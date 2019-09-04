Log in
YIT

(YIT)
09/03 11:29:41 am
4.876 EUR   -2.09%
12:37aYIT : has started strategic cooperation with PANEK CarSharing in Poland
09/02YIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed
09/02YIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed
YIT : has started strategic cooperation with PANEK CarSharing in Poland

09/04/2019 | 12:37am EDT

YIT, as the first developer in Poland, has last spring started cooperation with the company PANEK S.A. providing car sharing services. This is an important step in the development of YIT wants to provide its customers with services that increase the quality of life. People using PANEK cars have at their convenience 5 new parking spaces at Domaniewska 46 street. It is where YIT plans to build the largest co-living facility in Europe.

YIT focuses on services that make life easier

'YIT's goal is not only to offer apartments and friendly and functional spaces, but also to provide services that improve everyday life for residents. We already manage housing communities in completed projects. Cooperation with the largest car sharing company in Warsaw fits well with our development strategy in Poland. We plan to have PANEK vehicles present at every investment, so that residents have quick and easy access to them. We are counting on the success of this cooperation in the co-living facility', says Tomasz Konarski, CEO of YIT in Poland.

'CarSharing is the future, especially on new, well-developed estates. We can reduce the number of necessary parking spaces while providing better mobility for residents. We are pleased that YIT at the stage of designing the new investment immediately provided spaces for CarSharing. This proves that it is a modern company that cares about sustainability and comfort of its residents. PANEK CarSharing is currently the largest supplier of CarSharing in Warsaw, the fleet consists of over 1,000 cars, all of them are available in the rental system for minutes and days after installing the PANEK CS mobile application', says Maciej Panek, President of PANEK S.A.

Smartti Mokotów with smart solutions

Smartti Mokotów is YIT's first co-living project in Poland. The investment involves the construction of two buildings with a total of approximately 1,000 residential units. An extremely important part of Smartti Mokotów will be shared spaces, including co-working zones, places for relaxation or sports, as well as service and catering premises. Residents will be able to use facilities such as an access control system based on smart hotel solutions, through which it will be possible not only to enter the building and premises, but also to make transactions in a local shop or bar - all using a smartphone. YIT also plans further services to facilitate everyday life. They will be gradually introduced in all new projects that YIT will implement on the Polish market.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Sandvik, EVP, Housing the Baltic Countries and CEE, YIT Finland Ltd, tel. +358 (0)40 061 7807, tom.sandvik@yit.fi

Johanna Savolainen, Communications Manager, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)44 305 4594, johanna.savolainen@yit.fi

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our restated pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 04:36:01 UTC
