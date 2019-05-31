YIT : Smart office plan proposed as recipient of development reservation in the Kalasatama district of Helsinki

YIT has applied for a development reservation for the Smart office spearhead project in the new Kalasatama district of Helsinki. YIT targets to develop an internationally interesting example project of a smart office of the future on a block by the sea in Kalasatama.

In its strategy, the City of Helsinki has defined its target to be the world's best city utilising digitalisation. The target is to develop the city as a platform for experiments and new businesses. Smart Kalasatama has been developed to be an innovation platform and the smartest district of Helsinki. The Smart office project implements the strategy of Helsinki using the newest technological innovations.

Another target of the Smart office project is to implement the Carbon-neutral Helsinki 2035 Action Plan and to find carbon neutral and energy efficient solutions through efficient use of office space and versatility.

'The Smart office project will complement the Smart Kalasatama area extremely well. The Smart Kalasatama platform is well suited for project development and for trying out solutions and experiments. We wish the project welcome to the area and are extremely motivated to find energy-intelligent and smart office solutions in co-operation with the working group,' comments Kerkko Vanhanen, program director for Forum Virium Helsinki.

The Smart office project will be started through a search for partners and solutions in co-operation with the City of Helsinki and Forum Virium. The target is to find innovative and digital service solutions for the smart office of the future regarding flexible use of office space, new services, energy efficiency and smart buildings, among other things. The search will begin in autumn 2019. Registering will be opened in January 2020, and the best groups will be elected and rewarded in the end of 2020.

'We see Kalasatama as a good business premises area with an excellent location for a company looking for a place for headquarters in the Kalasatama-Pasila region. We are looking for partners willing to participate in developing the Smart office project for themselves or their solutions. With the search we want to discover the best solutions for the Smart office and to make this project an internationally appealing example project,' says Olli Viita, Director, Office and Hotel Project Development at YIT.

For additional information, please contact:

Olli Viita,

Director, Office and Hotel Project Development, YIT Suomi Oy, tel. +358 50 5794 973, olli.viita@yit.fi

Hanna Malmivaara, Vice President, Communications, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 561 6568, hanna.malmivaara@yit.fi

