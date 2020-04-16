Log in
YIT    YIT   FI0009800643

YIT

(YIT)
YIT : has won several traffic infrastructure contracts in Lithuania

04/16/2020 | 01:11am EDT

YIT has been successful in winning four road and street renovation contracts in Lithuania. The total value of these contracts is over 10 MEUR.

YIT started a major reconstruction on Telšiai District Road Nr. 3218 for over 11 kilometers in March 2020 in Lithuania. The renovation site is between Narbutiškė and Akmenskynė. The contract was made with the Lithuanian Road Administration and the execution period is 12 months.

'In this project we will pave over 73,000 m2 of pavement, renovate drainage, bus stops, install trapezoidal speed bumps, and a bridge over the Pala River', says Mika Leppänen, SVP in YIT's Infrastructure projects.

In 2019 YIT implemented nearly two dozen projects in Lithuania. Among the biggest infrastructure projects implemented by YIT Lietuva last year were: the reconstruction of highway A14 Vilnius-Utena, better known as Molėtai highway, the construction of a 4 km section near the capital and construction of modern MSC container loading and storage facilities in Klaipėda, reconstruction of the 11 km section of the road No.165 Šilalė - Šilutė and the bridge over the Šyša river. In addition, YIT, in accordance with the agreement with Vilnius City Municipality, continues the repair and maintenance of streets and courtyard pavements in the northern and western part of Vilnius.

'Last year we carried out works on the development and modernization of road infrastructure, implemented projects important for cargo transportation and increased the economic potential of the port city. In the future, the aim is to expand more to the seaport and railway infrastructure market. We are especially interested in strategic infrastructure projects, such as construction of the Rail Baltica railway link', says Kęstutis Vanagas, General Manager YIT Lithuania.

For further information, please contact:

Mika Leppänen, SVP, Infrastructure projects, The Baltic Countries, YIT Corporation, tel. +37 126 647 566, mika.leppanen@yit.lv

Pirita Tiusanen, Communications Manager, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 44 240 9822, pirita.tiusanen@yit.fi

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop YIT is the largest Finnish and a significant North European construction company and urban developer. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction. Together with our customers, our nearly 8,000 professionals are creating more functional, attractive and sustainable cities and environments. We work in 10 countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, the Baltic countries, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2019 was approximately EUR 3.4 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 05:10:04 UTC
