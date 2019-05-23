YIT : Sustainability Review 2018 published

YIT's Sustainability Review for 2018 has been published. The Review describes YIT's sustainable operations and the achievements, targets and operating principles related to sustainable development.

The Sustainability Review and its attachments are available on YIT's website at www.yitgroup.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-reviewand also as attachments to this press release in Finnish and English.

The most important steps and highlights that YIT has taken in the field of sustainable development in 2018 have been collected to the Review. Examples of these are reducing the accident frequency to less than 10 despite the growth in the number of personnel and increasing the share of recycled asphalt to nearly 16 per cent.

'I am extremely glad that we now have the first separate Sustainability Review of the new YIT at hand. We want to openly adduce the impacts, challenges and development of our operations', rejoices Mia Ranta-aho, Head of Corporate Responsibility at YIT.

From the strategy to the material themes of sustainable development

In September 2018, YIT published the new strategy for 2019-2021, based on the cornerstones of urbanisation, digitalisation and sustainability which we were identified as the most significant megatrends with respect to YIT's operations.

'For us at YIT, sustainability is important because the operations of the merged company have an even larger impact on the surrounding society than before. For us, sustainability means the efficient use of natural resources, the revitalisation of existing urban areas and making use of the circular economy and collaborative consumption. In order for us to continue to enjoy a stable operating environment, sufficient natural resources, satisfied employees and delighted customers also in the future, we must take sustainability into consideration in our operations, our products and our services', tells Kari Kauniskangas, the CEO at YIT.

After the strategy process YIT conducted a materiality assessment process in collaboration with an independent third party. As a result of the analysis, YIT's six most significant sustainable development themes were chosen. The results of the materiality assessment serve as the guideline for YIT's sustainability during the 2019-2021 strategy period.

The sustainability targets for 2019 have been set based on the material themes and they are published as part of the Sustainability Review.

