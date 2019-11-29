Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  YIT    YIT   FI0009800643

YIT

(YIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

YIT : signs a contract on the construction of Lauritsala school with the life cycle model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:08am EST

YIT and the City of Lappeenranta have signed a contract on the construction and maintenance of Lauritsala school. YIT is responsible for the design, realisation and 20-year service period of the project carried out in accordance with the life cycle model. The total value of the project is approximately EUR 32 million. The contract will be entered in the order backlog for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The new Lauritsala school will be built to replace the old school building that was demolished in 2016. It will respond to the needs of basic education, pre-primary education, youth services, sports and exercise service and Eksote, the South Karelia Social and Health Care District's services. The building is designed for almost 900 daily users, and its gross floor area is over 8,000 m2. The construction of the project will begin in spring 2020, and the users will get to the new premises in early 2022, which also marks the beginning of YIT's service period. The exterior work will continue until summer 2022.

In accordance with the life-cycle model, YIT's responsibilities include the building's usability and use conditions for a service period of 20 years.

'It's great to participate in realising the Lauritsala school with the life cycle model in cooperation with the City of Lappeenranta. The life cycle model combines the objectives of the client, the planning, construction and property maintenance to an entity ensuring the property's usability and excellent condition throughout the entire contract period,' says Hannu Soikkeli, Director of life cycle projects at YIT.

'Lauritsala school is the first school in Lappeenranta to be realised using the life cycle model. The expectations are high for both the realisation phase as well as the service period. We expect predictability and smooth daily operations throughout the contract period,' says Katri Tolvanen, Property Director at Lappeenrannan Toimitilat Oy.

For further information, please contact:

Tiina Kuusisaari, Investor Relations Manager, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 528 8154, tiina.kuusisaari@yit.fiEsa Neuvonen, EVP, Business Premises and Partnership Properties, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 (0)40 500 1003, esa.neuvonen@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Tiina Kuusisaari
Investor Relations Manager

Distribution:NASDAQ Helsinki, key media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European construction company. We develop and build apartments and living services, business premises and entire areas. We are also specialised in demanding infrastructure construction and paving. Together with our customers, our nearly 10,000 professionals are creating more functional, attractive and sustainable cities and environments. We work in 11 countries: Finland, Russia, Scandinavia, Baltic Countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The new YIT was born when over 100-year-old YIT Corporation and Lemminkäinen Corporation merged on February 1, 2018. Our restated pro forma revenue for 2018 was approximately EUR 3.2 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.yitgroup.com

Disclaimer

YIT Oyj published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YIT
03:08aYIT : signs a contract on the construction of Lauritsala school with the life cy..
PU
11/28YIT : builds the first bridge of Rail Baltica
AQ
11/28YIT : is building extension to the Tampere tram network with the Alliance
AQ
11/28YIT : Hyvän Olon Keskus in Pudasjärvi to pilot the Ministry of the Environment's..
AQ
11/18YIT : has agreed on a new three-year term loan of EUR 50 million
AQ
11/15YIT : has sold its first self-developed wind power project
AQ
11/11YIT : and the City of Järvenpää to sign a contract concerning the Perhelä area d..
AQ
11/11YIT : A clear majority of city dwellers in Finland are concerned about climate c..
AQ
11/06YIT : “We should build urban environments and transport systems that are n..
PU
11/06YIT : "We should build urban environments and transport systems that are not dep..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 338 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 37,4 M
Debt 2019 878 M
Yield 2019 4,80%
P/E ratio 2019 35,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 1 278 M
Chart YIT
Duration : Period :
YIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,83  €
Last Close Price 6,12  €
Spread / Highest target 4,58%
Spread / Average Target -4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Kauniskangas President & Chief Executive Officer
Harri-Pekka Antero Kaukonen Chairman
Ilkka Juhani Salonen Chief Financial Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Independent Director
Eero Juhani Heliövaara Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIT19.88%1 406
VINCI37.32%60 981
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-8.42%30 696
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-7.48%26 287
FERROVIAL52.47%21 624
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-17.02%19 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group