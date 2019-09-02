YIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed

YIT's repurchases of own shares have been completed

YIT Corporation has completed the repurchasing programme of the company's own shares that it announced on July 25, 2019. During the time period from July 26, 2019 to August 30, 2019, the company has purchased through public trading organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 1,500,000 company's own shares at an average price per share of EUR 5.0080.

The total number of shares in YIT Corporation is 211,099,853. After the purchases, YIT Corporation has 2,372,504 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Salonen, CFO, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 45 359 4434 , ilkka.salonen@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Tiina Kuusisaari

Manager, Investor Relations

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our restated pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com