facilities, Tripla is the largest individual project in YIT's history, with a total value of nearly EUR 1.5 billion. In addition to the shopping centre, parking hall, office towers, hotel and apartments, the project has included the construction of the new Pasila station.

Thanks to its extensive service offering and excellent transport connections, the emergence of Tripla as the centre of Central Pasila has also kickstarted the development of the surrounding areas. For YIT, the planning, design and construction of Tripla has generated valuable competence capital.

'Tripla has seen YIT transform itself from a construction company to an urban developer. This enormous hybrid project has given us the opportunity to utilise the full range of our expertise, from project development to implementation and ownership in cooperation with our partners', says President and CEO Kari Kauniskangas.

Concurrently with the construction of Tripla, the City of Helsinki has made significant investments in Pasila's streets and traffic arrangements, while the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has built the additional western track to improve train traffic.

'The surrounding construction sites and the demands involved in operating in a railroad traffic area have presented certain challenges during Tripla's construction. We have engaged in close and effective cooperation with the stakeholders involved', says Tapio Salo, Senior Project Director for Tripla.

Mall of Tripla has been developed as a joint venture owned by YIT, Ilmarinen, Conficap and Fennia. At the time of the shopping centre's opening, 96 per cent of the retail space has been leased.

While the shopping centre, station and parking hall are now complete and being opened to the public, the construction of the hotel, office towers and apartments will continue at the site. Tripla will be completed in its entirety in autumn 2020.

More information: www.malloftripla.fi/en

For further information, please contact:

Tapio Salo, Senior Project Director, YIT Finland Ltd, tel. +358 50 505 2608, tapio.salo@yit.fi

Pirjo Aalto, Commercial Development Director, YIT Finland Ltd, tel. +358 50 500 2013, pirjo.aalto@yit.fi

Heidi Kauppinen, Communications Manager, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 574 3170, heidi.kauppinen@yit.fi

