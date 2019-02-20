YIT : and CGI sign a partnership agreement on the modernisation and harmonisation of end user services

The IT service company CGI and YIT have signed a partnership agreement regarding the production of end user services that address YIT's business needs. The newly signed partnership agreement enables YIT to harmonise and modernise its end user services while also creating a new IT service model.

The strategic partnership with CGI is a continuation of the reorganisation of IT services in the new YIT.

'We will take advantage of CGI's expertise on how to harness new technologies and competent resources to create value for our business and our customers. The provision of IT services is CGI's core business. Our core businesses are urban development, construction and related services. With each company doing what they do best, we will achieve significant cost savings, improve the user experience of our IT services and gain access to the best possible support for the digital transformation of our business,' says YIT's Chief Information Officer Esa Nykänen.

Under the SIAM (Service Integration and Management) approach, CGI will assume operational responsibility for entire ecosystem which produces IT services for YIT. In addition, CGI will develop new IT services by using digital self-service, automation and software robotic technologies, as well as deliver workstation, life cycle, service desk and system integration services for all of YIT's operating countries. Integration services are also included in the contract. CGI will produce services for YIT by making use of its robust expertise in Finland as well as CGI Group's international service centres.

'According to our global research, enterprises that take a business-driven approach to IT development have, on average, a stronger position and higher competitiveness in their respective industries. This partnership will provide YIT with access to our comprehensive IT services and best practices for their management alongside YIT's core business. This agreement represents a significant vote of confidence in our ability to serve as a strategic partner in YIT's business-driven renewal and development,' says Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa,Managing Director of CGI Finland.

YITis the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.8 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.www.yitgroup.com

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.