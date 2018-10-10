YIT Oyj : Technopolis introducing UMA coworking concept at Raaden hammas

Regenero Ltd has signed a lease for Raaden hammas with Technopolis Plc. Coworking spaces based on the UMA Workspace concept will be introduced at Raaden hammas. UMA Keilaniemi offers modern and comfortable working premises for companies of any size, located along good public transport connections. The service range includes state-of-the-art digital services, modern conference rooms, high-quality special coffee brands and different types of networking events. The idea is that the employees of the companies using the premises can focus on their core expertise and rely on UMA for easy and flexible support services. An important aspect is interaction with other companies operating at the same premises.

' The whole Tapiola-Otaniemi-Keilaniemi area has been under change for many years which now starts to bear fruit. We see that Raaden hammas will be one of the most visible expressions of the whole development. The tower is a great combination of the area's history and future. UMA represents the future way of working, and so we think that this is exactly the right location for UMA,' says Keith Silverang, President and CEO of Technopolis Plc.

The spaces superbly address the temporary need for extra space among the companies at Raaden hammas as well as other operators in the Keilaniemi area, making their business more flexible and cost-efficient. Faced with a quickly changing business environment, the possibility to make versatile use of the facilities becomes even more important and companies must be able to react quickly to the need for space.

'UMA Keilaniemi is the first coworking operator with whom we are launching cooperation. The concept supports the business idea of our Keilaniemenranta project, which generates added value for local companies and future residents through services,' says Kari Helin, a member of Regenero Oy's Board of Directors.

Regenero is a joint venture formed by construction company YIT and property development company HGR Property Partners. The joint venture was established in 2016 to deepen the previous cooperation between the companies. Regenero's development projects target the key locations of urban life, aim to raise the profile of the area and are implemented utilising the long-term experience and professional skills of the joint venture. The projects are of significant scale and may include different types of premises, such as offices and business premises as well as public sector facilities. http://www.regenero.fi

UMA Workspace is a network of coworking spaces at Technopolis. UMA offers coworking spaces and related services for small and large-scale companies in commercial centres in the Nordic and Baltic Sea Region. Customers can utilise all of the network's spaces with a single membership agreement. www.umaworkspace.com

Technopolis is an expert in working environments. The company provides efficient and flexible offices, coworking spaces and related services. Its services range from designing the workspace to reception, meeting solutions, restaurants and cleaning. Technopolis has 17 campuses that host 1,600 companies with 50,000 employees in six countries in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. Technopolis Plc (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.technopolis.fi