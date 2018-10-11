YIT Oyj : Publishing of YIT Corporation's Interim Report for January–September 2018 on October 25, 2018

YIT Corporation's Interim Report for January-September 2018 will be published on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST, approx. 6:00 a.m. BST). The stock exchange release and the presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.yitgroup.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

YIT will arrange a news conference on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST, at 8:00 a.m. BST) at YIT's head office, Panuntie 11, 00620 Helsinki, Finland. The event is in English and targeted for analysts, portfolio managers and the media. Welcome!

Webcast

The news conference and presentation by the President and CEO of YIT Corporation Kari Kauniskangas can also be followed through a live webcast at www.yitgroup.com/webcast. The live webcast starts at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) and a recording of the webcast will be available at approximately 12:00 noon (EEST) at the same address.

Conference call

The news conference can be participated also through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference, at 9:55 a.m. (EEST). Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Participants from UK and outside of Nordic countries +44 (0)330 336 9104

Participants from Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573

Participants from Norway +47 2100 2613

The participants will be asked to provide the following confirmation code: 448867.

During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English. At the end of the event, the media has the opportunity to ask questions also in Finnish.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

YIT CORPORATION

Hanna Jaakkola

Vice President, Investor Relations

