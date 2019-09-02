Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  YIT    YIT   FI0009800643

YIT

(YIT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/02 08:55:42 am
5.04 EUR   +0.50%
08:40aYIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed
PU
08:01aYIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed
AQ
08/30YIT CORPORATION : Share repurchase 30.8.2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 08:40am EDT

YIT's repurchases of own shares have been completed

YIT Corporation has completed the repurchasing programme of the company's own shares that it announced on July 25, 2019. During the time period from July 26, 2019 to August 30, 2019, the company has purchased through public trading organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 1,500,000 company's own shares at an average price per share of EUR 5.0080.

The total number of shares in YIT Corporation is 211,099,853. After the purchases, YIT Corporation has 2,372,504 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Salonen, CFO, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 45 359 4434 , ilkka.salonen@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Tiina Kuusisaari
Manager, Investor Relations

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, more attractive and more sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our restated pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YIT
08:40aYIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed
PU
08:01aYIT : repurchases of own shares have been completed
AQ
08/30YIT CORPORATION : Share repurchase 30.8.2019
AQ
08/29YIT CORPORATION : Share repurchase 29.8.2019
AQ
08/28YIT CORPORATION : Share repurchase 28.8.2019
AQ
08/28YIT : and Posiva sign contract for stage two in the excavation of Posiva's final..
AQ
08/27YIT CORPORATION : Share repurchase 27.8.2019
AQ
08/26YIT CORPORATION : Share repurchase 26.8.2019
AQ
08/23YIT   CORPORATION : Share repurchase 23.8.2019
AQ
08/23YIT : signs a contract on the construction of the Keravanjoki multipurpose build..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 207 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 42,6 M
Debt 2019 868 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 1 047 M
Chart YIT
Duration : Period :
YIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,45  €
Last Close Price 5,02  €
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Kauniskangas President & Chief Executive Officer
Harri-Pekka Antero Kaukonen Chairman
Ilkka Juhani Salonen Chief Financial Officer
Satu M.A Huber Independent Director
Erkki Olavi Järvinen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIT-1.76%1 151
VINCI38.16%61 524
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.04%32 097
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.60%26 047
FERROVIAL46.20%20 888
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.50%19 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group